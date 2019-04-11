Sarama Resources: Strategic Investment From An Unlikely Source

Sarama now has enough cash to continue exploration/development work, focusing primarily on growing its oxide and free-milling resource base.

Financing terms were favorable, with the new stock being issued at C$0.085/share with no warrants attached.

The share price of Sarama is doing well thus far this year, up 111%.

The share price of Sarama Resources (OTC:SRMMF) has gotten off to a good start so far this year despite the fact that gold is still having a rather difficult time staying entrenched above the $1,300/oz mark. Year-to-date, shares of SRMMF are up an impressive 111.1%.

As I mentioned in my previous article covering Sarama Resources, Burkina Faso is quickly becoming a well-established gold district where, in recent years, mining companies are finding it very possible to generate solid free cash flow (e.g. Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF), Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF), etc.) in spite of what many observers might still consider to be a challenging gold price environment to operate in.

Strategic Location

In the case of Sarama Resources, the company controls a collection of gold projects that are strategically located and dispersed throughout both the Houndé and Banfora gold belts.

Worth highlighting in particular are the company's core assets:

South Houndé Project (arguably the flagship).

ThreeBee Project

Combined, Sarama Resources is able to claim a total resource (mostly inferred) of ~2.5 million gold ounces to date between its two primary assets, South Houndé and ThreeBee.

Due to the proximity of nearby gold producing neighbors, Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) and Semafo (each control interests in other prospective development/exploration projects of their own), there has been much speculation made in recent years as to whether or not a company like Sarama would pique the interest enough of a larger gold company to come in and make a takeover bid.

In fact, just earlier this year, Semafo agreed to pay C$22.7 million to acquire all shares of Savary Gold (OTC:SVVYF) (at an impressive 100% premium) for its ownership stake in the Karankasso Project.

As the following map will show, the Karankasso Project (now majority controlled by Semafo, which Sarama also still has a minority ownership stake in, worth noting) is located essentially next door to Sarama's core assets, South Houndé and ThreeBee (Bondi deposit).

For not only synergistic reasons but also conceivably to improve efficiencies by helping to better consolidate (and reduce) the number of gold mining companies operating in Burkina Faso, it's not far-fetched to assume that it's still only a matter of time before the merger and acquisition (M&A) season picks up again once market sentiment returns back in favor of precious metals.

Strategic Investor

With all that said, it should then come as a rather surprising turn of events to observe that Sarama Resources just recently announced a financing deal to raise C$4.5 million, with a large portion of that (C$2.5 million) being taken up by new "cornerstone investor" Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF).

The fact that Sarama Resources needed to take part in another round of financing is not surprising in the least bit. Also, as mentioned in my previous article, the company's cash and cash equivalents balance had run dangerously low for an exploration/development company, down to just C$1.073 million (for the period ending on September 30, 2018).

Rather, the "shocker" event that took place (and one that was unlikely to have been forecasted by most speculators) is the introduction of a strategic investor without any prior prominent experience operating out in Burkina Faso (or even West Africa, for that matter).

As can be seen from the following slide, Silver Lake Resources is a mid-tier producer focused primarily on running/operating gold mines located in Western Australia.

Why an Australian-focused gold producer has the interest to step foot into Burkina Faso and invest at this time (no matter how relatively small the total amount is) has to be seen as a positive for foreign speculation in this part of the world on the whole, especially in light of the increase in violence around the border regions of the country in recent months/years.

Path Forward

For Sarama shareholders, the terms of the most recent financing were arguably very favorable, with shares being subscribed at C$0.085/share (away from the 52-week lows), with no warrants issued.

Importantly, the infusion of fresh cash into Sarama's treasury will allow the company to continue its efforts in growing its resource base, presumably for at least the next year before any further capital raises might be needed.

In particular:

Sarama intends to undertake a resource development program to firm-up and expand existing oxide and free-milling mineral resources on the South Houndé and ThreeBee Projects.

At this stage of the game, without any economic studies having been performed on Sarama's assets (i.e. South Houndé, ThreeBee), it's not yet clear as to how attractive project economics might be and whether or not these assets (in aggregate) could justify a production decision for a stand-alone mine build. Clearly though, Sarama's project portfolio has potential, otherwise a company like Silver Lake Resources would not have stepped up to the plate and participated in the most recent financing.

In terms of negotiating terms for a joint venture and/or M&A deal with the aforementioned West African/Burkina Faso gold producers (for speculation purposes only, let's call it "Plan A"), it is still unknown at this time how much external interest exists for Sarama's portfolio.

For instance:

Is the "Plan A" cohort of companies (e.g. Teranga, Semafo, Roxgold, Endeavour Mining, etc.) simply not interested in Sarama's assets?

Was Silver Lake Resources brought in because negotiations broke down and favorable terms (in Sarama's eyes) couldn't be reached with "Plan A" parties?

Ideally, Sarama will be able to map out a path moving forward that can create shareholder value with (or without) needing the end game being a change of ownership event occurring.

Once the financing is concluded, Sarama will have an additional C$4.5 million on hand to work with (although it should be noted that a portion of these funds will be needed to help Sarama regain back 100% ownership of the South Houndé Project from Acacia Mining (OTCPK:ABGLF)). In any case, whatever lingering "overhang" clouds that were affixed to shares of SRMMF due to fears of an "imminent capital raise" should now subside, and the company (along with speculators) can now turn its focus towards the drill campaign for 2019.

Finally, if the spot price of gold can find a way to catch a tailwind and precious metals stocks come back in favor, Sarama might still have plenty of room to run further still (currently sporting a market cap of sub C$25 million, post financing), despite the already spectacular triple-digit returns shares of SRMMF have produced since the end of last year.

