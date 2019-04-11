Enbridge: Higher Prices On The Way

We have been long Enbridge Inc. (ENB) for many months now and our cost basis is roughly the same as what the current share price is trading at (just under $37 a share). There are a number of ways one can look at a portfolio position where the position has been more or less stagnant.

For example, long-term dividend growth investors do not mind stocks which trade in a sustained range-bound fashion. Why? Because compounding can occur at a much faster clip when shares are cheaper as this enables the investor to be able to buy more shares over time. The name of the game in dividend growth investing is to accumulate as many shares (assets) as possible. The cheaper the share price, then as mentioned, the more shares can be bought over time.

Obviously, we are all looking for "Total Return" though, which is the combination of the capital gain of shares along with dividend reimbursements. This is why protecting the downside is key.

In Enbridge at present, we seem to have a symmetrical triangle in play since shares hit their highs back in February. Volume has been decreasing as the coil has been playing out. We should get a nice increase in volume when price closes above that upper trend line.

Furthermore, if one closely observes the volume numbers, it can be seen that more buying volume is occurring in the up moves than selling volume in the down moves. This is another reason why we believe a bullish symmetrical triangle is currently being played out.

To back up our thesis, we will look at how Enbridge's dividend has been trending. A rising share price should be accompanied by healthy earnings and dividends. Enbridge is a notable dividend-paying stock (8% yield when annualized for 2019) in the energy sector. The firm has paid dividends to its shareholders for more than 60 years.

Management announced a double-digit increase in the dividend last December, which has resulted in a 12-month growth rate number of 11.2%. Although generous, the growth rate still trails the 3-year average annual growth rate of 13%. Growth is important. It protects against inflation and sends a vote of confidence to shareholders.

We look at the payout ratio to see if the firm can afford these increases. 3.84 CAD billion was paid out in dividends last year from net profits of 2.88 billion. The company was able to generate strong free cash flows though of 3.15 CAD billion which gives us a payout ratio of 1.22.

Now, obviously, this is unsustainable. However, we do have some solid trends in key metrics that demonstrate that the "affordability" issue will improve. First, the firm's debt to equity ratio has dropped below 1 for the first time in more than a decade. Secondly, analysts who follow this stock expect earnings to grow by an average of 9% per year over the next 5 years. We expect Enbridge to generate significant operating cash flow numbers from growing earnings. In fact, one just has to research the firm's operating cash flow and it is evident that cash flow generation has never been an issue when net profit has been buoyant.

Over 10.5 CAD billion was generated in operating cash flow last year with over 7.3 billion being used on capex investments. There are a number of positive trends on this front. Firstly, the 2018 operating cash flow number has never been higher. Here we are seeing the benefits of a strong investment which is showing up in the cash flow trends. In fact, from these investments, Enbridge expects strong cash flow growth going forward which should fund those projected double-digit increases. As long as operating cash flow increases meaningfully, dividend growth should continue as expected.

Therefore, to sum up, when one takes into account Enbridge's cash flow trends, valuation and technicals, it makes sense to remain long this stock at this moment in time. Remaining long.

----------------------





Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.