PayPal: No Reason To Buy

Current beta of PayPal is at a record high. It's not a good sign.

PayPal cannot be called cheap against the backdrop of the key blue chips of NASDAQ.

Both the current revenue growth rate and its absolute size describe PayPal’s current capitalization level as overvalued.

I like PayPal (PYPL). The industry leader, which is influenced by the network effect, with a clear business model making the correct acquisitions, is potentially a good investment. But now PayPal's rational capitalization is clearly below the current level.

Let's start with a purely technical indicator - the monthly total price return:

From January, the monthly total price return of PayPal has not fallen below the mean. Now it exceeds the upper border of the standard deviation and looks very unstable.

Going further, over the last four years, PayPal's capitalization has been in a qualitative linear relationship with its absolute revenue TTM:

As you can see, this relationship identifies PayPal's current capitalization as overvalued. Moreover, according to analysts' average expectations, in Q2 '19, PayPal's revenue TTM will be around $16 billion, and in my model, this means that the company's rational capitalization will come close to $120 billion, which is still lower than its current value.

The long-term relationship between PayPal's absolute EBITDA TTM and capitalization also indicates an overvalued state of the company:

Further, over the last five years, PayPal's capitalization has been responding well to the revenue growth rate. As demonstrated by the following chart, the current growth rate of this indicator does not justify the achieved level of PayPal's capitalization:

The situation with the EBITDA growth rates is even worse... In the last quarter, PayPal's EBITDA growth rate was the lowest in the last five years. But, in the same time, the EV/EBITDA multiple is at a record high:

The result of a comparable valuation also speaks against PayPal. This is what we get analyzing the P/S to growth (forward) multiple:

Comparing PayPal through the P/E to growth (forward) multiple, we obtain almost the same result:

In both case, the implied price of PayPal is lower than the actual share price.

I also want to draw your attention to the Beta Coefficient of PayPal, which is at a record high:

I think that such situation reflects a high speculative interest in the company's shares, since it is short-term investors who are inclined to buy shares in a rising market and sell in a falling market, thereby creating increased volatility.

Obvious conclusion

So, PayPal is clearly overvalued, and one should expect a correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.