Crash Protection For Bank Of America

In the event those concerns lead to a significant drop in the stock over the next several months, I present two ways Bank of America shareholders can limit their risk.

Two recent articles on Bank of America have expressed similar concerns about it going forward: the potential end of tailwinds from the Fed and the current economic expansion.

Interest Rates, Economic Concerns Weigh On BofA

The last two Seeking Alpha articles on Bank of America (BAC), by Achilles Research (Why You Should Stay Away) and Markos Kaminis (Cut To Neutral), exhibited souring sentiment on the stock for similar reasons. Both Achilles Research and Kaminis cited economic concerns and the related shift in Fed policy. The inverted yield curve has intimated the possibility of a recession on the horizon, which would hurt the banking industry, which tends to be pro-cyclical. And at the same time, the Fed has signaled an end to rate hikes, which would remove a tailwind from BofA's net interest income growth. For Bank of America shareholders who would like to stay long but limit their downside risk in light of the above, here are two ways you can do so.

Limiting Your Downside Risk In Bank Of America

Before we get to the hedges, a quick reminder: you hedge when you are bullish on an underlying security, but want to limit your risk. If you've become bearish after reading Achilles Research and Markos Kaminis, you shouldn't be long Bank of America's stock. With that said, for these examples, I am assuming you have 1,000 shares of BAC and can tolerate a decline of up to 20% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Capped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 1,000 shares of BAC against a >20% decline by mid-November.

The cost of this protection was $550, or 1.89% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (remember, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Uncapped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 13%, this was the optimal collar to protect you against the same >20% decline over the same time frame.

Note that the put leg of this collar uses a lower strike than the optimal puts above. After an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm determined it was able to use this less expensive strike, so the cost of the put leg was $410, or 1.41% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the ask. That cost was more than offset by the income generated by selling the call leg for $690, or 2.37% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the bid.

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $280 when opening this collar, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Consider The Collar

Given where we are in the economic cycle, I would think BAC shareholders would be happy if they got 13% upside by mid-November. If they do, and they are hedged with the collar above, their effective upside would be closer to 14%, taking into account the net credit of 0.96% of position value. If you think there's significantly higher upside, and you want to limit your downside risk, you could buy the puts instead, but the collar seems like a more attractive hedge here.

