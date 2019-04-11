Tesla: It Can Get Worse

When Tesla (TSLA) came out with its first quarter delivery and production announcement last week, the report was even worse than most of the bears were expecting. Sales of the company's two luxury vehicles fell off a cliff, which will have a dramatic impact on profits. Additionally, Model 3 production and deliveries missed expectations, leading many to worry about a demand cliff. Well, it's possible that we haven't seen the worst of it yet.

Take a look at Norway, Tesla's most important market in Europe, for instance. If we look at registration data there, sales of the Model S and X combined were down more than 800 units in Q1 2019 over the prior year period, a drop of nearly 47%. We are now 10 days into April, and the numbers are only getting worse. So far, just 44 units of the S/X have been registered, a more than 78% decline over the same time period from last year.

If we look at some of the competition, the Jaguar i-Pace is at 122 units so far this month while the Audi E-tron is at 112 units. The former of those two is starting to ramp up in the United States, while Audi is set to hit US dealerships in the coming months. Further competition is coming from Porsche, Mercedes, and a host of other larger and better capitalized companies in the next couple of years.

Unfortunately, that's not the worst news for Tesla at this point. After a key tax break expired in The Netherlands at the end of last year, sales have completely fallen off a cliff. As the chart below shows, that country's registrations were down more than 95% in Q1, and the year-over-year comparisons get even tougher as we move throughout the year. Through 10 days in April, just one Model X has been registered in that country, compared to 75 S/X units in all of April 2018. If current trends continue, Tesla could be down more than 8,000 units of the S/X in The Netherlands this year alone.

(Source: Tesla Motors Club, seen here)

There's a major problem here because these two luxury models come at much higher selling prices and margins than the mass market Model 3. Last year, most estimates were for around $100,000 average selling prices for the S/X with gross margins of about 27% or so. Losing one of those vehicles means Tesla needs to make up a lot more if the Model 3 only averages around half of the same selling price with a lower gross margin.

While we are looking at the Model 3, let's not forget that Tesla management has told us the European market is multiple times the size of the US one for this vehicle. Yet, even after nearly three years of waiting, Tesla only showed about 20,000 registrations for the Model 3 in Q1 according to Tesla Motors Club data linked above. With just the expensive variants of the Model 3 in the US for the majority of 2018, Tesla totaled several times that amount.

If European demand was so high, we should be seeing several ships heading over to Europe each month. However, an estimated Tesla ship tracking sheet basically shows that no ship has left for Europe in the past month, and that perhaps things are following the same departure pattern as Q1. We also know that from the Norway tracking page above, a majority of Model 3s being registered now are the basic long range model.

With very limited performance versions being sold, selling prices have topped out and Tesla will need to move to less expensive and lower margin vehicles soon. The problem is compounded when you consider that European sales don't generate those pure profit credit sales that Tesla is so reliant on. According to the 10-K filing, the company had well over $400 million worth of regulatory credits last year alone.

In the end, things can certainly get worse for Tesla. Despite the huge drop in Model S/X units during Q1, the beginning of April shows things are even worse in Tesla's two most important European markets from last year. As these high margin vehicle sales disappear, Tesla will need to make up for it with the Model 3, yet we know that selling prices in the US are dropping thanks to cheaper variants and European ASPs have likely topped out ahead of cheaper variants going there. As more and more competition hits the market, and Tesla loses further EV incentives in the US, headwinds will only grow. Perhaps that's a key reason why Tesla and Panasonic have reportedly decided on a freeze on expansion at the Nevada Gigafactory.

