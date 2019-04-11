Believe The Market, Not Economists

Economists and analysts continue to paint a dark picture for the U.S. economy and financial market outlook in 2019. Not a day passes without a dire warning crossing the news wires, and this week alone has seen some notable examples of this negative sentiment. In today’s report we’ll examine the pessimistic claims of certain analysts in light of the contradictory evidence provided by the market itself. The conclusion here is that the stock market has correctly diagnosed the intermediate-term (3-9 month) economic outlook, which is decidedly a positive one.

With earnings results for this year’s first quarter set to begin this week, investors seem to be bracing themselves for the worst. This can be seen in several recent news reports and financial TV interviews which have focused on everything that can go wrong for the U.S. in the coming months.

To take one example, in a recent CNBC interview Peter Boockvar of Bleakley Advisory Group dismissed the stock market’s more sanguine assessment of the economic big picture and insisted that the bond market has accurately diagnosed a slowing economy. Boockvar referenced last month’s brief inversion of a widely watched Treasury yield curve as evidence that the bond market foresees difficulties ahead for the U.S. economy. He told CNBC in an interview:

The bond market is going to be right. We’re in a slowdown that’s not just temporary, and I think that’s something that’s going to last throughout the year.

Boockvar’s view is one that has gained currency among many participants and it’s not hard to see why. After all, we’re just a little more than three months removed from a 20% decline in the U.S. stock market. This event put a significant dent in the collective psyche of investors and economists alike, and this should be kept in mind whenever we’re faced with bearish predictions about the market’s near-term future.

Indeed, there’s no shortage of analysts with a bleak outlook despite a plethora of positive evidence for the U.S. financial market and economy. Even now many of them continue to point to last month’s yield curve inversion, even though the yield curve is no longer inverted between the 10-year note yield and the 3-month bill yield (see chart below). Analysts at Wells Fargo, moreover, have disputed the bearish interpretation of the yield curve by pointing out that the inversion would have to persist for a significant period – weeks or even months – before it can be used as a reliable recession forecasting tool.

Source: St. Louis Fed

We’ve all heard plenty of negative comments about the growth outlook in recent weeks, so let’s take a look at some of the positives that support a bullish financial market outlook and strong economy. To start with, expectations for U.S. first quarter economic growth have been rising, with many now predicting a growth rate closer to 2 percent than the previously envisioned 1 percent.

And while the debate over whether or not the U.S. economy is headed for recession continues, at least one major investment bank has made clear it sees clear skies ahead. Goldman Sachs economists stated this week that the chance of a recession in 2019 is just 10%, largely due to the “Fed pivot.” Goldman economists believe that the Fed’s abrupt reversal of its tighter monetary policy significantly improved financial conditions, in turn making it far less likely that recession will hit the U.S. this year. Goldman had previously put the odds for recession at 20% in late 2018.

Not everyone shares that rosy assessment, however. The IMF recently released its negative assessment of the world economy, preliminary evidence shows that the pessimists’ bleak outlook will be proven wrong. Many pundits have also predicted a Brexit-related recession for Britain. And yet the latest data show that the U.K. economy grew by 0.3% in the three months to February.

China’s economy has also shown improvement as the latest release of China’s Beige Book revealed an “unmistakable first-quarter recovery.” And while analysts were quick to point out Chinese companies were increasing their debt levels, the latest report showed that revenues, profits, and hiring improved nationwide on both a quarterly and a year-over-year basis. China’s Shanghai Composite Index, below, clearly reflects rising expectations for the nation’s economic performance in the coming months.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile the industry groups which stand to lose the most from a slowing global economy have actually outperformed this year. Semiconductor stocks have benefited from the growing belief that a U.S.-China trade deal will soon be realized, which in turn would boost global economic growth. The semiconductor industry is a bellwether for the global economy due to the widespread use of semiconductors in all major industries.

Analysts have painted a bleak picture for chip makers. Semiconductor company earnings are expected to drop by 16.5% for Q1, then an additional 20.8% in the second quarter, followed by an 18.4% decline in the third quarter, according to Refinitiv. And yet the leading semiconductor stocks have been showing no signs of weakness at all as in-the-know investors have apparently discounted the bleak earnings outlook.

Shown here is the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), which has established a steady upward path since the start of this year. Not only is SMH outperforming the S&P 500 Index (SPX), but it has remained unperturbed by analysts’ dim view of semiconductor industry earnings. It’s doubtful that the volatile and hyper-sensitive semiconductor stocks would be showing this much strength if informed investors truly expected an earnings-related decline.

Source: BigCharts

It’s not just the semiconductor stocks which are discounting a stronger economy in the coming months. Homebuilders are even more sensitive to perceptions about the near-term economic outlook than the semis. And as the following graph shows, the homebuilding stocks have strongly outperformed the S&P 500 this year. Real estate-related stocks are in fact one of the top-performing market segments in the year to date, which implies promising economic growth and stable interest rates ahead. Shown here is the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB) compared with the SPX. The recent string of higher highs in the XBD speaks to the market’s expectation of a firm intermediate-term economic outlook.

Source: BigCharts

Speaking of interest rates, Wall Street is also getting continued encouragement from the Fed. The release of the minutes from the Fed’s latest policy meeting revealed that most Fed members expected that the economic outlook would likely justify being “patient” and leaving the target range unchanged for the remainder of this year. The stock market’s performance in the last few months suggests that informed investors are no longer worried about the threat of rising interest rates.

A final consideration is the testimony of the U.S. stock market itself. If the market was truly worried about disruptions to the economy it would by now show up in the form of internal weakness and liquidation of stocks in economically sensitive industries. Such weakness is nowhere to be seen based on the strength in the NYSE 52-week highs and lows, which tells us that the majority of stocks in the major sectors and industries are in strong hands. If distribution (i.e. informed selling) was underway – as it was for much of last year – it would be reflected by a decline in the cumulative new highs-lows index. Distribution can’t be hidden for long since it always sooner or later shows up in the form of expanding new 52-week lows and shrinking new highs. Instead, we’re seeing the opposite trend as new highs are expanding while new lows remain below average.

Source: WSJ

The stock market has been an accurate leading indicator for the U.S. economy in recent years, and there’s no reason to doubt its message of optimism for the domestic outlook now. Investors should ignore the dire forecasts of economists and instead listen to the unqualified bullish message of the market. Further, with selling pressure nowhere in sight, the odds still favor higher stock prices in the months ahead.

On a strategic note, traders can maintain a long position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ). I suggest raising the stop-loss to slightly under the $31.50 level for this ETF trading position on an intraday basis. Only if this level is violated will I move to a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamental sound stocks in the top-performing real estate, consumer staples, and healthcare sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, XLE, XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.