Put Cummins On Your Recession Buy List

If investors have the patience to wait for the right entry point, they may be rewarded with a marvelous and steady stream of cashflow.

And yet, now is not the right time to invest.

When considering investments, I like to take a top-down approach, understanding the macroeconomic trends first, then the industry trends and then picking a stock within that industry with strong fundamentals.

Sometimes, a certain company can look great if analyzed only from a microeconomic standpoint. The fundamentals of many home builders, appliance manufacturers and investment banks seemed stellar in the years just before 2008. But those who took a macro perspective and knew that the run-up in housing prices to unsustainably high levels would reverse at some point likely would have avoided even those currently attractive stocks.

The same holds true for another stellar company in today's context: diesel engine manufacturer, Cummins Inc. (CMI). The company's fundamentals from a microeconomic standpoint have rarely looked as good as they do today but, when one zooms out and takes a macro view, it becomes clear that now is not the time to invest.

The Company

Cummins is a Fortune 500 company that produces engines, powertrains, and other mechanical parts for medium and heavy trucks. It sells its products in 190 countries around the world. The company was founded in 1919 in Columbus, Indiana by Clessie Cummins, a man who had worked previously as a chauffeur, mechanic, and repair shop owner. Though Cummins knew how to get his hands dirty, he was above all an innovator, developing several diesel engines in the company's first decade.

Since those early days, Cummins' company has grown into a $25 billion titan, but it hasn't strayed far from its humble beginnings — still headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, and still built on foundations of hard work, ingenuity, and putting community first.

Staying true to the company's innovative founder, Cummins has worked hard to position itself for the future. The days of diesel engines may very well be limited, as electrification and hybridization are poised to overtake fuel-based powertrains in the decades ahead. Some say the only question is "when," not "if." But the combustion mavens at Cummins have not been sitting on their hands in this regard. Though the flashier Tesla may get more headlines with its sleek semi truck rendering, Cummins is the largest manufacturer of natural gas and hybrid bus engines in the nation. It recently debuted a hybrid-electric engine for medium trucks, demonstrating that its expertise extends beyond the world of fossil fuels.

Source: Cummins Presentation, via Simply Safe Dividends

In fact, Cummins is arguably better positioned than any other US company to take advantage of the trend toward electrification. The company has a long history of aggressively pursuing next-generation technologies, and that doesn't appear to be coming to an end anytime soon.

The Numbers

According to company presentations, Cummins enjoyed strong sales and earnings growth in the last few years.

Sales:

2016: $17.5 billion

2017: $20.4 billion (+16.6% YoY)

2018: $23.7 billion (+16.2% YoY)

Diluted EPS:

2016: $8.23

2017: $10.62 (+29% YoY)

2018: $13.15 (+23.8% YoY)

The dividend is also growing at a rapid clip:

Data by YCharts

Despite this steady dividend growth, the company sports a low 31.3% payout ratio based on current earnings — 29.2% based on forward earnings. This signifies that the growing dividend is not merely a result of increasing the payout ratio but rather that profits have been growing at a steady pace.

One might wonder if the steady rate of EPS growth is simply due to a generous share buyback program. Indeed, the company has reduced its shares outstanding by a fifth in the last decade. But its net income (not measured on a per-share basis) has also increased impressively.

Data by YCharts

EPS growth has certainly been helped along by the buybacks, but it would have been strong even without them. Though I'm not crazy about so much of Cummins' earnings going toward buybacks, it wasn't an egregious use of capital.

If companies are going to engage in buybacks, I'd prefer the company's cash be stashed on the sidelines until the stock price becomes undervalued, at which point the cash will be able to repurchase more shares and thus diminish total dividend outlays all the more. Though Cummins buys its own stock fairly regularly, I am pleased to see that they buy more (hence the sharper falls in shares outstanding below) during times when their stock price is down.

Data by YCharts

Another thing that justifies the buybacks is that there is relatively little debt on the balance sheet which that cash could have been used to pay down.

Data by YCharts

The data in the chart above shows estimated 2019 EBITDA to arrive at a forward debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.71. The current ratio is still quite respectable at 0.81 (based on EBITDA of $3.08B). Such low leverage is exceedingly rare these days.

One more key point to highlight: Recently, the metric used to determine most longterm executive compensation changed from return on equity (ROE) to return on invested capital (ROIC). Why does this matter to investors?

Here is one way to think about it. When one invests in a company — any company — one is not simply buying a share of that company's assets or future earnings. One is investing in a team of investors (the CEO and other executives) who are expected to allocate the company's capital in ways that will create, rather than destroy, shareholder value over time. Of course, it's always nice to find companies that could still be profitable even if run by a band of idiots, as Warren Buffett likes to say. But management still matters.

Having management's compensation tied to the performance of ROIC is great news for investors. It means that Cummins' executives are incentivized to invest prudently. ROIC isn't influenced by leverage like ROE is. Thus, the interests of management and shareholders are more aligned when compensation is tied to ROIC.

Cummins' current ROIC is already a little over 23%, according to Morningstar. Locking in management's focus on wise investment, rather than financial engineering, will surely translate to many more years of eye-popping ROICs.

The Timing

Why not buy now? Several other contributors on Seeking Alpha have recently recommended the stock, highlighting many of the strengths I've covered above.

To explain why not now, let's go back to the distinction between top-down and bottom-up investing. Top-down starts with macroeconomic factors and works its way down to the company. Bottom-up is more concerned with finding strong companies at a good price regardless of the macro picture.

Consider the collective opinion of the analysts. Normally, I don't put much stock in the Wall Street groupthink, but here I think they might be onto something.

The average analyst target price is $159.05, according to Yahoo Finance. That represents a 3.4% downside (from the price as of this writing) if the collective twelve-month analyst forecast is correct (which it rarely is). Certainly not the high returns that Cummins bulls see. What are the analysts pricing in that Cummins bulls are not?

The cyclicality of the company is probably the main concern. For instance, changes in Cummins' revenue track very closely with heavy and medium truck sales and assemblies.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Changes in the stock price tend to slightly lead drops in heavy truck sales, but we can see that the two track relatively closely as well. The stock price may lead the truck sales data simply because the latter is only reported after the fact.

Heavy truck sales are extremely cyclical, swinging very high during economic expansions and dropping very low during recessions. It appears we are near a cyclical peak in heavy truck sales. These peaks tend not to plateau or last a while. Rather, the descent typically begins shortly after the peak has been reached, and peaks occur around a year or less before the onset of a recession.

Data by YCharts

It doesn't appear that there is much more incremental demand for new trucks. After all, no matter how well an economy is doing, only so many new trucks are needed to turn over aging fleets or add delivery capacity.

For instance, March Class 5-7 truck orders declined 23% from February orders and 32% below March 2018 orders. Could this simply be a blip? Or is it the start of a cyclical downtrend?

Also consider the cyclicality of Cummins' return on invested capital. The company's ROIC is excellent right now but it dives steeply, albeit briefly, during recessions. Coming out of recessions, however, ROIC bounces back strongly making market downturns great times to buy the stock.

Data by YCharts

Consider also the fact that the probability of a recession in the next twelve months is higher than it has been since the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

Though there is debate about just how close to recession we are, it seems evident that we are on our way toward it. For what it's worth, 75% of business economics expect a recession to begin sometime in the next few years. Unless one is extraordinarily bullish (in the face of a lot of data to the contrary), now does not seem like the time to invest in cyclical names like Cummins.

The Current Yield and Potential Yield on Cost

The most significant reason in my mind to wait for a better entry point is the potential future yield on cost. If one had bought shares of Cummins in the doldrums of the Great Recession and held the stock up to now, one would be enjoying a 15-20% yield on cost.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Two factors affect yield on cost: cost basis (purchase price per share) and dividend growth over time. The lower the cost basis and faster the dividend growth, the higher the yield on cost.

A 20% 10-year yield on cost is phenomenal. Enviable. Mouth-watering.

You might be asking what the current dividend yield was at the time of the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

You might look at the chart and think that now is a great time to invest. The current yield is about the same as it was during the recession! But not so fast. We're only comparing apples to apples if Cummins was paying out an equal percentage of its earnings then as it is now. But it was not. It was paying out a much smaller share of its earnings:

Data by YCharts

Ignore the payout ratio spike in 2009, as that is more due to the collapsing earnings than any change in the dividend. Just prior to the Great Recession, Cummins was paying out about 10% of its earnings. Compare to now when it's paying out more than triple that. And just recently it was paying out over 50% of earnings.

Let's run through a few potential 10-year yield-on-cost (YoC) scenarios, considering different entry yields and dividend growth rates. For my base case, I'll assume 8% average annual dividend growth. For my optimistic case, I'll assume 15% average annual dividend growth. (Over the past five years, the average annual dividend growth has been 19%, so I don't think 15% is too starry-eyed.)

Base Case:

3.0% entry yield x 8% ann. div. growth = 6.48% 10-year YoC

entry yield x ann. div. growth = 10-year YoC 3.25% entry yield x 8% ann. div. growth = 7.02% 10-year YoC

entry yield x ann. div. growth = 10-year YoC 3.5% entry yield x 8% ann. div. growth = 7.56% 10-year YoC

entry yield x ann. div. growth = 10-year YoC 4.0% entry yield x 8% ann. div. growth = 8.64% 10-year YoC

Optimistic Case:

3.0% entry yield x 15% ann. div. growth = 12.14% 10-year YoC

entry yield x ann. div. growth = 10-year YoC 3.25% entry yield x 15% ann. div. growth = 13.15% 10-year YoC

entry yield x ann. div. growth = 10-year YoC 3.5% entry yield x 15% ann. div. growth = 14.16% 10-year YoC

entry yield x ann. div. growth = 10-year YoC 4.0% entry yield x 15% ann. div. growth = 16.18% 10-year YoC

As you can see, achieving a 15%+ 10-year yield on cost would require buying shares with an entry yield above 3.5%. However, getting back to that yield would require at least a 2016-style correction in the stock price. Getting to a 3.75% yield, for instance, would require a roughly 35% reduction in the stock price to around $105 per share.

In my estimation, the next recession will be of sufficient magnitude to drag the stock price down to at least this level, if not significantly more. As such, I will plan to establish a small position the next time the stock price hits $105 per share. If/when the current yield hits 4%, I'll be backing up the truck and calling my friends to ask if I can borrow their trucks.

Of course, all of this assumes that the company does not cut its dividend in the next recession. That's why the word potential is crucial. But given the low payout ratio, strong balance sheet, and conservative management, I think a dividend cut is unlikely.

Final Word

Cummins is a stellar company, but it's also a very cyclical company. And late in the business cycle is not the best time to invest in cyclical names.

However, if one has the patience to wait for the right entry point, Cummins has the horsepower to fuel magnificent returns in the decades ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.