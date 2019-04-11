Oakmark International Fund: First Quarter 2019

We believe in the importance of intensive, fundamental research. Our research process is based on a disciplined quantitative and qualitative screening process.

We are value investors. In constructing portfolios for our clients, we seek out companies that we believe are trading in the market at significant discounts to their underlying value. These businesses must offer significant profit potential and be run by managers who think and act as owners.

Oakmark International Fund - Investor Class

Average Annual Total Returns (03/31/19)

Since Inception (09/30/92) 9.14%

10-year 11.83%

5-year 1.08%

1-year -14.13%

3-month 9.04%

Gross Expense Ratio as of 09/30/18 was 1.01%

Net Expense Ratio as of 09/30/18 was 0.96%

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The investment return and principal value vary so that an investor’s shares when redeemed may be worth more or less than the original cost. The To obtain the most recent month-end performance data, view it here.

The Oakmark International Fund returned 9.0% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, underperforming the MSCI World ex U.S. Index, which returned 10.5% over the same period. However, the Fund has returned an average of 9.1% per year since its inception in September 1992, outperforming the MSCI World ex U.S. Index, which has averaged 5.8% per year over the same period.

Lloyds Banking Group (LYG), the dominant retail bank in the U.K., was the top contributor for the quarter, returning 23%. During the quarter, Lloyds announced underlying 2018 fiscal year results that were largely in line with our expectations. The group also announced a new GBP 1.75 billion share repurchase program for 2019, which was larger than expected and an increase from its GBP 1 billion of repurchases in 2018. Additionally, Lloyds has guided for 14-15% return on tangible equity and promised further operating expenditure reductions for 2019. While the U.K.’s decision to withdraw from the European Union has caused an outsized share price decline in previous periods, we believe the most recent results and share price gains support our investment thesis and believe that the bank’s intrinsic value remains largely intact.

The largest detractor for the quarter, thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TKAMY), a German-based industrials conglomerate, returned -19%. As we had expected, thyssenkrupp reported weak first-quarter results due to reduced demand from the auto industry, raw material pressure and operational issues. EBIT was flat to down in all divisions, but management has maintained guidance that calls for a meaningful increase year over year. As reported last year, the board recommended to split the company in two: thyssenkrupp industrials and thyssenkrupp materials. During the quarter, the company announced further details on the split, which will target improved efficiency and simplification. The new companies will give full profit and loss responsibility to the business and consolidate central functions. The goal is to reduce selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs by roughly €80 million. We view this incremental detail positively. Although the most recent quarter’s results were disappointing, we have confidence that management has a solid plan to improve operations and simplify the business, and we believe the company is trading at a significant discount to our estimate of intrinsic value.

During the quarter, we sold our holdings in Ctrip.com (CTRP) and Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF) as they approached our estimate of fair value. We also sold our shares of MultiChoice Group (OTCPK:MCHOY), which we received as part of a corporate action related to our holding of Naspers (OTCPK:NPSND). During the quarter, we initiated a position in Rolls Royce (OTC:RLLCF), a U.K.-based gas turbine engine manufacturer.

We continue to believe the Swiss franc is overvalued versus the U.S. dollar. As a result, we defensively hedged a portion of the Fund’s exposure. Approximately 20% of the Swiss franc exposure was hedged at quarter end.

Geographically, we ended the quarter with approximately 79.2% of our holdings in Europe and the U.K., 12.6% in Asia and 2.1% in Australasia. The remaining positions are 2.2% in South Africa, 1.7% in North America (Canada) and 0.9% in Latin America (Mexico).

We continue to focus on finding attractive, undervalued international companies with management teams focused on building shareholder value. We thank you for your continued support.

David G. Herro, CFA

Portfolio Manager

oakix@oakmark.com

Michael L. Manelli, CFA

Portfolio Manager

oakix@oakmark.com