LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (LVMHF) Management on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chris Hollis - Director, Financial Communications

Jean-Jacques Guiony - Finance

Edouard Aubin - Morgan Stanley

Antoine Belge - HSBC

Luca Solca - Bernstein

Oliver Chen - Cowen & Company

Rogerio Fujimori - RBC Capital Markets

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Louise Singlehurst - Goldman Sachs

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the LVMH 2019 First Quarter Revenue Conference Call.

Thank you. Hello. I’m Chris Hollis, Director of Financial Communications at LVMH. With me is Jean-Jacques Guiony, Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for joining us. We have some remarks to make about LVMH’s revenue for the first quarter of 2019. As in previous periods, these revenue figures are reported in accordance with IFRS. After these remarks, Jean-Jacques and I will be happy to answer your questions.

But before I begin, I must remind you that certain information to be discussed on today's call is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Turning now to our announcement, hopefully, you’ve all had a chance to read our release, which was issued yesterday in both French and English. And as always, the release is available on website at www.lvmh.com as are the slides that we’re using to guide today’s call.

Turning to Slide 3 of that presentation, performance in the first quarter reflected a strong start to 2019 as we continue to deliver double-digit organic growth. All business groups and regions contributed to our organic growth which was further boosted by a positive currency effect. We saw strong momentum across the board with Wines & Spirits delivering good performance, continued very positive trends at Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior and steady growth within our Perfumes & Cosmetics brands driven by Asia. Within our Watches & Jewelry segment delivering solid progress and positive performance continued in selective retailing at both Sephora and DFS.

I also want to touch on the Belmond acquisition which we announced in December, we are pleased that its shareholders approved the transaction in February and we’re on track to close before the end of June.

Turning to the overall numbers for the first quarter into Slide 4, total revenue rose 16% on a reported basis to €12.5 billion from €10.9 billion in the year-ago period. This reflects an 11% rise in organic revenue along with a 5% positive currency effect. Our revenue mix continues to be well balanced across geographies as you can see on the chart, Asia excluding Japan was the largest region in the first quarter representing 35% of revenue as measured in Euros.

This is followed by Europe including France 25% and U.S. excluding Hawaii 22%, France specifically contributed 8% revenue and Japan was 7%, other markets contributing 11% of revenue compared to last year, Asia gained two points from Europe in part due to currencies but also due to its higher growth as you will see on the next slide 6.

In terms of revenue change by region compared to last year first quarter, organic revenue rose double-digits in Asia excluding Japan at 17% and in all other regions it grew at high single digits, Japan at 9% and U.S. excluding Hawaii at 8% and Europe at 7% all on organic basis.

Looking now at revenue by business groups, I will start here with Wines & Spirits, organic revenue was up 9% for the quarter and after a positive currency effect, reported revenue was up 13% to €1.3 billion by category Champagne and Wines, organic revenue increased 6% and after including a positive 2% currency impact reached €458 million in the first quarter of this year, 8% compared to the year-ago period.

For Cognac & Spirits, organic revenue grew an 11% and adding the positive 5% currency effect reached €891 million up 15% from the year-ago first quarter.

To give you some more color on our Champagne & Wines, we saw good revenue growth in all regions driven by improved price mix which reflects value creation strategies. While Champagne volumes are stable, our Prestige cuvées outperformed. Estates & Wines performance was driven by a positive price effect.

Turning to Cognac & Spirits, Hennessy volumes were up 11% due primarily to strong sales of VS and VSOP, this activity saw continued strong demand and some restocking in U.S.. In China the momentum continued with customers favoring larger formats of VSOP during Chinese New Year. Finally both Glenmorangie and Ardbeg made progress notably in U.S. and Asian markets in the quarter.

As I say most years, this is a relatively small quarter for this business group and thus so not a representative quarter from which to extrapolate trends. Looking now at Fashion & Leather Goods, this business group was up strong 15% on an organic basis. On a reported basis including a 5% positive currency effect, revenues up 20% reaching €5.1 billion from €4.3 billion in last year’s first quarter. To give you some highlights now in Slide 10 of the Couture and business group, overall we delivered strong growth in the key markets of Asia and the U.S. supported by solid growth in Europe in fact double-digits in all these regions.

Looking in more detail of the brands, Louis Vuitton continued its remarkable momentum building on the success of its iconic lines and the introduction of new products. In addition, the brand reopened new stores of the major renovations in Florence, London, Monaco, and Shanghai’s IFC Mall and new workshop opened this year now six teams in France to support the increased demand.

Christian Dior Couture enjoyed exceptional performance in all regions and across product categories; the brands men’s and

women’s runways shows were also very well received and the new exhibit about Stuart is now on view at the London’s prestigious Victoria & Albert Museum. Fendi hosted its last runway show designed by Karl Lagerfeld in Milan and Celine first ready to wear collection designed by Hedi Slimane arrived in stores in March. Celine also successfully launched a new store concept in Paris and New York, Loro Piana’s vicuna collection and shoes showed good performance while Loewe showcased its first men’s runway show by Jonathan Anderson in Paris and saw grand success of this limited edition Dumbo-inspired collection.

And finally, Rimowa inaugurated its first flagship store in Japan’s Ginza district and rolled out a new collaboration with artist Alex Israel. Perfumes & Cosmetics business group revenue was up 9% on an organic basis or reported basis revenue reached €1.7 billion up 11% sorry 12% including a 3% positive currency impact, effect from the €1.5 billion in the year-ago period.

Across the board in this group we saw growth of iconic brands with solid momentum in Asia, consistent with this business saw strong popularity in iconic lines as well as in newly launched Joy perfumes, its make-up and skincare performed particularly well driven by Rouge Dior and Diorskin. Guerlain also contributed to positive performance in the first quarter through the launch of Mon Guerlain and perfume and L’Essentiel foundation. In addition the brand saw continued momentum of its Abeille skincare and Rouge G lipstick.

Parfums Givenchy performed well, the brand continue to see progress in its makeup lines including with Le Rouge and Prism Libre. Kenzo launch of Flower By Kenzo Eau de Vie, while Acqua di Parma introduced a new collection under the name Barbiere. Finally, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna continued to successfully rollout internationally building on their vast performance to brand has experienced to-date.

Now looking at our Watches & Jewelry business Slide 13 organic revenue was up 4% in the period including a positive 5% currency effect, reported revenue for the group was up 9% or over €1 billion compared to €959 million in the first quarter last year. This business group had good momentum in Jewelry as well as Hublot and Zenith from the site. Starting with jewelry, Bvlgari demonstrated strong progress driven by recently launched Fiorever line as well as the continued popularity of its emblematic Serpenti and Divas’Dream lines. This year the brand also started the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the B.Zero1 ring, this will help the good performance which owns during the period.

Chaumet introduced a new collection called Liens Évidence and opened a temporary boutique on the Boulevard Saint-Germain during the restoration of historic Place Vendôme boutique. With respect to the watch brand, we once again had a successful participation in Baselworld this year in which we introduced a number of newer launch, Bvlgari launched Serpenti

Seduttori watch and the Octo Finissimo watches, Chronograph GMT Automatic and Ceramics both of these other watches set world records for their thinness.

Hublot the new Classic Fusion Ferrari GT connects watchmaking motorization and automotive design, while this robust growth was driven by the Big Bang in its retail stores. TAG launched a Golf Edition of its connected watch that features an app develops specific golfers and finally Zenith showcased its new DEFY Inventor and DEFY El Primero 21 Carbon watches.

The selective retail group reported an 8% rise in organic revenue and we add the 5% posted currency effect, this brings us to a 13% on a reported basis, sales for the quarter rose to €3.5 billion from €3.1 billion in the year-ago period. To give you some detail behind these numbers, Sephora saw further market share gains and drove exceptional comparable store revenue growth in Asia, the brand also continued its rapid growth of online sales worldwide and opened a store location in New York’s newest development area called Hudson Yards.

On the DFS front, we saw strong momentum in Hong Kong and Macao as well as T Fondaco dei Tedeschi Galleria in Venice. In this business, beauty outperformed other product categories in the quarter, DFS also hosted the 8th annual edition of the Masters of Wines and Spirits in Singapore, in partnership with Changi Airport Group. On the newest Galleria location is under construction as we speak at La Samaritaine in Paris which is slated to open in 2020.

So overall our brands had a strong start to the year with all business groups and regions contributing to organic growth in the quarter as moving forward, we continue to focus on creating innovative, high quality products while selectively expanding towards network and managing costs. Again persisting uncertain backdrop, the group will maintain a cautious outlook for the rest of the year while we continue to pursue and wishing to reinforce our position as the world leader in luxury goods. Thank you, and with that we will now take any questions that you might have. Please could you open the lines.

[Operator Instructions] We have one first question from Mr. Edouard Aubin from Morgan Stanley. Sir, please go ahead.

Edouard Aubin

Yes, good afternoon Jean-Jacques and Chris. I guess two questions for me, the first one on Vuitton, if you could please come back on what were the main drivers behind Vuitton’s better than expected topline over the past six months and I guess new distribution communication product that obviously they all played a target.

In your opinion, what were the two or three main drivers if you could please try to narrow it down for us and my second question relates to Sephora as you predicted earlier in the year, the topline reaccelerated in the first quarter after the week end of the year. Is it mostly a function of higher promotional activity in the U.S. and if so to speak higher pay to play in the U.S. given the narrow structure more competitive U.S. cosmetics market?

Jean-Jacques Guiony

Thank you, Edouard. On the first question which is not the easiest to answer. The main drivers you mentioned it’s obviously combination of marketing products and distribution strategies, it’s also a function of the strengths in demand and we have to say that demand particularly in China that only in China, I mean demand has been very strong throughout the world we’ve seen double-digit numbers with Japanese which is as you know something that we hadn’t seen for a while with the American I would say small business as usual because we’ve been growing double-digit with American for long time but still we have very strong numbers with Americans and finally with the Chinese, the business is really moving from strengths to strengths.

So we say the strengths in the demand combined with strategies from the products and the distribution viewpoints that makes sense for most of this current explain the success of Vuitton and what you call the surprising good trend which we call the result of our effort. At the end of the day, we enjoy good rise at Vuitton there is no doubt about that. As far as Sephora is concerned yes the Q1 numbers were better significantly better than Q4, Q1 is traditionally a less promotional period than Q4 or Q2. So the answer is definitely no, the level of promotional activity was not any higher than it was in the preceding year which has been with better market I would say.

Edouard Aubin

Okay, thank you.

Thank you, sir. We have another question from Mr. Antoine Belge from HSBC. Sir, please go ahead.

Antoine Belge

Yes, hi good afternoon. This is Antoine Belge from HSBC, three questions. First of all there has been a very strong growth in Asia. So which would point to saw rapid creation of growth from Chinese consumption to more locals, so will it be possible towards the overall of the Louis Vuitton business with Chinese and maybe what was the splits in Q1 2019, local versus the sustained maybe margin implication due to that trend.

Second question relates to the U.S. where I think in Cognac you have mentioned a restocking impact, so could you comment a little bit about that about the level of inventories and I think Chris mentioned that we shouldn’t expect this trend to be sustainable, so maybe saw comment on that and finally within the perfume & cosmetic business, I think you mentioned another reason why it outperforms the overall division was probably drive by one or two brands, would it be possible for you to mention the names of these one out of two brands which are dragging down the overall performance? Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Guiony

Thank you, Antoine for your three questions, while the first one is pretty precise and we don’t get usually into that type of detail. You mentioned nevertheless creation of business on two domestic China which is true but it’s mainly done at the expense of markets surrounding China and not European markets, if we look at what happened in Q1, the European market particularly with Chinese were pretty strong and in same type of growth as we had in before where we’ve seen some slowing down is in some markets like Macao and Hong Kong not so much in Korea although the domestic part in Korea offsets a slowdown in the touristic part of Korea but at the end of the day, the non-China, Asia was slowing down whereas obviously China was ticking up.

So we have really sets the growth in Europe, increasing growth in China and slowdown outside China in the rest of Asia. These are the trends for most of the luxury brands and particularly Vuitton, so for most of the fashion & leather and particularly for Vuitton, the breakdown, I mean the share of Chinese customers has not changed in a tremendous way over the past few years and the share of tourists versus locals has not changed either very much.

I mean even the difference in growth rate doesn’t caused this breakdown to shift quickly and immediately. So nothing great to report there. The second question on Cognac, so yes there was a restocking in Cognac, we took the decision given the strengths of the supply at the end of last year with how we did in 2018 we had enough, we have built so that we could reach some volumes and as you know we ended the year in 2017 and 2018 with very, very low level of stocks in particularly in the U.S. with distributors were around 20 days and we took the decision to increase this level of inventories, so that those distributors could work in a environment when the operator 20 days it is actually quite complicated. So we have put something see in that and inventories now are little bit in excess of 40 days, so it’s way below normal anyway but it’s delivered.

So consequently sell-in is higher than sell-out it is particularly the case this quarter in the U.S. as the sell-out last year in March was particularly strong as we implemented price increases early April last year. So traditionally when there is price increase decisions four weeks ahead of the price increase are extremely high which is not the case this year as the price increase will take place only in June. So by comparison we have a very high sell-out month last year and normal sell-out months this year. But all in all highest sell-in and sell-outs nothing to worry, to worry about neither the sell-in or the sell-out are worrying but the normal management of a very important market for us.

And so to your question on Perfume & Cosmetics and the name of the winners, you know much we like to point out, we know the losers if there is such a word within our portfolios, I will not get into detail, the only hint I will give you is that the big chunk of the growth in Perfumes & Cosmetics comes from Asia and from China in particular and travel retailers as well and you know that the traditional brands are the ones like Dior and sheets are much stronger in Asia and travel retail than our U.S. based brands. So it’s really these traditional brands leading the growth.

Antoine Belge

Okay. Just maybe a follow-up on the repatriation of growth in China, any margin implication we should be aware of?

Jean-Jacques Guiony

No, I told many times that particularly at Vuitton, margins are very comparable from one market to another. So whether the business takes place one place or another doesn’t make any difference at the end of the day for us.

Antoine Belge

Thank you very much.

Luca Solca

Yes, good afternoon. I was wondering about the pipeline or order for what concerned Cognac, are we correct to understand that the inventory concerns that we had a while ago, are that resolved or there could be further problems down the road. Then on Celine, I wonder if you have any update on how the market reception of the new Celine approached to Fashion and Man is going, we’re getting mixed reviews on our from our contacts.

Then last but not least you were referring to Baselworld and there was a lot of discussion this year in Basel on how and if this exhibition will continue in the future, are you continuing to commit to Baselworld or you anticipating new ways of presenting your watch collections in the future and then if I may add a little one if you would expand a little on the Belmond strategy and value creation approach you have in mind? Thank you very much.

Jean-Jacques Guiony

That’s a little one. Thank you, Luca. So starting with in Cognac, the whole answer to the question is no, we have not fully lifted our constraints in terms of order we supply, you remember that the harvest in 2016 and 2017 were extremely bad which shows the supply of the wheat to curb down significantly in particularly in the second half of last year. Obviously with a good harvest in 2018 this gives us a little bit of headroom and what we have done in the first quarter of the year was more market monitoring and supply management rather than proof that is the pressure from supplies aggregating to an extent that we can shoot from a higher growth rate.

So I’m not saying while having low single digit numbers don’t expect more than mid single digit for this business. As you know, it’s very difficult to grow such inventory in terms of business more than 5%, that is probably the maximum we can expect. It was on the severe pressure last year, pressure is less than it just be but 5% is certainly the maximum that we can do this year and next year. So the first part of the year was extremely positive for various reasons including what I described in the U.S. but also the fact that Chinese New Year took place at the different date than it did, than it did last year. So it was a difference phasing of business all together but at the end of the day, as we said don’t expect this current trends to don’t extrapolate them into the rest of the year.

The question on Celine, I would not will not answer as you know we are at the time as we speak putting in place the Spring Summer collection in the stores area and commence at the time when it’s just the beginning of it, you mentioned that you got mixed report or reviews, actually we don’t. We had a very, very good runway show in late Feb, early March and we got nothing in terms of mixed review for that, all the reviews were extremely positive. So we remain extremely optimistic that as far as Celine is concerned but it’s too early to comment.

As far as Baselworld is concerned, I have to announce I mean we are one of the biggest player in this universe, you have seen the action taken by the others not only this year but over the last few years which obviously a reason for us to think about it but we have not taken any decision and has nothing to announce. As far as Belmond strategy is concerned what I can say about this is we will be focusing on internal growth we feel that in accordance with management that many profits in the Belmond portfolio can develop further their profitability potential and we will concentrate on that and we expect to generate significant EBIT and EBITDA growth in the next few years just by focusing on optimization of its existing properties. So we not allow acquiring properties here and there but not in a significant way, I mean focus will definitely be on existing ones.

Luca Solca

Fantastic. Thank you, Jean-Jacques.

Unidentified Conference Call Participants

Hi, good afternoon. Thank you for taking my questions. The first one on Fashion & Leather, I know you disclosed performance by brand but maybe can give us more indications on which shop brands that are currently outperforming the most among your biggest brands and I mean want to highlight particularly strong performance from one of your star brands during the quarter or the growth has been well balanced between them and second question on Vuitton, so the momentum is clearly in proceed, you mentioned strong growth in all businesses but have you more recently saw an acceleration in growth in some specific product categories for example ready to wear or even shoes? Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Guiony

Thank you, David. We don’t like so much to comment until we achieved performance of brands, the whole portfolio did very well as you see from the global numbers. Some brands like Christian Dior, and Vuitton did particularly well, I would say doesn’t mean that the others are doing badly, I mean overall we are extremely satisfied with the global performance of the portfolio and as I said before to give good marks to some of the brands, that is we are doing in this quarter.

As far as LV is concerned, I’d say the most of the categories not most all the categories did very well, some did better than others, just to mention ready to wear both men ready to wear and women ready to wear had an outstanding Q1, this has not accelerated last year, business was already very good. But it is particularly good this year, it’s not a major business all together for us at Vuitton but it’s pointing out as this is obviously traffic generator for many and we are very happy to say that this business is doing particularly well.

Unidentified Conference Call Participants

Okay, thank you.

Unidentified Conference Call Participants

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. I’ve got three questions, the first one is on the Watches & Jewelry division, can you maybe comment on the growth of Watches versus jewelry and then the second question is the link to watches, can you maybe just elaborate a little bit on the performance of own stores versus that of third-party retailers and then the third question is on growth by nationality, can you maybe give us an indication of like the key nationalities and the trends Chinese, U.S., European and Japanese? Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Guiony

Okay. Thank you. I will start with the last question which we cannot answer because we are wholesale business and therefore it’s hard for us to monitor who our clients are selling to. So by nationality it’s very difficult to do, the only thing I would say is that our business is doing better in the Eastern part of the world than in the Western part of the world, so it probably tells something about who is, which countries are doing better than others. But the monitoring of nationalities in the same way as we do within retail business, it is impossible in this business.

So as far as your first question is concerned, watches versus jewelry like preceding watches, the jewelry business is doing better than watches, watches has been under pressure for some time, we’re positioning, we commented that many times already this comes with growth being under pressure as indication preceding quarters and jewelry we are doing much better particularly where we registered the low double-digit growth which is worse pointing out in the current environment.

As far as own stores in watches are concerned, now we are doing better than the wholesale business. To be frank, I’m not so that our statistics of that significant, that many own stores within our own with our own distribution within the global watches business, it’s about 15% of total but overall it’s worse, this business is doing better than wholesale business.

Unidentified Conference Call Participants

Thank you. And maybe just a follow-up on that, so maybe in terms of the demand category, so Fashion & Leather versus your Watches, why is there the significant underperformance at your watch, in watch brands versus I just want your opinion on that?

Jean-Jacques Guiony

It’s very difficult to say, I think it’s by and large demand driven and we’ve seen demand being strong in Fashion & Leather in all geographies for quite some time, it’s been the case in Japan, it’s been the case in Europe, it’s been the case in the U.S. but obviously in Asia including China. As far as Watches are concerned, the main driver of the growth and I take it sort of 10 years view has been China and China had some slowdown, significant slowdown as the rest of the categories in 2014 from 2014 onwards which has not recovered in the same way as the other categories instead.

So it’s -- I think it’s mainly demand driven with high concentration of growth onto the Chinese customers that have rebounded less than the indication of the categories.

Unidentified Conference Call Participants

Thank you very much.

Oliver Chen

Hi, thank you. Regarding Sephora, where do you e-commerce profitability and penetration going over time and we had question on Bhutan and e-commerce digital, what are your thoughts about inventory management between the online and they physical store channel and where that is, how you’re thinking about integrating mobile plus stores and relationships with platforms such as mark and others? Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Guiony

Thank you. I feel a bit embarrassed about your first question, what I can say is that going forward, we have taken those penetration and profitability of digital and online that you would have been surprised, if I said the opposite. Profitability for the time being within digital all together is higher, it’s slightly higher than it is with Brick and Mortar and we expect this profitability going forward to remain higher and the growth rate we have in digital is also higher than the gross rate in Brick and Mortar, so logically we expect both penetration and profitability to grow at in the future.

The second question is I would say very important and very relevant question, unfortunately it’s hard for me to answer because it’s something we are currently reviewing and discussing internally, it’s a very important topic what we do is our inventories and we make this available to platforms but not decision has been taken yet at least for our largest brand, so I really cannot answer on this, the only thing I can say is a relevant question and we will have to come to some views on these in the quite near future.

Oliver Chen

Okay. On the Sephora, thank you. The U.S. has experienced negative physical store traffic offset by conversion rates, has that also been true for your U.S. Sephora business and I would love that thoughts on category strengths, we’ve seen skincare improve where cosmetics has faced cost comparisons, are you thinking about the portfolio in the context of managing the categories within Sephora U.S.?

Jean-Jacques Guiony

That’s a good point, well traffic is still in very low growth or slightly negative and transition rate is doing which is really what happened, we have probably more relevant customers in our stores and therefore we have less traffic and higher conversion rates. At the end of the day, this the two going together, it doesn’t mean that you cannot grow the business. The business is just on slightly differently.

As far as categories is concerned, the makeup category is a little bit under pressure in the U.S., it’s been the case for the last 12 months, I would say and the skincare business which is really growing fast and gaining importance at Sephora not only from the share of total business but also from a shared space viewpoint, I would say. So I feel that in the coming months and years, the skincare business will be a very important component of Sephora’s growth in the U.S. and probably elsewhere as well.

Oliver Chen

Hey just last question on Sephora, one question and one observation is that you’ve done a very good job across formats and sizes and having versatility and flexibility and how you think about the core retailers in the Sephora banner, congrats on Hudson Yards, what are your thoughts about store format and the right size and how you’re approaching prudent square footage growth in terms of doing that in the experiential manner for the new customer and also as we see different kinds of real estate emerge within retailing in the U.S.?

Jean-Jacques Guiony

Well, that’s a very good point. The only way to answer your question is what we do basically is to test and run. We’re opening different formats in particularly in the U.S., smaller formats, different opening hours and we see what happens. I mean there is no such thing as the theory as to what is the right format of the Sephora store in the U.S., it’s only experience that would tell us what we should be doing.

So to the credit of the team, they are experiencing new format testing and trying to learn what could be the winning formulas and deploy them on the larger scale in the future, it’s what we have always done, Sephora particularly in the U.S. is not one single format, several formats including JCPenney.com and the Brick and Mortar and within Brick and Mortar we have different expression of the brand. And we will continue to do so, it’s way too early to tell you what kind of format may emerge in the future but Sephora is constantly on the test and learn existence.

Oliver Chen

Thank you, best regards.

Jean-Jacques Guiony

Thank you.

Rogerio Fujimori

Hi Jean-Jacques, hi Chris. I have a question about regional growth for Fashion & Leather, how do they come as regional leather for Fashion as compared to the total group growth mentioned in Slide 6, the second if you could really just talk a little bit about the total Chinese growth in Q1 and drivers of the strong growth of EBITDA in Q1, any change in terms of contribution from both volumes versus ASP change? Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Guiony

Thank you, Rogerio. While the Fashion & Leather versus group on a regional basis roughly speaking Fashion & Leather which as you’ve seen from the groups number is this growth is higher than the global group’s growth is exactly the same in all regions. So we have Fashion & Leather being significantly above in Europe, more is in line little bit above in Japan, significantly above in the U.S. and as well bit above in Asia, that’s the main trend.

As far as volume versus price and mix at Vuitton. As in the preceding quarter, the bulk of the growth comes from volumes, volumes are at double-digits at Luitton, there is a little bit of price but nothing really significant as we have not passed any price increase this year, so a little bit of lagging impact from last year’s price increase but nothing really significant and as always little bit of mix impact but comes from volumes and sorry there was another question.

Rogerio Fujimori

The Chinese customer for Louis Vuitton?

Jean-Jacques Guiony

So the Chinese customer for Vuitton in Q1 was double-digit modest in line with what we’ve seen in preceding quarters. So the same type of growth as we have seen precedently.

Rogerio Fujimori

Thank you.

Dana Telsey

Good morning or good afternoon and congratulation on the progress. You talked a little bit about tourist trends, anymore color in terms of what you’re seeing by region where people are traveling to and front in what you’re seeing and then on the remodeled stores that you’ve gotten for Louis Vuitton, what have you seen that’s been impactful that you’re put in other stores that maybe of the experiential nature? Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Guiony

Thank you. Well on this front not much to be added to what I said before we’ve seen obviously the traffic is extremely high throughout Asia but when it comes particularly to the most expensive items due to the fact that price gap in Vuitton Asia and China has narrowed significantly we see less growth and less business being done outside Asia, as far as Europe is concerned as I said globally the business is pretty good with stores, we see a little bit of pressure in France with rest on Saturdays which is really taking its toll although we are still positive in France for all the brands and I think we see very good activity in the U.K. So the U.K. in Q1 has been stronger than we thought. It’s probably a little bit at the expense of France but all together Europe is extremely satisfactory and we think is the high level of touristic flows in Europe.

As far as remodeling of LV stores is concerned, obviously we implement good ideas from one store to another, the only point I would make is very difficult to be specific on your questions because there are plenty of examples of small magnitude that could be described, I don’t think that would be very significant to comment on this call.

The only thing I would say is that the main retail initiative at Vuitton in some of the brands is pop-up stores and that’s something that we have developed over the last couple of years, we shall do about 100 pop-up stores in 2019 after 80 last year and this is the big way and the main way to drive innovation and newness from few retail viewpoint in front of the customers. So this trend of pop-up stores is extremely important and we will continue in developing that because it enables us to be talking in a different way to our clients in different places and that’s very important and it adds flexibility to a retail network which by definition is a bit rigid and it enables us to be in different place at different times.

Dana Telsey

Thank you.

Louise Singlehurst

Hi, good afternoon. Hi Chris, hi Jean-Jacques. Three questions really on in fact LV maybe quick, just in terms of can you help us think about how you consider really the pace of growth because obviously we’re seeing some really large growth numbers on a very large brand, that way we can think about the context of Fashion & Leather but particularly for the brand in terms of the budget process but also managing and manufacturing process is in turn light, could you help us just think about that balance or growth equation that would be really helpful and then secondly a small one, is there anything particularly to call out by product category, obviously men’s wear quite small but did phenomenally well with special and online if you can give us any context particularly important and underlying potential of sales small but it’s obviously growing quite well. Thank you.

Jean-Jacques Guiony

Thank you, Louise. Well your question on release and supply chain of fast growing brands like LV is obviously a very important question for us. As you know we have a very high level of vertical integration so that creates some form of constraints in terms of meeting very high, very high demand. The flexibility of internal production is not the same as the production that is sub-contracted.

Nevertheless I have to the credit of Vuitton and it did in fact yesterday, I mean they have been working on that for quite a number of years and the production and supply chain people of Vuitton have done fantastic job in enabling us to develop the production and the number of items they put into the store in a tremendous way first with the same level of activity and after that by opening new stores. So they’ve done very good job and they’ve increased flexibility and that enables us to grow at double-digit levels in volume terms and it’s been going on for a while which probably 10 years ago wouldn’t have been thinking.

So that’s I think we’ve done very good job, very good job there. And we will carry on monitoring the production capabilities adding few material in France when we think it makes sense and where we think it makes sense. Your second question on product category, you mentioned ready to wear in men, women. As you said, I mean it’s not the biggest business of outlet as Vuitton but we had equivalent growth rate at very, very high level. I mean we are very satisfied with both the women and the men business. They’re of similar sizes all together but the growth rate is more or less the same at very high level. So it’s very satisfactory.

As far as online is concerned, the online business is growing fast but obviously we only provide details on a group wide basis not on a brand-by-brand basis and as you know online as we told is purely Vuitton.

Louise Singlehurst

Thank you very much.

Jean-Jacques Guiony

Okay, so thank you very much. I have no further remarks to make. I just thank you for attending this call and I look forward to discussing with you first half figures towards the end of July. Thank you and good afternoon.

