How We Dominated The Sector Investing In Capstead Mortgage

CMO bounced back to trade at a much smaller discount to book value, but it didn’t involve a large steepening of the yield curve.

The buy rating had mixed reviews from readers, but most bears were focused only on the trailing charts for the share price and the dividend.

We hammered out bullish ratings on CMO despite major headwinds to their income statement.

Jim Cramer likes to say there is always a bull market somewhere.

That may be true, but being spread too thin (covering too many sectors) means terrible analysis on high volume rather than great analysis on a tiny niche. There will be weeks where we tell investors it would be best to just sit on dry powder and wait for more opportunities to arise.

We put a huge emphasis on accuracy. Having 20 opinions where 12 are right just isn’t our style. We’d rather have fewer ratings and better accuracy.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) is in our neutral range for the stock. That’s a sharp change from our view late last year:

We hammered out bullish ratings on CMO despite major headwinds to their income statement. The company was struggling with a flattening yield curve and rising rates, but they were appealing because they traded at a huge discount to NAV (net asset value). For mortgage REITs, NAV is also referred to as BV (book value).

What Makes CMO Unique?

The REIT is investing almost exclusively in agency ARMs (adjustable-rate mortgages).

Source: CMO Q1 Earnings Presentation

They are the only mortgage REIT with such a large emphasis on ARMs.

These securities perform very well when the yield curve is steepening. However, they don’t perform well when it is flattening. Their earnings results have been absolutely dreadful for several quarters. Further, CMO has been slashing the dividend repeatedly to keep it in line with earnings.

Why Did We Like a Dividend Cutter?

When we argued for buying shares at a 24% discount to NAV, we wrote:

The notes in green and red are written on 4/8/2019, compared to the black text from 10/29/2018.

The Controversy Surrounding CMO

The buy rating had mixed reviews from readers, but most bears were focused only on the trailing charts for the share price and the dividend:

A long trend of a declining share price is certainly enough to warrant double-checking any bull thesis. However, double-checking won’t work if the investor doesn’t look at the evidence.

There was a great deal of concern about further declines:

To be fair, CMO bounced back and then proceeded to actually bottom out in December. However, that bottom was only about 1% lower.

Today’s Environment

CMO bounced back to trade at a much smaller discount to book value, but it didn’t involve a large steepening of the yield curve. Instead, the yield curve became slightly flatter. Parts of the yield curve inverted. These factors were considered some of the greatest potential challenges to CMO. However, shares continued to rally instead of falling.

So what brought CMO so much higher? Shares started at an enormous discount to book value. They weren’t simply trading at the largest discount in the sector. It was the largest discount by a massive margin. Peers were trading very close to book value. Some peers were even trading ABOVE book value. When money flowed back into the sector, CMO carried dramatically more upside because of the low starting value.

In our view, this rally easily brings CMO to a fair valuation. While shares still trade at a discount to book value, the discount is much smaller than what we’ve witnessed in several months. Without a steepening of the curve, the earnings picture remains grim and the expected dividend levels remain low. The appeal for CMO was the ability to capitalize on price-to-book value increasing. That is precisely what happened.

Not Just a Sector Rally

Investors should regularly compare the investment performance of an individual call to the performance of the sector. While the investor may focus on the gain or loss, it is useful to consider how the sector was moving. A great piece of analysis can still produce weak returns if the sector plunges. CMO rallied along with several other mortgage REITs, but they rallied much harder.

We compared them to the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) as well as several individual REITs. Those individual REITs include Cherry Hill (CHMI), AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Annaly Capital Management (NLY), MFA Financial (MFA), Dynex Capital (DX), Two Harbors (TWO), and Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM):

Ultimately, we can only fit so many mortgage REITs on the chart.

CMO didn’t just perform well, they were the single best performer in the sector.

Investors looking for the takeaway here should focus on the original thesis. Investing in CMO was never built on expectations for great performance from the ARMs. It was built on the expectation that CMO’s price-to-book value ratio would improve.

