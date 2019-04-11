Cara Therapeutics: Targeting CKD-Associated Pruritus

However, the market is quite differentiated, and the stock seems to be on a roll right now, so we would wait for better opportunities.

There are no approved drugs in the US using the MOA of KORSUVA.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) is developing lead drug candidate CR845 or KORSUVA injection for uremic pruritus or chronic itching associated with chronic kidney disease patients on hemodialysis.

Pruritus affects about one-third of all CKD-HD patients. This isn't ordinary itching; you just don't get rid of it by scratching it once or twice. This is chronic, painful itching which becomes severe enough to negatively impact the patient's quality of life, causing sleeplessness and mood disorders. Medicines used for other types of itching, like antihistamines, do not work because this CKD-related itching is not caused by an overload of histamines in the body. Its pathogenesis is different and may include "uraemic-related abnormalities (particularly involving calcium, phosphorus, and parathyroid hormone metabolism), accumulation of uraemic toxins, systemic inflammation, cutaneous xerosis, and common co-morbidities such as diabetes mellitus and viral hepatitis." Corticosteroids sometimes work, but their side-effects are too difficult to manage and simply too much to justify long usage. There's a major unmet need in developing therapeutics for uremic pruritus.

Cara works with a drug that activates a kappa opioid receptor, which is one of the three opioid receptors, mu, delta, and kappa, via which opioids work. Those that use the mu pathway produce unintended and adverse CNS related side effects. The company claims that its Kappa Opioid Receptor Agonist (KORA) drug can avoid these side effects. KORSUVA is the first peripherally acting KORA with best-in-class selectivity with no affinity to other non-opioid receptors. With a poor performance at penetrating the blood brain barrier, KORSUVA is intrinsically protected against CNS-mediated side effects.

Catalyst

KORSUVA has two ongoing phase 3 trials (KALM-1 and KALM-2) in pruritus in HD-CKD. KALM-1 data is due June 30, 2019; enrollment has been completed. This is the nearest major catalyst. KALM-2 data is due Dec. 31, 2019.

The company has completed a Phase 3 trial of IV Difelikefalin/CR845 in "Post-Op Setting".

The company has another ongoing phase 2 trial for Oral KORSUVA in "Stage 3-5 Chronic Kidney Disease-Associated Pruritus". Data is due 2H 2019.

Source

Previous trial data

Cara Therapeutics completed a phase 2 trial of KORSUVA in HD-CKD pruritus. This was a two-part phase ⅔ trial of KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin) injection in dialysis patients suffering from moderate-to-severe uremic pruritus. Topline data was announced in March 2017.

The primary endpoint of this trial was the change from baseline of the mean worst itching score for week eight measured on a patient reported 24-hour worst itching intensity 11-point NRS scale. Patients receiving KORSUVA (CR845/difelikefalin) injection experienced a 68% greater reduction from baseline in worst itch scores than those receiving placebo (p<0.0019).

On various other scores also the drug showed strong efficacy. The drug was generally well-tolerated. The most common treatment-emergent adverse events were somnolence, headache, dizziness, mental status changes, nausea, and diarrhea.

According to the company:

To date, it has shown analgesic, anti-pruritic properties in 5 different Phase 2 studies for acute postoperative pain (IV formulation in laparoscopic hysterectomy and bunionectomy), chronic pain (oral formulation in osteoarthritis) and pruritus (IV for uremic pruritus). Additionally, it has been studied in a human abuse liability (HAL) study which supports the view that CR845 is unlikely to be recreationally abused or lead to physical dependence. In a human abuse liability trial, I.V. CR845 demonstrated statistically significant reductions in "drug liking," "feeling high," "overall liking," and "take drug again" scores in comparison to I.V. pentazocine, a Schedule IV analgesic.

Execution

The company is well-funded, with a market cap of $751M, a cash balance of $168.14M as of the December quarter, and burn is $22.3M. So, cash is not a problem, and there's no real risk of dilution.

Here's a chart showing recent insider buy/sells:

Source

And here's a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

Source

Competition

There are a number of available and pipeline therapies for UP. They are well-differentiated by mode of action. What concerns us here is competition in the KORA sector. There are no KORAs available in the US. However, Nalfurafine is approved in Japan and it is a KORA. Approval was based on clinical trials that demonstrated significant reduction in mean VAS score from 75.2 to 30.9 with a mostly benign safety profile.

There is at least one private company conducting a trial of a KORA drug. There are many others, but Cara seems to have the lead among public entities.

The market is decent sized - about 40% of all Americans undergoing dialysis present with pruritus. According to reports, this could be over 200,000 Americans, which is potentially a vast and under-targeted market.

Risks

Cara is a relatively small company, and the market is too well-differentiated for us to feel secure about it. There are many drugs both approved and unapproved that they have to contend against. Kappa opioid receptors also have theoretical issues. As has been noted:

Activation of the kappa opioid receptor (KOR) relieves pain and itch. However, downstream recruitment of β-arrestin proteins and accompanying dysphoria - a feeling of discomfort or aversion - and sedation prevent drugs targeting KOR from being widely used in the clinic. Now, new research suggests that through biased signaling, it may be possible to avoid β-arrestin recruitment and exclusively activate the pain- and itch-relieving properties of KOR.

While new formulations have increased oral bioavailability, exceptional peripheral versus central selectivity, and a positive safety profile, a lot of work needs to be done before this becomes accepted therapy.

Opinion

Considering all the points above and the relatively high price of the stock, we are not convinced of this as a strong investment at this time. Much of the upside seems to have already been factored in. That is not to say that there's no potential for catalyst-induced euphoria driving the stock up. We, therefore, remain neutral to CARA at this time and would feel more interested if prices go back to what they were in January.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.