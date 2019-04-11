An Analysis Of LTC Properties' Risk-Reward Profile Leads To A Hold Rating

Investment thesis

LTC Properties (LTC) share price has gained more than 21% over the last 12 months, and has recovered from the sell-off that triggered in last December following the bankruptcy filing of one of the primary tenants.

Despite the more than 20% capital appreciation return over the last 12 months, and the 5% dividend yield at the current market price, many investors are continuing to avoid LTC based on fears of a deteriorating portfolio. Considering the issues surrounding some of the existing assets, the action plan of the management to tackle such challenges, and the attractive dividend yield, I rate LTC Properties a hold at the current market price.

A discussion of the business strategy

LTC Properties is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a focused investment approach of investing in senior housing and healthcare properties market in the U.S. The REIT uses a few types of primary investment vehicles to carry out this objective.

Sale and leasebacks Mortgage financing Joint venture investments Preferred equity investments Mezzanine financing

In total, the REIT holds 203 properties in its portfolio, and these include a variety of healthcare properties.

The REIT has diversified its income sources by investing in Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living properties, and each of these segments account for nearly half of the investment portfolio of LTC Properties. The top 3 operators accounted for nearly 40% of revenues as of December 31, 2018.

Portfolio snapshot

While achieving an acceptable level of diversification remains a key business strategy of LTC, distributing a healthy stream of dividends to its shareholders is another primary business strategy of the REIT, which falls in line with that of other REITs. However, the specialty of LTC is its monthly dividend policy, and this has gained widespread attention from many income investors.

The macro-economic outlook for LTC remains positive, and the expected growth in elderly population in the U.S. should drive the demand for companies owned by LTC properties. The massive growth expected in the elderly population in the U.S. has certainly prompted many investors to consider investing in LTC, but whether the REIT will benefit from this exponential growth in the elderly population is yet to be seen.

The elderly population (65+) is expected to surpass the number of children (18-) for the first time in the U.S. history by 2035, and the elderly population is expected to account for more than 23% of the total population by 2060. These numbers certainly paint a positive outlook for many industries, and elderly care is one such industry.

Along with the expected growth of the aging population in the U.S., another factor that is driving the appeal of the healthcare industry is the increasing healthcare expenditure in the U.S. There has been a massive uptick in healthcare spending over the last few years, and the trend is set to continue as technological advancements have paved the way for more personalized healthcare solutions, and is helping researchers find cures for chronic diseases that were once considered incurable.

National health expenditures in the U.S.

Not surprisingly, the growth of healthcare spending has outpaced that of the U.S. economy over the last 30 years, which is another promising sign for the U.S. healthcare industry.

Evaluation of financial performance

The focused approach of investing in properties that have strong cash flow profiles has helped LTC generate sufficient FFO to cover its monthly dividend payments over the years, but a couple of recent developments have casted doubts over LTC's ability to retain its profitability levels.

Senior Care filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in December last year, and this prompted a sell-off in the market as LTC Properties earns approximately 9% of its annual income from the 11 nursing facilities operated by Senior Care in Texas.

LTC's management is actively searching for a new operator for these nursing facilities, which should be approved by the bankruptcy court once found. For LTC, it would be crucial to find a new operator who is familiar with the nursing care market in Texas, and considering the close to 9% contribution by these properties to the bottom line of LTC, it's important from an investor's perspective for LTC to finalize this process with minimum delay. However, Senior Care has been fighting to keep these properties in their portfolio as well.

"Given this assumption and acting as good fiduciary stewards, we are proactively negotiating a potential new master lease with a different Texas based operator familiar with these assets to ensure, we are poised and ready to act should the opportunity arise. It is still very early in the process and any lease transaction with a new operator is subject to bankruptcy court approval."

- Wendy Simpson (CEO and President of LTC Properties)

The failure to find a new operator anytime soon will lead to a significant impact on LTC's FFO, and this is not the ideal scenario for investors.

Senior Care is not the only operator that is giving headaches to LTC investors. The CEO of LTC went on to discuss in the most recent earnings call how Thrive, an operator with a master lease agreement of approximately $7.2 million defaulted rent payments recently. Even though Thrive did not make it to the list of top 10 contributors to LTC's revenue, Thrive represents a sizable income considering the multi-million dollar value of its master lease agreement. Once again, LTC's management is looking for ways to resolve this matter, and there are plans to seek a new operator for the properties operated by Thrive or to sell these properties.

"We are evaluating several options related to the Thrive portfolio, which could include ongoing negotiations with them transitioning some or all of the properties to new operators, selling some or all of the properties, or finding a solution through some combination of these options."

- Wendy Simpson (CEO and President of LTC Properties) on the Thrive portfolio

These developments are certainly not favorable, and a failure to earn sufficient FFO to distribute the monthly dividend of $0.19 might trigger a significant sell-off as well since investors will start doubting the ability of LTC Properties to continue paying the monthly dividends.

LTC Properties might face a situation where they have to sell some of its properties in case they fail to find a suitable operator for the properties currently operated by Thrive and Senior Care. LTC Properties has a solid track record of selling their properties, and this might come in handy in the future. LTC Properties has sold off many of their properties for gains in the past, and this proves the management's negotiating and sales skills, and the attractive risk-return profile of the properties.

The strong track record of property sales should provide some comfort to investors at this point, but there are many other variables at play such as interest rates, and the overall outlook for senior care property market that would have a say in determining whether LTC would be able to gain from the expected sale of some of their assets. While selling properties is not the ideal scenario for LTC Properties, the management might go for it as a last resort, and how current operators are fighting to keep these properties with them is a sign of underlying value of these properties.

The portfolio composition of LTC Properties should provide more comfort to investors as well, since more than half of revenue is earned through private pay, which helps profit margins of property operators.

LTC is focused on investing in private pay assets with attractive return profiles, and this should further enhance the ability of LTC to generate a sufficient level of return. In the future, I believe the revenue streams would tilt more in favor of LTC Properties as the management is focused on identifying and investing in private pay healthcare assets.

The standout characteristic of LTC is its strong balance sheet. Despite the looming concerns over the ability of some operators to make timely payments to LTC, the strong balance sheet provides a reason for an income investor to consider LTC as a candidate for his/her dividend portfolio.

LTC Properties is continuing to maintain a low debt to gross assets value, and healthy coverage ratios reduce the risk of a possible default in the future.

LTC can certainly meet its financial obligations for many years to come, and a significant portion of existing debt (more than 33%) is scheduled to mature beyond 2025, which reduces the refinancing risk.

Debt maturities schedule

On top of this, LTC has an acceptable level of liquidity as well, which is an important consideration in assessing the ability of LTC to stay invest for the future.

Even though LTC might be exposed to a few problems with the existing tenants, I believe the balance sheet strength will allow the management to pursue new investment opportunities to recover from such adverse developments. In addition, the balance sheet strength will help LTC maintain their dividend distributions as well.

The guidance for FFO came in at $3 - $3.02 per share for 2019, and this reflects a $0.03 reduction for Senior Care. There are a few strategies the management is utilizing to negate the impact of Senior Care worries.

First, the recently agreed upon rent for 2019 from Anthem (accounted for 4.4% of income in 2018) is 45% higher than 2018, and the rent for 2019 stands at $7.5 million. This will help LTC recover some of the expected losses from Senior Care. Next, LTC is focused on reducing its operating costs in 2018, which should add another important contribution to the bottom line.

Finally, LTC's pipeline projects are expected to provide a boost to the performance in 2019.

Pipeline projects that would be added to the portfolio of LTC in 2019

Both the assisted living and skilled nursing segments have experienced declining occupancy rates over the last few years. While declining occupancy rates is a concern for investors, tables might turn in the future. A primary reason for occupancy rates of existing assets to decline over the last few years is the increasing competition in the senior care industry. Many new facilities were launched in key markets in the U.S., but this is expected to slowdown in the future as costs related to constructing new facilities are beginning to stack up, and interest rates are no longer at bottom levels.

The monthly dividend of $0.19 yields just over 5% at the current market price of $45, which is certainly a very attractive yield. To start with, the dividend history of LTC is rich and the dividend distributions have proved to be a healthy stream of income for investors over the last 2 decades.

The current dividend payout ratio is close to 80%. While the payout ratio is not low, it's normal for a REIT to pay out most of its earnings as dividends to shareholders.

Valuation

The average consensus analyst estimate is $43, which represents a downside of approximately 4% from the current market price.

However, I believe 2019 will be a year in which the management focuses on resolving the issues surrounding existing assets, and add new private pay assets to its portfolio which should stabilize the earnings of the REIT.

As these issues resolve, the 5% dividend yield will attract many income investors to LTC, which should drive the share price higher from the current levels.

In any case, I believe the negative impact arising from the issues faced by portfolio companies could be negated by the addition of more attractive assets, and LTC Properties certainly has a strong balance sheet to fund such investment opportunities.

Conclusion

It goes without saying that best investment opportunities can be found in securities that attract no attention from many investors, but this doesn't mean that every unloved or looked upon stock is a great investment. However, I find such an investment opportunity in LTC, and I expect the issues surrounding its portfolio companies to be resolved in line with the plan of the management, and the current dividend yield provides a sufficient level of return for assuming the risk of going long a REIT that has a few problems in its portfolio of assets. LTC Properties has a strong balance sheet, and can easily cover its dividend payments through FFO, and a significant portion of debt maturities are scheduled beyond 2025. Considering the risk-reward profile of LTC Properties, I rate shares a hold at the current market price. New investors would be better off waiting for a better entry point, but current investors should continue to enjoy the high dividend yield while LTC Properties rebalances its portfolio of assets.

