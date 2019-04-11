Lyft Has All The Traits Of A Bad Investment

Lyft has all the traits of a very bad investment: on the surface, attractive; under the hood, a bad motor.

But if you look under the hood, Lyft has no moat, no profitable future in sight, and no network effect.

Introduction

Lyft's (LYFT) IPO on Friday, March 29, was highly anticipated. The anticipation was fed by a lot of media coverage and the prospect of an even bigger IPO, that of Uber (UBER). The media reported that Lyft had 'beaten' its competitor to have the first IPO. As if that would mean something.

It was also the first of several 'decacorns' (privately held companies worth more than $10B) to go public in a series of anticipated IPOs. Uber, Airbnb (AIRB), Pinterest (PINS), Slack (SLACK), and Palantir (PALAN) are all expected to have their IPO in 2019, all with a market cap of $10B and more.

(Lyft's logo, source)

Of these, Lyft was the first, but the story doesn't unfold as smoothly as some had expected. In just 9 trading days, Lyft has already lost more than 20% of its market value:

Data by YCharts

This article is about the long-term fundamentals of Lyft. As most of my readers know, the short term is of little interest to me, it's the long term that matters. Lyft looks incredible on the surface, but a few elements should put a break on your enthusiasm.

Investing in IPOs

I have already stated in previous comments that I never buy IPOs. The reason is simple: stocks that IPO only trade on sentiment. If there is only a small change in sentiment, the stocks can drop dramatically. Don't forget that a lot of shares are sold during the first months of early investors who want to cash out. The end of the lock-up period usually is six months after IPO, which means I will never buy before this period has ended because this puts pressure on the stock price of young stocks.

Besides that, I prefer a full year of results before I decide to go in. If the management does very well and the company thrives, there is still more than time enough for long-term investors like me to get into the stock. This is what Facebook (FB) has returned since its IPO on May 18, 2012:

Data by YCharts

A great return, by all measures. But had you waited to invest one year after the IPO, this would have been the result:

Data by YCharts

Quite a difference, isn't it? Facebook is no exception.

Even if companies have a very successful IPO and go up by, let's say, 100%, in the first year, there is often an even bigger surge over time for long-term investors. Okta (OKTA) has been on the market for two years now. It made its IPO on April 7, 2017. On the very first day, the stock price shot up 38%. One year later, Okta was up almost 65%.

Data by YCharts

But if you had waited to invest until April 7, 2018, exactly one year later, the results of that year are more than double that of the first year:

Data by YCharts

So, in general, there is no need to rush to buy shares of an IPO, in my opinion.

Lyft: why I was interested in the IPO

Lyft is a ridesharing company. Before 2013, it operated under the name Zimride. Lyft only operates in the USA and Canada so far. Apart from the car ridesharing, the company also has a service for sharing bikes and scooters in several cities. There is also a car rental program and services such as the monthly ride credits.

Although I never buy IPOs, I follow the stocks that I am interested in closely after the IPO. And Lyft tickled my interest. It is in the center of what I believe will become (or even is) a secular trend: the sharing economy. I believe that technology will fuel more and more sharing. A lot of millennials don't want to own the stuff anymore, they want the service of the thing. A lot of them don't want a car, for example, they just want to get from point A to point B comfortably. Lyft looks to tap into this trend and since this trend is only starting, there is a lot of growth left.

The fact that it is a company that is led by a co-founder, CEO Logan Green, which is always a bonus to me. The other co-founder, John Zimmer, is the President of Lyft.

(Logan Green and John Zimmer, source)

Besides that, the taxi market is huge. A study by Goldman Sachs (GS) showed that the Total Addressable Market (TAM) of ridesharing could be as much as $285B in 2030. That could mean about $77 billion in revenue for these companies if you calculate with a 30% commission from gross market sales.

On top of that, rideshare companies gather huge amounts of data, which could be very valuable for self-driving taxis.

Lastly, the fact that Lyft (and its competitors) use a platform business model is very interesting too. By taking a part of every transaction on the platform, in theory, the profitability could be huge, as Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) have shown for fintech. A platform is also highly scalable without higher costs, one of the most important aspects of almost all success stories on the stock market of the last decade.

And the good news doesn't stop there: together with Uber, Lyft controls 98% of the American market and Lyft is growing at twice the pace of Uber, according to Recode:

Uber held 69.2 percent (3 percentage points lower than in October 2017) according to Second Measure, while Lyft controlled 28.4 percent (3 percentage points higher than last year).

Lyft: a great company, taking market share from the big competitor in a huge market, led by a founder-CEO. That is the kind of stock that I am interested in.

The bad news about Lyft

But there are a few things which keep me on the sidelines. I will show them in a few points:

Lyft's financials

No network effect

Lyft's competition and lack of moat

Autonomous driving could be a disadvantage rather than an advantage

Lyft's financials

The revenue of Lyft grew by 100% in 2018 (roughly from $1.1B to $2.2B), but the company loses more and more money on the bottom line: $911M in 2018, up from $687M in 2017 and $683M in 2016.

(Source: Lyft's S-1)

Now, I am not afraid of a company that loses money. I have quite a few companies in my portfolio that are not profitable yet. But I want them to march in the right direction, towards positive free cash flow, which I think is more important than earnings. Lyft has huge investments to make. Not only to take market share from Uber but also to expand its business.

Lyft is mainly focused on the U.S. market, though it launched a Canadian business in 2017. The company provides scooter-sharing and bike-sharing services as well and those businesses are more capital-intensive. If the company wants to scale, it will have to invest much more.

The fierce competition with Uber will keep the prices very low for years and years to come. I hear some say that duopolies have always allowed both to win, like PepsiCo (PEP) and Coca-Cola (KO). But this is different. The moat is not that strong. If Uber and Lyft would raise their prices substantially, one of the smaller competitors (Juno, Gett, and Via in the US) could seize market share of Lyft and Uber.

Let's also take that number of the Goldman Sachs study. First, I think the number is quite optimistic, but just let's take it as it is. $77B is an enormous amount of money. But that money is worldwide. This is the split-up of the projected revenue per country:

(Source)

So, the ridesharing revenue of the US is projected to be about $26B. Lyft has a market share of around 28% now. Let's say it can grow to 35%. Then its total revenue in 2030 might be about $9B. Canada is not on the list, but let's assume $1B extra. That is $10B in gross bookings. That is nothing to sneeze at, but then you have a lot of costs to deduct. I think a 5% real profit margin would be quite realistic (if not optimistic), meaning about $200M.

There are 276 million shares outstanding now. But since Lyft still loses tons of money, the company will need more cash, meaning it will probably use a combination of debt and issuing more shares. That could dilute the shares by anything from 20% to 50% over the next ten years. Let's just take 350 million shares, which is about 25% extra, very conservative, I think. That would mean EPS of $0.57. So at its current price of $60, Lyft would have a 2030 forward P/E of 105. That is a lot, even for my expensive taste.

No network effect

But, although that may be shocking to some, the monetary element alone wouldn't keep me from investing in Lyft. As a real long-term investor, you should be able to see through the clouds sometimes. After all, a company that invests in its future, isn't that what every long-term growth investor wants?

Some will argue that my projections above would be too conservative since the scaling of the company is not included. They would claim a 'network effect'. I don't agree in the case for Lyft.

On the look of it, the platform seems perfectly scalable, but fixed costs are the killer of profit margins in any scalable business. And Lyft has fixed costs. The insurance of its drivers is one, for example. This cost is simply not going away by becoming bigger. And then there is the difficulty of wages of the drivers, different regulations etc.

There is no network effect either and the costs are high to enter new markets. To make sure what we talk about, this is the definition of 'network effect' from Investopedia:

The network effect is a phenomenon whereby increased numbers of people or participants improve the value of a good or service.

If you have a simple piece of software, you only have to market it to new potential customers or maybe translate it to scale to other countries. Lyft has those costs too. But besides that, the company also has a lot more costs to scale.

To become bigger, it has to attract drivers and customers and it has to do so by high profitability for drivers and low prices for customers. That means more losses. Every new market will mean bigger losses for Lyft.

Lyft has to build up the network place by place. Let's say the company would go to Mexico. It would not only have to make a network in Mexico City but also in Ecatepec, Guadalajara, Puebla, Tijuana etc. In internet businesses, people create the network themselves and all those cities are one market, Mexico. For Lyft this doesn't work, so I would not call this a network effect at all. Acquiring enough drivers to bring in more customers is more a question of minimal viability than network effect. There is a clear distinction there for me.

No moat

Then there is another point that I have already touched shortly: competitive moat. Where is Lyft's moat? There are numerous ridesharing apps around the world. What makes Lyft a better app than the others? Any company could build out a network of drivers simply by throwing money at them, as both Lyft and Uber have done. And Lyft is only in the USA and Canada right now.

Worldwide Lyft has even less of a moat. In South-East Asia you have Grab, operating in eight countries already: Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Myanmar, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore. In South America, 99 and EasyTaxi are the biggest. In Australia, you have Rideshare and Hitchcarpooling. In India Olacabs is almighty. In Europe, you have several apps too, like mytaxi. Careem has an interesting market in the Middle East, Africa, and East Asia and was acquired by Uber last month.

And then there is the biggest of them all: Didi Chuxing in China, which has a market share of 90% in China, forcing Uber to throw in the towel and sell its Chinese arm to Didi.

This means that scaling worldwide won't be that simple for Lyft. To see how this works, look at Amazon (AMZN). The company had first mover's advantage in the USA and became huge there. But not in China, it is just a small player, far behind Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD). Some blame this on the unfair competition imposed by the CCP. But in the Netherlands and Belgium Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY) (OTCQX:AHODF) had the first mover's advantage with their online retailer bol.com. Amazon still doesn't have an Amazon.nl or Amazon.be, because it realizes that the market has been taken and competing would be possible, but very hard and at the cost of a lot of money. In the same way, Lyft will realize that local players may be too strong, just as Uber, which is after all much bigger than Lyft, has already experienced before in China.

So the moat and the scalability may not be as big as they seem for Lyft. And because of the fact that ridesharing must have a lot of drivers to be viable, it will cost a lot of money to expand. After all, you don't want to wait for two hours before someone finally can drive you to the place you have to be. But that means that in every country, in every city, the company has to invest again: promote to drivers, promote to customers, over and over again, city after city after city.

Autonomous driving

Another negative element is autonomous driving. It is hailed as the business that will catapult Lyft to profitability, but I think that is just dreaming. As a long-term investor, I am willing to look far into the future. And I believe this will be necessary for self-driving cars. As optimistic as manufacturers have been in the past, and as cautious they are now. I think it will take more than a decade to see the first real driverless cars and even that may prove optimistic.

Besides that, who says Lyft will take that market? Google's Waymo (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA) are generally accepted to have the lead in autonomous driving. What would prevent them from making an app similar to Uber's or Lyft's? If done well, this would crumble Lyft's prospects. So I am not so sure that autonomous driving means a bright future for Lyft.

Conclusion

When I first looked at Lyft, I was quite excited. I saw the huge growth, the secular trend of the sharing economy and a big TAM. But when I looked under the hood and research a bit more, I discovered that Lyft has all the characteristics of a bad investment: a company that looks very appealing, that has a new and fashionable product or service but has a very long road to minimum viability. The bodywork looks great, but the motor is too small to make it a good car.

I came to the same conclusions for Snap (SNAP) and Fitbit (FIT). They too looked very promising, in the middle of a secular trend and with a huge TAM. They still lose money today and their stock prices have cratered. Lyft could follow their path over the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, V, OKTA, JD, BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.