Pattern Energy Still Trades At A Very Attractive 7.6% Yield

We have been long-time investors in PEGI, and we plan to continue to hold for the very long term.

Introduction

We are pleased to provide an updated research report on Pattern Energy (PEGI), a renewable energy stock that we have been invested in since January 2017. PEGI is seeing higher profitability and increased dividend coverage. The stock currently yields 7.6% and remains a solid buy at the current price. The stock has returned to our investors (members of High Dividend Opportunities) and to our followers well over 30% since our initial recommendation. We remain bullish on this stock and we believe that the price is still attractive for new investors.

PEGI recently closed at $22.60 around a month after reporting solid Q4 and full-year 2018 results. Pattern Energy owns and operates wind energy facilities and is expanding at a measured but steady pace. Recently management has focused on obtaining a number of assets in an increasingly attractive Japanese market. With an annual dividend of $1.688, PEGI yields an attractive 7.6%.

Latest Earnings Report

Pattern Energy reported another good quarterly performance for Q4 2018 in its March 1 announcement. The quarter finished off a strong 2018.

Proportional gigawatt hours ("GWh") sold of 7,988 GWh, up 2% from 2017 despite the sale of El Arrayán and other assets. Production also increased despite lower wind conditions in Q4.

from 2017 despite the sale of El Arrayán and other assets. Production also increased despite lower wind conditions in Q4. Revenue of $483 million, up 18% from 2017.

from 2017. Completed 316 megawatts ("MW") of new investments in 2018 with no common equity raised, including the Japanese portfolio, Mont Sainte-Marguerite and Stillwater acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA of $372 million, up 8% from 2017.

from 2017. Cash available for distribution ("CAFD") of $167 million, up 14% and exceeding the midpoint of 2018 guidance.

and exceeding the midpoint of 2018 guidance. Despite low wind conditions in Q4, some large assets sales, and new acquisitions being on line for only a short time, CAFD exceeded dividend payments in 2018, which was not the case in 2017. Management expects CAFD to increase with a 10% CAGR over the next two years.

For full-year 2019, Pattern Energy expects annual CAFD in a range of $160 million to $190 million ($1.63 to $1.94 per share approximately). For full-year 2020, management expects annual CAFD in a range of $185 million to $225 million ($1.89 to $2.30 approximately on a per share basis). The midpoint of those ranges corresponds to a 10% per year growth rate. At the midpoint of the 2020 figure the dividend will have 124% coverage. We expect upon reaching that level of coverage, management will resume increasing the dividend for this income machine.

Understanding the Business

Pattern Energy owns and runs wind farms that provide electricity to power companies. To ensure long-term cash flow stability, Pattern Energy signs long-term contracts almost always with utility companies that have investment grade credit. Last year, it sold off its assets in Chile and bought projects in Japan and the US that were more profitable. Below investors can see where their current assets are located and the location of several additional projects where Pattern Energy has the right of first offer to purchase. Currently the assets Pattern Energy operates have a generating capacity of 3.7 GW of which Pattern Energy owns 2.8 GW.

The Stillwater project was a US-based project that Pattern Energy acquired in 2018 from its pipeline of ROFO assets. Pattern Energy also moved out of Chile and into Japan, where it acquired five assets and added two more to its pipeline. Pattern Energy typically finances these projects with non-recourse debt so a bad project will result only in the loss of that asset. Lenders typically require a long-term sales contract to be in place as well, so Pattern Energy has guaranteed cash flow when it develops or acquires a new asset.

As of the end of 2018, 92% of the energy output from PEGI facilities was being sold under fixed price off-take contracts of this type. The weighted average remaining during of these contracts was 13.5 years and had an average A- credit rating:

The newly acquired assets are indicated in the chart above with a green arrow. The small decrease average credit rating of counter parties was mostly due to Tohuko not being rated and TEPCO is rated only Ba2. This shouldn’t be a major concern with Japan trying to reduce its reliance on nuclear power. Pattern Energy should have no trouble selling power from these two wind farms should the currently contracted utilities not be able to buy the power.

These long-term (typically 20 years) power sales agreements, where the utility company that buys the power has strong credit, take a great deal of the risk out of the business.

There's no fuel cost risk because wind is free.

There's no pricing risk because the price is set by the power sales agreement.

There's no market risk because the buyer agrees to take the entire output of the plant.

Being insulated from much of the risk allows for a relatively stable flow of revenue. This stable source of revenue in turn provides a relatively safe dividend for yield oriented investors. Combined with a discipline approach to both acquiring new assets and recycling assets that are no longer highly productive allows Pattern Energy to pay a high dividend and to grow its revenue and profits so that it will be able to increase those dividend payments within the next few years.

How safe is the dividend?

A high dividend means nothing if the company can’t sustain it. So can Pattern Energy sustain the current dividend? We like to look at a couple of metrics to determine how safe the dividend payments are.

Latest 10-K

Cash is required to pay dividends, and one of the most reliable and dependable sources of cash if CFFO (Cash Flow from Operating Activities). Pattern Energy spends about $165.4 million on its dividend each year given the latest declared dividend and roughly 98 million shares outstanding. As can be seen from the Statement of Cash Flows from the latest 10-K, CFFO exceeded those dividend payments in 2017 and 2018. There are certainly other uses for cash than just paying the dividend, but it’s a good sign that the dividend is secure when operations generate more than enough cash to cover the dividend payments.

Investor Presentation

CAFD is another metric to help determine how safe the dividend is. As the chart above shows, Pattern Energy has been growing this metric since 2014. Not only has CAFD been growing, but the gap between CAFD and the dividend has been narrowing. The $1.70 CAFD per share in 2018 is the second time that CAFD has exceeded the dividend. With management predicting ~10% growth in CAFD each of the next two years, this should increase the safety of the dividend.

The Buying Opportunity

Given the current dividend and if management meets its targets, the expectation that dividend payments will begin to grow in 2020, we think buying shares of PEGI when the yield is above 7% is a good deal. During the last few months, PEGI has been heading higher, but it's still well below our target of $24. We think the current price, and even more so any price dips, will present investors with a good value and reliable income for many years.

Risks

While it's true that Pattern Energy doesn’t incur fuel costs, because the wind is free, the energy source it uses to produce electricity still represents a risk. It’s a simple fact that wind does not always blow. And sometimes it blows too fast (which can damage turbines) while at other times it blows too slow or just slower than average. That's exactly what happened in Q4. Revenues, and profits are very much tied to how optimal the wind conditions are at Pattern Energy’s facilities.

Right now Pattern Energy is dependent on a favorable public policy environment. This extends beyond just subsidies and tax breaks. It includes policies at the state and national levels that favor purchase or production of renewable sources of electricity production. We do not see any significant issues at this time for Pattern Energy and think that technological advances (that make production cheaper) will help continue this favorable public policy environment.

One of the big issues with wind farms is that compared to natural gas plants they have a much shorter useful life. One facility, Gulf Wind, was nearing that limit. Pattern Energy has taken on a repowering project for that asset. So far it seems to be progressing nicely and will be a productive asset well into the future. But this is a test for how well Pattern Energy will be able to maintain profitability as its portfolio of assets age.

Outlook for Growth

In its effort to continue growing the company, management has:

Added 400MW of new wind projects to the iROFO (identified right of first offer) list, consisting of three projects in New Mexico with contracted sales to purchasers in the California market since the end of Q4.

Expects to grow CAFD per share by approximately 10% on a CAGR basis through 2020.

on a CAGR basis through 2020. Continued to evaluate the opportunity for dropdowns from Pattern Development and investments in the business that will contribute material growth beyond 2019.

Implemented a strategy for 2019 that will manage the impact of the Gulf Wind hedge rolling off and the continued congestion in ERCOT, while at the same time maintaining the dividend and funding the acquisition of of identified ROFO projects.

The Bottom Line

Pattern Energy produces electricity from wind power. The company is growing its production and improving its profitability. While it grew its dividend quite aggressively in past years, we think the current policy of improving cash flow to better support the dividend is a prudent one. Management plans to improve its payout ratio of dividends to CAFD to 80% by 2020. We think at that time dividend growth will resume. For now, at a price below $24 we judge the dividend to be sufficient to reward investors for the risk and the wait for increasing dividends. The recent closing price of $22.57 is a very good deal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEGI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.