Aurora Cannabis: Why Won't They Stop

My previous research has made me believe that Aurora Cannabis (ACB) has outrageous plans to expand production in the face of a market set for far too much supply. The Canadian cannabis company always tops lists for cannabis production plans and has made the odd decision to announce a further increase in production capacity by 2020. All of the data points suggest this move is unwise until some existing supply is removed, but the company keeps making these moves because the stock rallies every time.

Image Source: Canada Stats Hub

Never Ending Expansion

As mentioned in the introduction, on Wednesday, Aurora Cannabis publicly stated it would further expand cannabis cultivation facilities. The company already had an aggressive expansion plan in the works and was just entering a period of additional inventory hitting the market to test the supply/demand equation. The question is why the company felt the need to rush into even more future expansion.

The Aurora Sun facility was already forecast as a massive facility with 1.2 million square feet and the size of 21 football fields. Aurora Cannabis decided to expand production space by 33% to 1.6 million square feet.

The facility goes from the listed 150,000 kg goal to a new production capacity plan of in excess of 230,000 kg. Investors need to take note that the forecast capacity went up over 50% on only a 33% increase in additional space.

Source: Aurora Cannabis March 2019 presentation

The company has consistently discussed plans for cannabis production capacity going from 120,000 kg currently to over 500,000 kg by mid-2020 or only one year away now. Aurora Cannabis has funded capacity in Canada and Europe actually listed at over 550,000 kg with an additional 450,000 kg planed in Latin America via the ICC Labs acquisition last year. The key to the story being that the company only sold about 7,000 kg last quarter and the company doesn't forecast reaching the 100,000 kg per annum finished inventory rate until the current quarter.

Source: Aurora Cannabis March 2019 presentation

One can't really view how the cannabis market will play out with supply/demand balance and pricing impacts until some of the initial capacity jumps reach the market. After this quarter, Aurora Cannabis now expects production capacity to jump 6 fold to reach over 625,000 kg per annum of dried cannabis.

The lack of push back by the market only encourages more capacity expansion. Basically, the momentum feeds on itself until finally hitting a wall. The stock gaining over 3% suggests the wall hasn't been hit yet.

Flooded Market

My constant thesis of a cannabis market on verge of being flooded with supply got recent confirmation from the CEO of a competitor to Aurora Cannabis along with industry research on the illicit markets. The market has chosen to ignore those negative headlines as well.

The most damning news was the Tilray (TLRY) CEO Brendan Kennedy on the Q4 earnings call suggesting investments in Canada were no longer attractive:

Over the next 18 months, we believe there will be oversupply, just as we’ve seen in certain U.S. states as operators and newly legal markets race and government regulators catch up to find an equilibrium between supply and demand. We will not purchase or invest in what we believe to be overpriced supply assets in Canada, which we believe will erode in value in the medium to long term, as the market normalizes.

Media research continues to show that the illicit market isn't going away. The black market in Canada was still strong in the initial sales period according to an article in the Washington Post. Now, High Times suggests the more developed California market (similar population as Canada) still faces a strong black market.

The crux of the article is that legal weed is overtaxed and over regulated allowing the black market to sell at lower prices. Canada faces the same issue as regulators imposed excise taxes and license fees that increase the cost of the legal weed. In most cases, the producers actually had to take a sales price hit by absorbing the excise tax in a clear sign that pricing power doesn't even exist when the legal market lacked supply.

If these issues weren't bad enough, Aurora Cannabis faces a market that still wasn't showing much in the way of sales growth all the way through January. Yes, after about 3.5 months of recreational-use sales, the Canada market is still only consuming about 7,000 kg of cannabis each month.

Source: Health Canada

The number is problematic as sales actually declined in January from the November and December levels while finished inventory was growing. The big looming issue supporting the theory the market is going to be flooded with supply is that the unfinished inventory is surging having reached 115,000 kg in January or nearly 20x monthly sales.

These key data points are problematic for the industry.

Total sales of dried cannabis in January decreased by 3.7% compared to December (from 7,385 kg to 7,115 kg).

Total sales of cannabis oil increased by 4.3% (from 7,534 litres to 7,856 litres).

Total inventory of dried cannabis (finished and unfinished) held by cultivators, processors, distributors and retailers stood at 134,148 kg at the end of January – 18.9 times total sales in the month. Cannabis oil inventories totaled 79,703 litres – over 10 times total sales.

The total amount of finished dried cannabis products held in inventory at the end of January increased by 4.7% compared to the end of December (from 18,646 kg to 19,520 kg). The total amount of finished cannabis oil products increased 26.0% (from 41,986 litres to 52,921 litres).

More importantly, the data points don't provide any logic for expanding production. Especially when other competitors like Village Farms (VFF) and Emearld Health Therapeutics (OTCQX:EMHTF) plan to double capacity in B.C. to 150,000 kg with further plans that could easily convert existing greenhouses to reach 330,000 kg of annual cannabis supply.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that about every week a major cannabis producer in Canada inexplicably announces plans to boost cannabis production. Despite any data points supporting a scenario where demand will exceed supply when all of the already planned capacity expansion reaches market, especially with a still strong black market, Aurora Cannabis is investing even more into their farming operations.

The ultimate risk now is a collapse in market prices due to the flood of new supply in the next year. When the stock quits rallying on the never ending expansion news, investors will know the time exist to take any profits in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.