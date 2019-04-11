Exploring The Rally In Redfin

Redfin had its first insider buy in quite some recently. We explore the company in detail in the paragraphs below.

As the company continues to expand, it continues to lose more money and is not expected to be profitable for several years.

Discount real estate broker Redfin Corporation has rebounded some 50% in the past three months with the Fed signaling patience with regards to future rate hikes.

Today we look at an intriguing name that is helping to transform the real estate market. While the company is not profitable, it is growing by leaps and bounds and the stock recently saw its first insider buy in a very long time.

Company Overview:

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) is a Seattle-based technology-driven discount real estate broker, representing customers in ~90 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. By employing algorithms such as its map-based real estate search, the company believes it is creating a service that is faster, more efficient, and less expensive than its competitors. Redfin connects with customers through its listings-search website and mobile application. The company was founded in 2004 and employs ~3,000, of which ~1,400 are agents. It went public in August of 2017, raising net proceeds of $144.1 million at $15 per share. Redfin currently commands a market cap of ~$2 billion and trades at $22.50 a share.

Source: Company Presentation

The company was founded with the goal of disrupting the commoditized real estate brokerage industry. To that end, Redfin’s biggest hook is that it charges a commission of 1% to 1.5% to home sellers compared to 2.5% to 3.0% by a typical brokerage firm and refunds an average of $1,700 back to its buyers at closing. Another service offered is Redfin Concierge, which fixes up homes in preparation for sale in exchange for a 2% listing fee, which is currently available in four metro markets.

In areas where it cannot directly or properly assist customers, it refers them to other brokers in exchange for a fee. Using these approaches, the company has transacted purchases and sales of over 170,000 homes with a total value of more than $85 billion since inception. Brokerage and partner revenue accounted for ~87% of the firm’s total revenue in 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

Offerings:

Redfin’s ultimate endgame is to offer a vertically integrated real estate platform, combining brokerage, mortgage, titles services, virtual closings, and instant offers in targeted markets across the entire country and Canada, streamlining the process with the goal of making the home-buying process less costly. With that said, 2019 will be a year of growing deeper – i.e. expanding offerings in existing markets – rather than wider for Redfin.

As part of its vertical integration strategy, the company currently underwrites mortgage loans in eleven states and the District of Columbia. In the state of Texas, Redfin Mortgage is the number one lender to Redfin homebuyers. These loans are then sold to investors as Redfin does not intend to retain or service mortgage loans. Title and settlement services are sold through its Title Forward product in twelve states and DC. Collectively, these offerings were responsible for ~2% of the company’s revenue in 2018.

The company has also entered the home-buying business in Orange County, San Diego, Dallas, and Inland Empire metropolitan areas under its RedfinNow flag. Through this vehicle, the company offers money for customers’ homes at a discount to market (typically ~10%) in exchange for a quick closing. This revenue stream contributed 9% to Redfin’s top-line in 2018. The company expects to raise its property ownership ceiling from $35 million to $50 million during 2019.

Positive Metrics:

With this nucleus of effort, the company drew over 27 million monthly average visitors to its website and mobile app in 2018, up 21% from 2017 and ~5x’s more traffic than the 2nd largest brokerage website. Also, its model is paying dividends to customers with Redfin-listed homes selling for nearly $2,800 more on average compared to list relative to competing brokers’ listings. Also, their listings were on the market four days less than the industry average of 37 days with ~83% sold within 90 days versus ~80% for the industry in 2018.

Source: Company Presentation

Customers have taken notice, returning to Redfin at a 58% higher rate than the competition. Redfin also achieved a net promoter score that was 49% higher than rival brokers in a November 2018 survey. Despite this satisfaction, buyers are taking more time to execute a home purchase as the likelihood that a Redfin home buyer would successfully close on a home within 180 days of his or her first home tour decreased on a Y/Y basis for the 38th consecutive month.

Source: Company Presentation

The company’s agents are also happy, earning a median income twice that of the typical real estate agent. Mostly likely owing to this dynamic, Redfin’s lead agents were 16% more likely to stay on board than at competing brokers. (All of these statistics were courtesy of a study commissioned by Redfin.) With that said, the company underwent a cultural transformation in 2018, relying not only on its algorithms, but also on greater agent-customer face-to-face interaction. This hands-on trend will continue in 2019 with each buy agent expecting to receive 8% more leads.

4Q18 And FY18 Results:

On February 14, 2019, Redfin announced a 4Q18 adj. loss of $0.14 per share on revenue of $124.1 million versus a loss of $0.02 on revenue of $95.8 million in 4Q17. The 30% increase in revenue was offset by a drop in gross margin from 30% to 21% as agent payouts and listing costs increased relative to revenue. Both the earnings result ($0.04 better) and the revenue number ($7.0 million better) beat Street expectations despite seeing weakness in the housing market during its 3Q18 earnings call. Of note, the property buying Redfin Now division generated revenue of ~$22 million in 4Q18 versus ~$5 million in 4Q17.

For FY18, Redfin lost $0.49 per share (adjusted) on revenue of $486.9 million versus a loss of $0.20 on revenue of $370.0 million in FY17. The bump in losses was attributed to additional spending on direct advertising, the personal service initiative, RedfinNow and Redfin Mortgage. Total real estate transactions increased to 54,562 in 2018 from 45,793 in 2017 while revenue per transaction increased 3% to $7,921 Y/Y. More significantly, Redfin’s market share Y/Y by value increased from 0.67% to 0.81% – it is over 1% in ~30 of its markets and up from 0.33% in 2014 – as its number of lead agents grew from 1,023 to 1,390.

1Q19 And FY19 Outlook:

Management guided the Street to a 1Q19 loss of $68.5 million, or $0.76 per share (adjusted) on total revenue between $103.3 million based on guidance midpoints. These projections would represent ~90% jump in per share loss accompanied by a ~29% increase in the top line. Overall, management was cautious but hopeful regarding the 2019 housing market.

Source: Company Presentation

Redfin did not provide FY19 guidance, but Street consensus is for the company to lose $0.88 per share on revenue of ~$617 million representing a ~27% increase in the top line versus FY18 at the expense of an ~80% increase in per share loss as a significant offline ad spend increase from $12 million in 2018 to ~$42 million in 2019 is expected.

Balance Sheet And Analyst Commentary:

The company burned through $36.7 million of cash from operating activities during 2018. To buttress the cash drain, Redfin raised net proceeds of $246.6 million, issuing ~4.8 million shares of common stock ($107.6 million) and selling the 1.75% five-year convertible senior notes ($139.0 million) in July 2018. Proceeds from the exercise of stock options also contributed $23.4 million to the cash line in 2018. Overall, YE18 cash stood at $432.6 million. The $143.8 million in face value of convertible notes represents Redfin’s only debt. The company does not pay a dividend.

Analyst firm views are mixed on Redfin. Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight on April 1st. It also bumped its price target on Redfin to $26 from $17 previously. A week later Susquehanna downgraded RDFN from Positive to Neutral as its recent gains have almost gotten the shares to Susquehanna's $23 price target. The median analyst price currently sits just below the current trading level of the stock.

President & CEO Glenn Kelman does not share the Street’s pessimism based on his February 19th, 2019 ~$500,000 investment in Redfin at $19.56. This purchase boosted his total holdings to over 2 million shares and marked an end to a 31 transaction selling streak from insiders of the company. These dispositions were made by a total of six insiders, most of whom appeared to making periodic scheduled sales. Many of these officers still maintain relatively meaningful positions in the company’s stock.

Verdict:

Redfin’s endgame of becoming a vertically integrated real estate broker with a nationwide footprint is gradually becoming a reality as it continues to gain market share while expecting growing revenue in 2019 at a ~32% CAGR since 2016 and ~38% since 2013. However, this progress has come at the expense of an expensive awareness campaign causing ever-steepening losses with no end in sight, as the Street expects the company to lose $0.69 per share in 2020. When it is fully integrated and deeply entrenched in its target markets, growth and profitability should come in big spurts.

Unfortunately, that is likely to be some years from now. I really like how this company is tackling and disrupting a staid and monopolistic industry. Hopefully, they will be on the vanguard to pushing real estate brokerage fees down to the two to three percent overall level in many other developed countries.

I can’t recommend this stock as one meriting a full stake in one's portfolio. Redfin would need to be closer to profitability and I would like to see additional insider buying in the stock as well. Not to mention, the shares have already risen by some 50% over the past few months. That said, I like what Redfin is doing long term and have established a small ‘watch item’ position in this name so I am incented to keep an eye on this fascinating name. I offer up this analysis to others who might want to do the same.

