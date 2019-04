Summary

The ninth annual survey of boomer retirement preparedness by the Insured Retirement Institute finds that 45% of boomers have zero savings for retirement.

That’s not news to most people nowadays, but I’ll share two points I think are.

The first was not included in the report, but mentioned in a press call; the second was one interesting statistic.

The upshot is that some retirees have resources not reflected in the statistics and that others lacking the resources are being quite rational about it.

I conclude with the story of a Chilean waterside enclave to underscore the key point I believe this survey brings out.