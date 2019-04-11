Bed Bath & Beyond: Choose Your Story

If management delivers as announced, the company is undervalued. But, considering the competition, I'm more prudent, and I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

The long-term outlook is confirmed, but the guidance for fiscal Q1 is disappointing.

With public actions from activist investors, Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) stock price increased 85%+ from the Christmas selloff. Also, management announced slightly better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results. And the long-term outlook is confirmed.

Yet, the stock price dropped about 10% aftermarket. In the context of the impressive stock price increase over the last few weeks, this 10% decline isn't that important. But there's a gap between management's optimism and recent results.

Image source: Keresi72 via Pixabay

Reversing the trends?

At first sight, and from a high-level perspective, fiscal Q4 earnings look positive with slightly better-than-expected results. Adjusted fiscal Q4 and FY 2018 EPS were $1.20 and $2.05, respectively.

Also, the outlook improved. During the previous earnings call, management announced its goal of keeping the EPS flat in 2019 before growing in 2020. After the release of Q4 results, management expressed more optimism:

We're now hauling 2019 net earnings per diluted share to grow slightly. In 2020, at long term, we expect to achieve double-digit growth rates in net earnings per diluted share." - Source: Earnings call Q4 2018

From another angle, the story looks different though. Comparable sales declined by 1.4% during Q4, and management expects the decline to continue next quarter.

Also, 2018 is the first year ever of an annual sales decline (2.6%). The secular revenue growth decline shown in the graph below is expected to continue.

Data by YCharts

The guidance indicates fiscal 2019 consolidated net revenue will be in the range of $11.4 billion to $11.7 billion. The midpoint of the sales outlook represents a 4.4% decline compared to 2018.

Thus, management expects gross margin, SG&A expenses, and share buybacks will drive the EPS growth.

GAAP net losses are also a first-time event for the company.

Data by YCharts

Fiscal 2018 losses of $137.2 million were due to a $509.9 million non-cash impairment. Management justifies this adjustment with the stock price without giving any further explanation. I'm having difficulties to understand how the stock price can affect the goodwill and the value of the trade name. Usually, a lower expected cash flow justifies a goodwill impairment. It's a sign a company paid too much for its past acquisitions.

About the outlook, management expressed confidence over the medium term. But the guidance for the next quarter was disappointing. Declines in same-store sales and operating profit are expected to accelerate during Q1.

Investing in Bed Bath & Beyond implies believing in the capacity of the company to reverse the secular decline.

Online competition

Management has been taking several actions to offset its sales decline and improve margins.

The company expects online sales to offset the decline in physical retail stores. But, as I detailed in my previous article, growing online sales means competing against bigger players like Amazon (AMZN) and Wayfair (W) that don't focus on profitability.

Besides the aggressive competition, the decisions to raise the free shipping threshold and reduce coupons will also impact revenue growth.

Management also insisted on offering private label brands to get back to revenue growth after 2020:

For meaningfully differentiated product, last month, we've launched the first of six new private label home furnishings brand in Bed Bath & Beyond that are planned to be introduced over the course of fiscal 2019 and 2020." - Source: Earnings call Q4 2018

But competitors have already taken this initiative. For instance, two months ago, Walmart (NYSE:WMT) launched MoDRN, a private-label furniture brand. Amazon and Wayfair also created their own furniture brands.

Cheap valuation... if you share management's optimism

If you believe in management's story, the valuation is simple and the company is undervalued. The midpoint of the expected fiscal 2019 EPS is $2.16, and it's expected to grow at a double-digit rate over the long term.

Thus, with these assumptions, applying a 15x multiple to the forecasted fiscal 2019 EPS of $2.16 seems reasonable and values the company at $32.4/share. With a stock price at $17.35, the market values the company at a 46% discount to this value estimate.

However, assuming flat EPS over the long term isn't so conservative, considering the revenue trends and the competition from Wayfair and Amazon, among others. Applying a 10x multiple, which corresponds to a flat EPS assumption, to the fiscal 2018 EPS of $2.05/share values the company at a 15% discount.

There's also a more pessimistic interpretation of the growth story. Sales keep on declining in the favorable context of a low U.S. unemployment rate. An economic downturn will impact the company's business that relies on discretionary spending. In addition, the shift to online sales against traditional brick-and-mortar retailers favors Amazon and Wayfair against Bed, Bath & Beyond.

It's not unfair to think Bed Bath's sales decline will continue over the long term. Improving margins is a valid strategy to counter declining sales, but it has its limitations. Over the long term, profit growth must come from increasing revenue. In this scenario, the downside protection is limited, as profitability could shrink with a long-term decline in revenue.

Thus, I don't share management's optimism. But even assuming a flat EPS over the long term, the discount to my stock price estimate isn't important enough to justify buying shares.

Besides, the capital allocation decision doesn't match management's outlook. With management's forecast, the market values the company at an important discount to the fair value estimate. The company announced a 6.25% dividend increase. But if management believes in its guidance, keeping the dividend flat or even decreasing it to favor share repurchase would provide more long-term value to shareholders.

Conclusion

The company reported fiscal Q4 results slightly above expectations, and management confirmed its long-term outlook. But the fiscal Q1 guidance is disappointing. The optimism management is showing contrasts with the recent results.

If management delivers as announced, the company is undervalued. But considering the competitive landscape, I'm less optimistic, and I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.