+14% Yield, Access To A Private MLP And Rising NAV: Center Coast MLP & Infra Fund

This fund is managed by Brookfield and is seeing NAV growth.

Co-produced with Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities.

Investment Thesis

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN) offers a covered monthly distribution payment to investors. Focused on MLPs and infrastructure, it allows investors of all stripes to benefit from the MLPs without having to worry about a K-1 at tax time.

Fund Overview

CEN invests heavily in big name MLPs. It is a closed-end fund (CEF) managed by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), which lends its expertise in finding high-quality investments at bargain valuations.

Source: CEN Factsheet

These sectors have been beaten down lately, taking CEN's NAV and market price with it. Currently, CEN trades closely with its Net Asset Value (NAV) and currently trades at a premium to its NAV.

Data by YCharts

The positive outlooks in the MLP and quality of CEN's holdings continue to bring this fund into the premium territory. CEN's top ten public holdings tell a tale regarding their choices (updated last by CEN on 12/31/2018):

Company Ticker Percent Enterprise (EPD) 8.54 Williams Cos Inc. (WMB) 8.22 Energy Transfer LP (ET) 8.11 Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) 6.38 Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) 6.28 Western Gas Partners (Now Western Midstream Partners) (WES) 6.18 NuStar Energy LP (NS) 5.67 Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 5.12 Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) 4.94 EnLink Midstream Partners LP (Now EnLink Midstream) (ENLC) 4.93

These various MLPs are seeing strength this year since December's market beating.

Data by YCharts

Likewise CEN is seeing strong value increases in its NAV and market price.

Data by YCharts

CEN currently is a year-to-date winner versus other MLP-oriented funds:

Data by YCharts

The InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA), First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund (FEI) and First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (FEN) all are seeking equal price changes in the 19% range while CEN is ahead.

CEN's advantage in picking solid investments is coming across in its NAV and market price movements, but when it comes to careful investments for income, distributions and coverage are major players.

Distributions - Covered or Not?

CEN pays out monthly consistent distributions. Currently, CEN yields 14.53%.

For the 2018 fiscal year (ending in Sept. for CEN):

Total Income Received: $22,191,299

Total Expenses: $8,138,034

Realized Gains on Investments: $3,575,892

Distributions: $26,660,363

Total Shortfall: 9,031,206

CEN failed to cover its distributions. Income received includes all return of capital from its MLPs as a positive figure as well as the return of capital from the distributions as a negative figure. All this occurred while CEN's NAV continued to rise, why? CEN's MLP choices saw strong price appreciation as well as it issued additional shares at a premium to NAV that grew the fund and helped cover the distributions. This isn't a forever sustainable means to do so. However, MLPs are trading at cheap valuations and are expected to increase their distributions. CEN is still looking for its "critical mass" size where it's large enough to pay its distributions solely off of its earnings.

Why To Invest in CEN?

CEN offers two unique advantages to shareholders that make it an interesting investment choice.

1. It gives a 1099 at tax time.

So far all of CEN's distributions have been classified as return of capital - typical for an MLP holding fund. This gives the benefit of the return of capital at tax time without the headache of multiple K-1s. Furthermore it provides additional diversification without additional work. Savvy MLP investors often have a large number of K-1s to file; this can be a major deterrent for some.

For my Canadian investor friends, CEN avoids the additional tax burden that Canadians receive for investing in MLPs while providing access to this growing market.

2. CEN has access to a unique private equity MLP.

CEN's largest holding is not a publicly-traded MLP, but an investment in a private MLP. KKR Eagle Co-Invest LP is a $34.4 million investment, now valued at $45.8 million. But what exactly does this MLP invest in? It is managed by KKR & Co. (KKR) and is a join owner of Veresen Midstream. The other co-owner is Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA).

Source: Veresen

Veresen's facilities connect directly to PBA's pipelines, and its focus is natural gas compression and processing to be sent via pipelines or sold. Investing in CEN provides a means to invest in this Canadian-based MLP that is helping drive PBA's LNG growth.

Investor Takeaway

Investing in CEN provides a steady income stream for investors who want to capture this 14.53% yield. One must be mindful that currently CEN does not cover its distributions from its own income and must lend or sell shares to pay for it. This will eventually be fixed if management continues to invest wisely and reach the "critic mass" stage.

With this investment, you get a chance to own part of a private Canadian MLP that is set to grow and benefit from PBA's future LNG plans. I consider CEN below $9 a buy as a means to benefit from the strengthening MLP market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CEN, AMZA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.