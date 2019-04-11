Cronos: A Bad Quarter That No One Talks About

The company has pitched investors on its focus on technology, innovation, and international markets but these are unlikely to deliver results in the near term for shareholders.

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

On March 26, Cronos (CRON) reported 2018 Q4 results which can only be described as lackluster in our view. Cronos is currently trading at stratospheric levels as investors and speculators piled into the stock which reminded us of Tilray (TLRY), a stock that is itself suffering a slow but unabating selloff. We will dissect the latest quarterly results and discuss why Cronos's magnificent rally has most likely gone a little too far.

(All amounts in C$)

2018 Q4 Review

Cronos reported 2018 Q4 sales of $5.6 million which grew 49% from Q3 and it marks the full-year revenue of $15.7 million for 2018. Gross margin fell to 45% which is in-line with the first quarter this year. We all know that Cronos had a weak profile in medical cannabis but it is now clear that it also struggled in the recreational market. If you recall the short report published by Citron in which it estimated that Cronos' provincial agreements are likely very small and that's why the company didn't disclose any terms for those deals. The Q4 revenue numbers supported Citron's claims that Cronos indeed had very little sales into the recreational market. Assuming medical sales stayed the same from Q3, Cronos would have sold only $1.8 million of recreational cannabis during the fourth quarter which is very disappointing indeed.

(Author based on public filings)

Cronos sold 1,040 kg of cannabis last quarter which doubled from the prior quarter driven by recreational sales. Average selling prices declined significantly due to the addition of recreational sales and it resulted in the modest revenue growth discussed above.

(Author based on public information)

For Cronos, the Q4 revenue really shows the disadvantages it will face in the domestic Canadian market going into 2019 and beyond. With only $5.6 million in revenue of which only ~$2 million came from the recreational market, the company is trailing behind its peers by a wide margin. It is clear to us that Cronos is not focusing on the Canadian market as it kept highlighting its global ambition and the partnership with Altria (NYSE:MO) as ways to achieve future revenue through product innovation. However, the company is creating lots of uncertainty for investors in terms of near-term financial performance. Most of its peers have reported much higher revenues last quarter:

Canopy (OTC:CGC): $72 million recreational sales from 2018 Q4

Aurora (OTC:ACB): $22 million recreational sales from 2018 Q4

Aphria (OTC:APHA): $8.4 million recreational sales in October and November

HEXO (OTC:HEXO): $13.4 million from October to January which is mostly derived from recreational sales

Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF): $9.2 million recreational sales in October and November

Valuation

As we discussed in "Cronos Overtook Tilray As The Most Expensive Cannabis Stock," the stock is trading at the highest multiples relative to other large and mid-cap cannabis companies. With current valuation standing at 276x EV/revenue, Cronos stocks have priced in a lot of potential upside and optimism already. However, the latest quarter does not provide support for the sky-high valuation of Cronos and we don't see that metric improving anytime soon. With its Canadian operation struggling to take off six months into legalization, we don't see anytime near-term financial catalysts for the company.

With Altria's $2.4 billion investment closed after the quarter, Cronos does have ample dry powder and staying power in the race to dominate the cannabis industry. We think it is important for investors to realize that Cronos is really focusing on the markets outside Canada with a heavy bet on its partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks to develop artificial cannabinoids. However, we think the company could be missing important markets in Canada and the U.S. while it remains unclear how fast the international markets could develop.

Looking Ahead

When Altria announced its $2.4 billion investment in Cronos, we upgraded our view on the stock to Neutral as we believe the investment was a game-changer for the company. Despite our criticism of Cronos over the last year, especially its weak domestic operations in Canada, we think a lot could happen with its latest cash injection and a major investor like Altria. However, the valuation has since skyrocketed as the stock more than doubled from late 2018 while revenue has come in way below investor expectations.

(Source: TSX)

For investors, we think the investment thesis for Cronos hinges on its ability to develop winning products and technology innovation which will likely result in a lack of performances in the near term. We thought and still think that Cronos is one of the weakest players in Canada in terms of production profile and market share which was confirmed by its Q4 results. One of the most frequently cited weaknesses of Cronos was its lack of cultivation capabilities in Canada and its slow ramp and negligible revenue from recreational markets was the result of that.

As for Altria's tobacco business, which shares many similarities to cannabis, the company has been outsourcing the task of growing tobacco to other contractors like Pyxus (PYX). However, the cannabis market is quickly developing in both the U.S. and Canada and Cronos is already losing out market share to the top players in both countries. We are not sure how it plans to catch up and eventually live up to its elevated valuation. For that reason, we continue to stay away from the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.