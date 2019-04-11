A Grand Slam For New Age Beverages Corporation

This move will help the company grow the already fast-growing Marley brand that has become a leading product in its sales chain.

*Taken from New Age Beverages Corporation

April has only just begun, but it has already proved to be a busy month for up-and-coming New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV), a global provider of healthy non-alcoholic beverages. The company’s latest development proved to be a shock for investors, sending shares roaring to close up 38.6% on April 8th (though shares declined some on the 9th), but if the company can continue along the path it has embarked on, this could be only the start of a wonderful growth story.

They caught the big fish

In the world of retail for food and drink companies aimed at consumers, you know you’ve struck it big when you land a national contract with Walmart (WMT). The retailer, as of the end of last year, owns and operates 4,769 retail units throughout the United States. It also operates another 599 Sam’s Club stores throughout the country, bringing its total domestic store count to 5,368 units. Irrespective of your views of Walmart as a company, for a firm like New Age, there is no better opportunity if your target is growth.

In its latest press release, the management team at New Age announced that in just a few short weeks, its products will be in some of the first Walmart stores and through the retail giant’s almost incomparable distribution network, consumers across the country will be able to enjoy its Marley brands. Back in mid-2017, New Age finalized its purchase of Marley, paying in exchange for it 2.85 million shares of New Age stock, plus promising contingent payments that, over two years, can add up to $1.25 million. In all, excluding the contingent payments that now look likely to be made, the purchase price equals to $18.90 million. On top of this, from October of 2016 through the date the brand was acquired, New Age received from the sellers $1 million in exchange for managing the brand.

At the time of purchase, the Marley brand generated revenue of around $10 million per annum, but in it, management saw tremendous opportunities. Through what management described as a ‘complete redevelopment’ of the brand, the company relaunched it and, in 2018, saw demand soar by more than 70%. In particular, the company’s efforts have been focused on Organic Marley Mate and Marley Cold Brew, but in January of this year, the firm announced a partnership with Docklight Brands whereby it will be launching a CBD variant, pegged as a relaxation drink and already listed on its website for sale, called Marley Mellow Mood + CBD.

According to management, Organic Marley Mate comes in three major flavors: Be Jammin’ Berry, Ya Mon Mint, and Jamaican Me Mango. These drinks are made with Yerba Mate, a small shrub/tree popular in South America. Though I have not tasted any of their brands (I do intend to though), they supposedly taste like tea, have the uplifting effects of coffee, and provide that uplift without any subsequent crash later on.

Earlier this year, management told investors that they believe 2019 will be a great year, with revenue for the company coming in at $300 million and EBITDA totaling $15 million (the latter indicating a loss but that could be okay if they can continue growing at a nice clip). If true, this would represent a tremendous increase over the $52.16 million in sales generated in 2018, but to assume that all or even any of this growth is organic might be a mistake. The huge jump in revenue is almost entirely attributable to the closing of its purchase of Morinda in late December of 2018.

Morinda, on a TTM (trailing twelve-month) basis, generated revenue before New Age acquired it of $240 million and itself generated EBITDA over that period of about $20 million. New Age, seeing it as a great opportunity to grow and highlighting $10 million in run-rate synergies, acquired the brand for $85 million, $75 million of which was in cash and the remainder of which was in restricted stock. Having said that, while management has not made any comment as of yet, it’s highly probable that this $300 million target for sales did not include any pending deals with Walmart coming to fruition, so shareholders would not be in the wrong, I don’t think, for expecting updated guidance later this year that will point to something meaningfully higher for the company.

Management is seizing on a big opportunity

In evaluating The Coca-Cola Company (KO), I found that the business pegs the non-alcoholic beverage space as being around $1.5 trillion in size. As you can see in the image below, significant pieces of that market fit well already with New Age and its existing offerings. Add in the CBD space (for management currently restricted to Colorado and other markets where such products are legal), and even achieving a small piece of the beverage industry could be a huge win for New Age and its shareholders. Recognizing this opportunity, management is already hard at work trying to optimize its operations, with several developments having taken place this month alone.

*Taken from The Coca-Cola Company

Earlier this month, New Age announced a new $25 million credit facility and a $10 million term loan facility, plus it announced the sale of its office building in Japan for $55 million. On top of this, the firm filed a shelf registration, giving it significant flexibility in issuing almost any type of securities in the next two years in an amount of up to $200 million. These moves are likely aimed at a mix of cutting unneeded operational costs (the building) and raising cash that can be used to fuel growth.

Another development that occurred already in April was the news that the firm has now partnered with Hudson News, whereby the latter party will serve as a distributor for the company’s products to more than 15,000 retail outlets every week, plus to 2,500 independent outlets, all using its 14 warehouses and 400 delivery trucks. Their reach, in particular, will span 11 states through the Northeast United States.

Takeaway

Right now, New Age as a company is going through a very exciting phase in its life: explosive growth. For management and shareholders alike, this is exciting and is sure to create opportunities for investors and prospective investors if the company can maintain this traction. At the end of the day, it will be necessary for the company to generate profits (something it has yet to do and probably won’t do this year) that are high enough to justify its market value, but if sales growth can continue, this will likely be a foregone conclusion at some point in the next few years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.