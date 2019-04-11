Profire Looks Set To Turn It Around

Tailwind Behind Profire's Stock Price

Profire Energy (PFIE) provides products and technologies that enhance the efficiency, safety, and compliance of the energy companies in North America. The current industry drivers including the crude oil price recovery and an appreciation in the Canadian dollar are in favor of the company's stock price appreciation in the short term.

With the appropriate certification in place, PFIE is now trying to position the Profire 3100 product strategically in North America, and later, internationally. The company has no debt, which is an attractive feature when crude oil price becomes volatile. Profire's growth is strongly related to the shale boom in the U.S. unconventional market. I also think investing in the stock can be profitable in the long-run.

Certification And CMS Products - The Value Drivers

PFIE's primary legacy products are the burner-management systems, which help maintain safety, compliance, and efficiency in the energy treatment process. The burner management products are primarily used by the key energy operators in Canada and the U.S. While the traditional burner management products serve the upstream companies; with PF 3100, the focus is more on midstream and downstream. The PF3100 manages and synchronizes custom applications helping oilfield producers increase efficiency and improve profitability. Profire has introduced the Chemical-Management Systems (or CMS) products over the past couple of years. I will discuss more on CMS and its growth later in the article.

In 2018, the company started investing in valve technologies and fuel trains, which are controlled by the burner management systems. The increased use of assets led to an improvement in the manufacturing process which reduced the production times. PFIE is currently on a next-gen burner management system as well as improvements in other existing products. During the year, the company bridged a gap in the effective marketing of its 3100 product line when it received the functional safety certification (or SIL). The certification ensures better performance by subjecting it to a more rigid standard testing. The company's management expects the application of the SIL certificate would influence demand in the midstream and downstream sectors because these sectors are relatively untapped for the company.

Long-Term Strategies

Let us discuss some of the company's other long-term growth strategies. PFIE's 5-year growth plan involves developing relationships with distributors that service Asia, South America, and the Middle East because these countries provide significant expansion opportunities. According to the plan, the objective is to double revenues in the next five years. Overall, the long-term plan includes international markets, new product development, the Profire 3100 sales, and the CMS products. According to PFIE's estimates, a CMS can reduce injection costs by 39% versus the traditional pump methods. Although the CMS product sales constitute a small part of its revenues, revenues from the product sale could double or more.

The Growth Boosters

In Q4 2018, some of the key U.S. shales including the Permian in Texas suffered from the infrastructure bottleneck issue and a slowdown in well completions activity. Since the beginning of 2019, although drilled but uncompleted wells (or DUC) have continued to grow (4% up) until February, it was more than matched by the growth in completed wells (11% up), according to EIA's estimates. The figures indicate a recovery in well completions activity, which was fueled by a 36% rise in the West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price 2019 so far.

PFIE provides thermal equipment such as the Profire burner management systems to the DUCs after they become operational again. DUCs represent wells that will likely be completed at some point in the future. The completions activity tailwind if continued for a more extended period can affect PFIE positively. The revival of the DUCs is linked to the crude oil price recovery. If the rise in the price is sustained, PFIE's products will see higher demand in the medium term.

Well Spacing And Heating Demand

With the advent of hydraulic fracturing and multi-pad drilling in the unconventional shales, the trend has been toward tight well spacing and increased laterals to increase production rapidly. However, the technique can lower demand for PFIE's products because tight-spacing typically requires fewer heaters. Although the continued increase in aggregate production meant the adverse effects on demand get offset, investors need to be mindful about how these dynamics play out in 2019.

Factors Affecting The Current Performance

Given the strategic objective, let us check out the current factors that are driving the company and the risk factors that are causing a headwind. In Q4 2018, its revenues decreased by 3% compared to Q3 2018. For FY2018, however, the company managed to do a lot better (revenues were up by 19%) compared to FY2017. During 2018, the company's focus on building a strong sales force and on R&D allowed it to enhance the product portfolio, which included Flare Stack Igniters, coils, in-line pilots, and fuel train. The recovery in the crude oil price led to improved drilling activity in the first half of the years, which resulted in PFIE's improved performance.

However, the drilling activity, particularly the completions activity slowed down considerably in the second half of 2018 as the crude oil price dipped again. The upstream companies tightened their capex budget, which adversely affected the OFS providers. A fall in demand in the market led to increased inventory obsolescence related to the company's CMS product. So, the company's gross margin decreased from 52.9% in FY2017 to 50.2% in FY2018. Its operating income margin also suffered as higher labor costs and higher sales commission dented the profit margin.

Outlook

According to PFIE's management, the current downturn in the energy industry will not last long and is expected to improve in the second half of 2019. The management is optimistic of a stellar improvement in 2020. At the moment, it is focusing on expanding the sales team to increase Profire 3100 sales, expanding the international market, increasing the R&D spending to develop new products, and looking into the inorganic growth route through the M&A opportunities. The company expects that its capex investment should accelerate revenue growth in 2019. However, the initiatives above can increase operating costs by ~20% in FY2019.

CAD-USD Movement Affects PFIE

PFIE is exposed to the U.S. dollar to Canadian dollar (or USD-CAD) exchange rate risk. The U.S., on average, accounted for ~87% of PFIE's total revenues in the past four quarters. The crude oil has a negative correlation with USD/CAD (or a positive correlation with CAD/USD). When oil goes up, USD/CAD goes down. From February to March of 2019, the WTI crude oil price has increased by 14%, while the USD has depreciated by 1.9% during this period. An appreciation in the Canadian dollar relative to USD and higher crude oil price is beneficial to the Canadian oil producers and, hence, are also positive for the OFS companies like PFIE.

Zero Debt And Share Repurchase

In FY2018, Profire's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was $5.5 million, which was ~29% lower than in FY2017. Despite a 19% rise in revenues in the past year, adverse changes in working capital led to the CFO decline. The working capital deterioration reflects a slowdown in product sales over the summer months in Q2 and Q3 combined with the inventory build-up due to longer lead times on certain items.

Profire's cash and cash equivalents were $10 million on December 31, 2018. In November, the company announced a share repurchase plan. In 2019, so far, it repurchased $1.33 million worth of shares at an average share price of $1.72. The company is currently trading at a higher price ($1.81 on April 4).

PFIE is a zero debt company. With the cash balance and at the current rate of cash flow generation, executing the share repurchase plans looks comfortable. However, investors should be mindful of the pressure on cash flow from operations. If its working capital management deteriorates and revenue comes under pressure, CFO may fall further and would affect its share repurchase ability.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Profire Energy is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.0x. According to sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimate, its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 7.7x. Between FY2017 and FY2018, the average EV/EBITDA multiple was 9.1x. So, the company is currently trading at a discount to its past two-year average.

Profire's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contractions versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is less steep compared to the average multiple compression of the peers. This is because the sell-side analysts expect the EBITDA to improve less sharply compared to the peers' average in the next four quarters, which typically results in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers' average. Its TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (OTC:NES, FTK, and TTI) average of 8.3x. Investors may note that NES's and FTK's current EV/EBITDA multiple is not meaningful as a result of negative EBITDA in the trailing twelve months. I have used Thomson Reuters' estimates in my analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, four sell-side analysts rated PFIE a "buy" in March (includes strong buys), while one recommended a "hold". None recommended a "sell". The consensus target price is $4.21, which at the current price yields ~133% returns.

What's The Take On PFIE?

Profire's growth is strongly related to the shale boom in the U.S. unconventional market. The safety management tools like remote burners for firetube vessels are still at their nascent stage in the U.S. Internationally, the market can be potentially huge. The company is trying to position the Profire 3100 product strategically in North America, and later, in various international geographies. The current industry drivers including the crude oil price recovery and an appreciation in the Canadian dollar are also in favor of a rise in the company's stock price in the short term. PFIE has no debt, which is an attractive feature when the crude oil price becomes volatile. I suggest investors keep the stock in radar with a long-term view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.