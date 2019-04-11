With Recent Developments, Cerner Looks Even More Attractive

Cerner has come to an agreement with the activist investor, Starboard Value.

Cerner Corporation made an announcement on April 9 covering a few major changes to its Board and capital return program.

I initiated coverage on Cerner Corporation (CERN) with a buy rating last November, and since then, CERN has gained 12%. A number of reasons supported this price appreciation over the last couple of months. On the 9th of April its share price climbed 10% higher as news emerged that the company management had reached an agreement with the activist investor Starboard Value. In addition, Cerner Corporation boosted its share repurchase program as well.

What is Starboard Value and why does it matter?

Starboard Value is a New York based investment advisor that has been investing in publicly traded U.S. companies for the last 17 years. The investment strategy of Starboard Value is to bet on deeply undervalued companies and actively work with the management of such companies to unlock value so that the company gains momentum and shares follow suit.

Starboard Value owns 1.2% of Cerner, and has been actively seeking changes in many companies it owned throughout the history. Starboard Value launched two campaigns recently to gain board seats at eBay and Papa John’s, which were completed successfully earlier in 2019. With yesterday’s (April 9) success with Cerner, Starboard Value is continuing to have a major impact on companies it owns.

Starboard Value and its actions matter to all investors of CERN as these can materially impact how CERN performs in the market and as a company.

What are the new changes announced?

The latest announcement made by Cerner highlights a few changes.

Among the major changes are the appointments of new directors to the Board, a new model to optimize the operating performance of the company, and a refreshed capital return program.

The Board of Directors will be refreshed with the addition of 4 new directors, 2 of them appointed by Starboard.

John Greisch (former President and CEO of Hill-Rom Holdings) Halsey Wise (former Chairman and CEO of MedAssets) Melinda Mount (former President of AliphCom) George Riedel (former Chairman and CEO of Cloudmark)

Along with the appointment of these new directors to the Board, Cerner established a finance and strategy committee to coordinate and oversee the operational efficiency and margin expansion efforts of the company. This new committee includes all the newly appointed directors to the Board.

Along with this newly appointed committee, Cerner aims to improve its operating profit margin to 20%.

In addition the Board authorized and approved an additional share repurchase program of $1.2 billion, on top of the existing share repurchase program of $1 billion that was approved in May last year. When combined with the remainder of $0.3 billion in the previously approved share repurchase program, Cerner is now authorized to repurchase $1.5 billion worth shares.

What are the implications for investors?

Cerner has benefitted from the exponential growth of the healthcare IT industry, and the company has emerged as the leader in the industry on the back of strong competitive advantages including higher switching costs. However, operating margins have declined since reaching a peak in 2014, which has constrained the company from earning higher operating profits.

(Source – Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Higher R&D costs and SG&A costs have contributed to declining margins, and the newly appointed committee will look for ways to reduce SG&A costs. Even though the announcement paints a positive picture for Cerner’s operating margins, an increasingly competitive industry might prove to be an obstacle for the newly-appointed committee’s efforts to improve margins. Higher competition in the industry might lead to price wars as alternative healthcare IT solutions providers might accept unfavorable payment terms to tackle Cerner’s dominance in the market, and a decline in the market share of Cerner will lead to lower profits even if operating margins improve.

On the other hand, a higher level of competition in the healthcare IT solutions industry prompts healthcare companies to demand more from IT solutions providers, and Cerner will have to incur R&D costs for many straight years to develop robust applications and solutions to stay ahead of competition.

Despite Starboard’s efforts to improve operating margins of Cerner, I expect operating profit margins to gain modestly, and investors should pay attention to macro-level developments to gauge a measure of the competition present in the industry.

The boosted share repurchase program will benefit Cerner’s shareholders from 2 fronts.

This provides an added stream of income to investors Per-share figures will get a boost as the number of shares outstanding declines

The boost to the share repurchase program will however result in an increase in debt, as I expect Cerner to not be able to cover its share buybacks with free cash flow.

(Source – Author prepared based on data from company filings)

Historically, Cerner has had mixed results in funding share buybacks through free cash flow, and considering the expected uptick in share buyback activities, I expect the company to assume more debt to finance buybacks.

The strong balance sheet of Cerner is something that I discussed in my previous write-up as well, and was a major consideration in recommending CERN. With a debt/equity of 0.08, Cerner can certainly afford to assume more debt to fund its future growth operations and share repurchases if such buybacks are value accretive.

Long-term debt peaked in 2015, but since then, the company has focused on reducing its exposure to debt. Even if Cerner assumes more debt in the future, I expect the overall debt level to remain at a relatively low level.

(Source – Author prepared based on data from company filings)

How bright is Cerner’s future?

The healthcare IT industry is poised to grow in the future as major healthcare institutions are increasingly focusing on providing a technologically advanced products and services offering. The growth of virtual health will prompt many existing healthcare companies to spend billions of dollars on healthcare IT services providers including Cerner, as the foundation of virtual health is higher access to patient data.

Along with higher expenditure to gain access to patient data, healthcare providers will spend substantial amounts on Big Data Analytics, automated processes, and enterprise document management.

How technology is helping the healthcare industry

(Source – Deloitte)

The growth of aging population in the U.S. and other major parts of the world will incentivize healthcare providers to spend on improving their personalized services offering, as the macro level outlook for the healthcare industry looks promising. Once again, this will result in a higher spend on IT solutions.

Cerner Corporation is in the middle of these dynamic changes, and as the industry leader in providing healthcare IT solutions, the company will gain from the expected growth of the industry.

Cerner’s topline has grown at a CAGR of 13% over the last 5 years

(Source – Author prepared based on data from company filings)

There are a few reasons to believe that Cerner will be able to grow its revenue by at least around 5-6% over the next 5 years. Among these are the expected growth of the healthcare industry and competitive advantages of Cerner over its peers.

As an established player in the healthcare IT solutions industry, Cerner has access to a staggering amount of customer data, and this enables the firm to build personalized solutions to cater to healthcare providers of different scale and size. This is something that a new player in the industry would struggle to achieve.

Next, a decision from an existing customer of Cerner to shift to another IT solutions provider will require significant changes to the healthcare provider’s back office model, and the significant time and effort required to complete these changes will incentivize such customers to remain with Cerner’s suite of products. Customer stickiness resulting from such high switching costs will result in competitive advantages for Cerner.

Finally, Cerner develops its suite of software and applications internally, which provides the company with added flexibility and authority to design personalized products, which should help Cerner steer clear of competitors for at least another 5 years.

The favorable macro-economic outlook, competitive advantages, and the strong balance sheet are all indications of a bright future for Cerner, at least for the next 5 years.

Valuation

The average consensus analyst estimate for CERN is $69.38, which represents an upside of 9% from the current market price.

(Source – Tip Ranks)

Over the last 5 years, CERN has traded at an average trailing P/E of 35, whereas the current trailing P/E stands at 33. At a forward P/E of 24, I continue to find CERN attractively valued despite the recent gains. As the industry expands, Cerner will be at the forefront of such industry growth, and Cerner will continue to earn economic profits in the next 5 years as well.

Competitive advantages will provide Cerner with the opportunity to grow at a faster clip than the industry as the firm captures growth in different markets. I expect CERN to converge with the higher end of the analyst estimate by the end of this year, which is consistent with my belief that Cerner will gain momentum with new product releases that cater to a higher demand from healthcare providers.

Conclusion

Cerner Corporation has reached an agreement with the activist investor, Starboard Value, and this sent shares higher by some 10%. Some of the changes made in agreement with Starboard Value are expected to drive shareholder returns in the future, and this paints an optimistic outlook for CERN investors. There are several drivers behind Cerner Corporation, and I expect Cerner to earn economic profits for at least the next 5 years, making its shares a buy at the current market price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CERN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.