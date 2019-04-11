Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/9/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/9/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: There will be a seasonal lull in insider trades in April, as companies close trading windows to their execs until March quarter financials are released. Volumes pick up sharply again into May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Volt Information Sciences (VISI);
  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV);
  • NetSol Tech (NTWK);
  • Lilis Energy (LLEX);
  • Skechers USA (SKX);
  • Seattle Genetics (SGEN);
  • Insperity (NSP);
  • Morningstar (MORN);
  • Cadence Design (CDNS);
  • CarGurus (CARG);
  • Bandwidth (BAND); and
  • Apple (AAPL).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Dorian LPG (LPG); and
  • Galectin Therapeutics (GALT).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Merck & Co

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

JB*

$65,946,928

2

Luxor Capital

BO

MEET

MEET

B

$925,305

3

22nw

BO

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

MACK

B

$496,795

4

Jfl Capital Mgt

BO

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

MACK

B

$219,399

5

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

AB

$163,574

6

Uihlein Richard E

DIR, BO

Galectin Therapeutics

GALT

B

$99,851

7

Hadjipateras John C

CEO, DIR, BO

Dorian LPG

LPG

B

$57,956

8

Tomkins Paul

VP, CFO

Volt Information Sciences

VISI

B

$23,500

9

Ghauri Naeem

DIR

NetSol Tech

NTWK

B

$12,589

10

Daches Joseph C

PR, CFO

Lilis Energy

LLEX

B

$12,500

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Maestri Luca

VP, CFO

Apple

AAPL

AS

$10,054,242

2

Steinert Langley

CEO, CB, BO

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$4,773,808

3

Devgan Anirudh

PR

Cadence Design

CDNS

AS

$3,348,985

4

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$2,746,992

5

Mansueto Joseph D

CB, DIR, BO

Morningstar

MORN

AS

$2,205,902

6

Willis Brent D

CEO, DIR

New Age Beverages

NA

JS*

$1,609,500

7

Bailey Brian D

DIR

Bandwidth

BAND

AS

$1,338,638

8

Arizpe Arthur A

VP, COO

Insperity

NSP

AS

$1,040,000

9

Greenberg Jeffrey

DIR

Skechers USA

SKX

S

$976,900

10

Simpson Todd E

CFO

Seattle Genetics

SGEN

AS

$975,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

