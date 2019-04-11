Nutanix: Positive Analyst Day Confirms Long-Term Thesis

After reporting strong Q2 earnings and Q3 guidance that fell below consensus estimates, Nutanix (NTNX) held an upbeat and positive analyst day for investors. Management was positive about their long-term growth trajectory and talked about the potential for $3 billion in billings by 2021, led by new areas such as new products in Essentials & Enterprise and potential software and services refresh opportunity.

Post Q2 earnings, the stock dropped over 30% as investors questioned the long-term growth trajectory. Over the past few weeks, investors have regained their confidence in the company and their ability to deliver growth. NTNX has been on a long transition moving from a company selling both hardware and software to one that is solely focusing on their software growth. This has been a challenging aspect for the company, especially for their salesforce, who have had to change selling tactics amidst a transformative period.

Investors seem to be largely concerned with management's $3 billion software/support billings by 2021. Considering the downward guidance for the coming quarter, it initially seemed challenging for NTNX to reach this goal. However, during their analyst day, management laid out their path to the $3 billion target. In addition, management discussed their ability to transition into a more recurring revenue business model and demonstrated how companies who have higher recurring software sales tend to receive a premium forward revenue multiple. I believe over time, NTNX will continue to post strong revenue growth rates, and as the company shifts to a more recurring business model, we should start to see their multiple expand a few turns.

Investor Day Recap

Although NTNX reported strong Q2 earnings, management provided softer than expected guidance for Q3 and the rest of the year, which caused investors to question the long-term growth sustainability of the company. This ended up being a perfect time to host an investor day, just weeks after management's weaker than expected guidance. The upbeat investor day helped reassure the long-term thesis, and investors should not be concerned about the future growth of NTNX.

During management's presentation, they talked about their total TAM of $186 billion in 2019 and how 2/3 of deals won are from competitive takeouts versus traditional infrastructure players (Source: Company Presentation). The main competitors continue to remain Dell EMC and VMware (VMW), and according to Gartner, NTNX continues to remain the leader.

Also during the investor day, management went into detail about their $3 billion software and support billings target by 2021, which compares to ~$1.5 billion in FY19. The biggest expansion for their billings target comes from both new products in Essentials & Enterprise ($0.5 billion opportunity) and from potential software and services refresh ($0.4 billion opportunity). The positive long-term outlook should reinforce NTNX's long-term growth potential as they see a path to their billings doubling by 2021. The hyper-converged infrastructure market remains largely un-penetrated and investors should be excited about NTNX's market leading position.

In addition, NTNX continues to trend towards a more recurring revenue model led by software sales. The above chart does a great job depicting where NTNX was in terms of recurring revenue and the path they are headed to. As the company's revenue stream becomes more recurring and predictable, investors should expect NTNX to be valued at a higher premium, much like their comparable peer group.

The rest of the investor day went into greater detail of product applications and potential market disruption opportunities. Management left investors feeling much better about the long-term growth potential and erased some of the fears left after their recent Q2 earnings call. Over the long-term, I believe NTNX will continue to shift their business model into a software-only business, with higher recurring revenue. As this mix shift progresses, I believe NTNX will earn a premium multiple more in line with their peer group.

Q2 Earnings And Guidance

During Q2, NTNX grew their software and support billings by 37%, which again decelerated from Q1 growth of 50%. However, software and support billings are now at a $1.2+ billing run-rate and investors should begin to expect some deceleration over time. Total revenue grew 17%, which actually accelerated from 14% in Q1. Revenue growth included $78 million from hardware. The challenging part with NTNX is they are shifting away from hardware sales, which naturally will drag down the revenue growth of the company,

Over time, as the company moves away from hardware and into a pure-software company, they should be seen as more favorable in the investing community. Typically, software-only companies receive a higher multiple due to their more predictable and measurable revenue streams, compared to the lumpier flows of hardware sales. However, when a company moves from a hardware/software combination to software only, they forgo their hardware sales, which makes the year-over-year comparable tougher to beat, thus making revenue growth artificially lower.

In my opinion, it is challenging to value NTNX based off of total revenue. Instead, I use a more forward-looking approach and only view the company's software revenue for valuation purposes. Yes, the hardware sales does provide solid top line growth; however, this low-margin revenue and growth potential does very little to drive valuation.

For Q2, software and support revenue grew 42%, a rather impressive pace for a company approaching a $1.2 billion run-rate software revenue path. In addition, as the company continues to shed their hardware sales, gross margins continue to expand. Q2 gross margins were $76.8% compared to 63.5% in the year ago period. At this point, I believe gross margins on a purely software-only company will eventually eclipse 80%+.

As NTNX continues to shed their hardware sales, we should expect overall margins to improve, in terms of both gross and operating. In addition, as NTNX continues to scale, they should be able to decrease their operating expenses, such as R&D and S&M. The one caveat with this (which I discussed in a previous article) is that the quicker NTNX loses their hardware sales, their revenue growth will be artificially lower. However, this means gross margins would come in higher than expected, which was also seen the past two quarters.

NTNX’s customer cohort is also a big driver of their future growth. Traditionally, they have focused on the enterprise market, leaving the middle market companies largely untouched. However, NTNX has placed a lot more emphasis on the middle market and has initiated several internal sales programs to place more emphasis on this large market opportunity.

At the end of Q2, NTNX had nearly 12,410 customers, up from 11,500 in Q1. Of these customers, 760 were from Global 2,000 clients, which is an increase of 40 compared to 720 in Q1. Growing the middle market cohort will give NTNX a great opportunity to become the mainstream HCI name for companies of all sizes. In addition, NTNX experiences significant revenue growth from existing customers. Global 2,000 customers continue to have a strong and increasing traction, with total lifetime purchases increasing 11.0x compared to the initial purchase. As NTNX continues to penetrate both the enterprise and middle market customer base, they will be able to have better insight into their revenue, much of which is rather sticky.

Management also provided some guidance for Q3, which includes revenue of $290-300 million, which was well below consensus estimates for ~$350 million. Management noted the lower guidance was largely due to lower than expected sales generation leads in the early part of the year, as well as slower than expected sales hiring. However, management appeared to remain confident that their current sales ramping problems have been internally addressed and the pipeline should continue to grow into Q4.

Software and support revenue is guided to grow in the high-teens compared to over 40% over the past several quarters. Management addressed this issue and noted that the weaker-than-expected sales force and pipeline was largely attributed to the lower growth. Gross margins are expected to remain in the high-70s, and I believe this will trend closer to 80% over the course of the year.

Although Q3 guidance was weak, the stock was beaten down on Friday and likely reflects a multiple more in line for a company with mid-teens software revenue growth. At this point, I believe NTNX will surprise investors to the upside by building a stronger-than-expected pipeline through the remainder of the year, setting the company up well for a strong 2020 performance.

Valuation

The strong commitment to transitioning into a software-only company will help expand gross margins while maintaining strong top line growth. Over time, the company and investors will have greater insight into revenue streams, which will ultimately be recurring. Many software-only companies typically trade at premium revenue multiples compared to other technology companies specializing in software and hardware.

Software and support revenue was ~$900 million in FY18, growing at a 47% rate. This demonstrates one of the fastest revenue growth rates in the market for a company at this scale. However, it appears software revenue will start to decelerate over the coming quarters, quicker than what investors had originally expected.

While the above peer group spans across several areas of software technology, it depicts where forward revenue multiples are across a group where revenue consistently grows 30%+ and is comprised mostly of recurring software revenue. Despite the weaker than expected guidance, NTNX deserves to be trading at a revenue multiple closer to the peer average. NTNX traded more in line with the peer group over a year ago, however, as the company continues their transition away from hardware sales and has seen a bit of inconsistency in guidance, their revenue multiple has compressed.

I believe NTNX remains very undervalued given the company's transition to a software-only model and significant margin expansion. As the company completes this transition over the next 9-12 months, investors will begin to value NTNX as a software-only company, which typically comes with a higher revenue multiple premium. Over the long-term, I believe NTNX will become more deserving of a ~10x forward revenue multiple

Risks to NTNX include a slower-than-expected transition to software-only sales, though it would have a slight benefit to revenue growth and would negatively impact gross margins. The emergence of more competitors would also hamper NTNX’s growth.

