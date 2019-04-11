Consider Diamondback Energy, The Cheapest Large-Cap Oil Producer

The oil prices have improved considerably at the Permian Basin, with Midland WTI to NYMEX WTI differential climbing to ($1.55)/bbl currently and will likely get even better in the future.

Diamondback Energy (FANG) burned cash flows last year but I believe it will likely turn around in 2019. The Permian Basin pure-play will benefit from improvement in the region’s oil price differential. The expected cost savings associated with merger synergies and solid production growth will also provide support to the company’s cash flows. The company’s shares will likely move higher as it delivers strong levels of free cash flows. I believe this might be a good time to load up on Diamondback Energy stock which is priced just 8.5-times next year’s earnings estimate.

Oil prices have improved substantially in 2019, with WTI climbing by 40% on a year-to-date basis to $64 a barrel at the time of this writing. Still, the commodity hasn’t fully recovered after dropping from more than $100 in mid-2014 and the current prices are still lower than $75 seen in early October. In this environment, investors have grown frustrated with oil producers who have posted strong production growth numbers but have failed to bring their spending levels in line with the cash flows and continue to burn cash. Investor sentiment has shifted from production growth to free cash flow generation and capital discipline. That’s put Diamondback Energy in a difficult spot.

Diamondback Energy delivered phenomenal growth last year. The company closed three major acquisitions in the final quarter of last year, including Permian Basin operator Energen’s takeover, which increased Diamondback Energy’s footprint in the Permian Basin’s Delaware and Midland regions to 364,000 net acres with more than 7,600 horizontal drilling locations. This made Diamondback Energy the leading Permian Basin pure-play company. Its fourth-quarter production nearly doubled on a year-over-year basis to 182,800 boe per day. The size of its proved reserves almost trebled to 992 million boe. Furthermore, the company’s fourth-quarter production nearly doubled on a year-over-year basis to 182,800 boe per day.

That being said, Diamondback Energy also outspent cash flows last year. In 2018, the company generated $1.56 billion of cash flow from operations, ahead of changes in working capital. However, it spent $1.4 billion as D, C, & E capital (drilling, completion, and equipping wells), $306.4 million as midstream capital, and $1.8 billion on acquisitions. Adding these figures shows that the company’s total capital expenditure, including acquisitions, came in at $3.5 billion. This exceeded cash flow generated from operations by $1.9 billion ($3.5Bn-$1.56Bn), which is the total cash flow outspend. The acquisitions, however, are treated as one-time charges and are often excluded from the free cash flow calculations. Removing the acquisitions brings the cash flow outspend (or negative free cash flows) down to around $142 million, which I believe gives a fairer view of the company’s performance.

However, I believe Diamondback Energy can turn around in the near future by swinging to free cash flows. That’s because the company will benefit from improvement in oil prices at the Permian Basin. As indicated earlier, Diamondback Energy is a Permian Basin pure-play and its earnings and cash flows were hit hard when prices plunged in the region due to the pipeline bottleneck. The weekly Permian Basin oil (WTI Midland) differential to WTI futures fell to as low as less than ($10) per barrel in 2018 and stayed under ($5) a barrel throughout most of the year, as per data from the CME Group. But it has improved substantially this year to ($1.55) a barrel at the time of this writing and I believe it will shrink further in the future.

The improvement in prices at the Permian Basin has been driven by the addition of new pipeline capacity which has alleviated the crude bottleneck. Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) increased the capacity of its Sunrise pipeline by 300,000 bpd in November and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) began shipping crude on the converted 200,000 bpd natural gas liquids pipeline in February. Additionally, three major pipelines will be placed into service in the second half of this year - the 900,000 bpd EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline, Phillips 66 (PSX)’s 800,000 bpd Gray Oak pipeline, and Plains All American’s 670,000 bpd Cactus II pipeline. I believe the Midland-WTI differential will fall to ($1) a barrel or lower as these new lines begin shipping crude oil.

Also, I believe Diamondback Energy could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the startup of two major Permian Basin pipelines – EPIC and Gray Oak – since the oil producer has secured 100,000 bpd of volume on each of the two projects. The great thing about these pipelines is that they will not only ease the pipeline bottleneck at the Permian Basin but also give Diamondback Energy access to the lucrative Gulf Coast market in Texas. The Gulf Coast is an export-focused market where crude oil typically trades at a premium over Permian Basin. Therefore, the startup of these two pipelines in the second half of this year will allow Diamondback Energy to capture premium prices.

Diamondback Energy reported weak oil price realizations last year of just $54.66 a barrel at a time when the benchmark NYMEX WTI averaged $65.23. This $10.57 per barrel discount hit the company’s earnings and cash flows. If it weren’t for this, the company would have likely delivered higher levels of profits and free cash flows. But I believe it will post a turnaround either in the second half of this year or early 2020 as regional prices improve at the Permian Basin, the differential shrinks to less than ($1) a barrel, and the company captures Gulf Coast prices.

Besides, oil prices have also improved substantially this year. The improvement has been driven in large part by supply cuts from OPEC and its partners, including Russia. Oil is also getting support from an improvement in demand outlook as the US and China get closer to resolving the trade dispute. Larry Kudlow, the US president’s top economic adviser, recently said the trade negotiators with China have been “making good headway.” Meanwhile, the US and China have recently posted upbeat manufacturing numbers which should ease concerns related to a global economic slowdown. This, combined with OPEC-led production cuts, should provide support to WTI. The strength in oil prices will lift Diamondback Energy's earnings and cash flows.

In addition to this, I believe Diamondback Energy’s cost saving initiatives that are associated with merger-related synergies can also lift the company's profit margins and free cash flows. Diamondback promised well cost savings (drilling and completion costs) of $223 per foot, or $150 million to $200 million per year, at the Midland Basin starting from the first quarter of 2019. I believe the company can exceed this target since it has already started realizing $215 per foot of well cost savings, representing $140 million to $150 million on an annualized basis. Furthermore, the company promised $50 per foot of well cost savings over the long term at the Delaware region but it is already looking at $55 to $60 per foot of savings. That’s equivalent to $25-$30 million of annual savings. Diamondback Energy is also clamping down on expenses and will save around $35.5 million to $45.5 million by reducing G&A and interest expenses. The cost savings will make it easier for Diamondback Energy to swing to free cash flows in the near-term.

Furthermore, Diamondback Energy is also targeting production growth which should improve its earnings and cash flows in 2019. Like a vast majority of its peers, such as Continental Resources (CLR) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Diamondback Energy has slashed drilling activity and tapered down its growth plans, but it still expects to increase its output by 27%, on a pro-forma basis, to the range of 275,000-290,000 boe per day in 2019.

Conclusion

Diamondback Energy stock has underperformed this year. The company’s shares have risen by 11% on a year-to-date basis while its peers, as measured by the industry’s benchmark fund SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP), have climbed 19% in the same period. That’s made Diamondback Energy the cheapest oil stocks among large-cap producers. The company’s shares are trading just 8.5-times next year’s earnings estimates, as per consensus data from Thomson Reuters. That’s substantially lower than its peer median of 15.96-times future earnings estimates. I believe the company’s valuation will likely improve as it swings to free cash flows in the near future. Even if Diamondback's shares were to trade at 13.5-times consensus earnings estimate (which will still make it the cheapest oil producer among large-cap independents) then that could translate into more than 50% upside from the current level. I believe Diamondback Energy is well positioned to turn around in the future and investors should consider buying this stock while it is still down.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for information purposes only. It is not intended to be investment advice. The performance of Diamondback Energy stock is heavily influenced by movements in oil prices and other factors. Weakness in oil prices may drag Diamondback Energy shares. Carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite before buying the company's shares. Always perform your own research before making any investment decisions.