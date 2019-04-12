Silver Trades Either Side Of $15 - Is USAS A Penny Stock Or Will It Surprise On The Upside?

In 1995, together with three other traders, I took a proprietary position in the silver market that was more substantial than the long held by the notorious Hunt brothers in the late 1970s and 1980. The size of our silver holdings rose above 250 million ounces when the price was trading at under the $5.50 per ounce level. I learned a lot about the silver market in those days when it comes to liquidity, price action, and discipline. Silver is a market that is devoid of fundamentals as its production cost is meaningless for all market participants aside from producers. When it comes to the companies that extract silver from the crust of the earth, the market price minus the total cost of production is the only factor that matters. Silver is a highly speculative metal, and when the price takes off to the upside, the herd of buyers tends to swarm the silver futures market as well as the stock market, lifting the prices of senior and junior mining companies.

Americas Silver Corporation (USAS) is a company that is teetering on the edge of becoming a penny stock. When buying returns to silver, USAS shares could go along for the ride on the upside.

Silver trades around the $15 level

So far in 2019, the silver market has made three trips below $15 and two above $16 per ounce on the active month May futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, after trading to a high at $16.295 per ounce on the May futures contract and the $16.20 level on the continuous contract in January and February of this year, the price first probed below $15 in 2019 on March and after a move to $15.65 in late March the price returned to below $15 in April. Silver fell to its latest low at $14.86 on April 4, but it rejected that low and was back above $15 on the same day. Since then, the price of the precious metal rose to a high at $15.31 on April 9 before heading back below the $15 level on April 11. The relative strength index on the daily chart is falling towards oversold territory, and price momentum is threatening to cross to the downside. Open interest at 211,404 tells us that the total number of open long and short positions in the COMEX silver futures market is at a neutral level in the middle of its range. Daily historical volatility at 11.14% is at a low level for the volatile silver futures market.

The monthly and quarterly charts indicate higher prices on the horizon

The longer-term picture for silver displays a market that is consolidating and could be building strength for an eventual move to the upside.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart illustrates that after falling to a low at $13.86 in November 2018, the price momentum in the silver market crossed to the upside and the path of least resistance for the price of the precious metal points to higher levels. Relative strength is in the lower area of neutral territory when it comes to the monthly pictorial.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart displays relative strength that is in the lower region of neutral territory, but price momentum is in an oversold condition.

Technical price momentum and strength metrics on the monthly and quarterly silver charts are not all that bearish at the $14.93 level on April 11.

Silver has not been wild in a while - is a move overdue?

Silver has a history of wild moves to the up and the downside. However, since the late 1970s, the price has only had two significant moves that took silver to the $50 per ounce level in 1980 and 2011. Over the past eight years, silver has made lower highs and lower lows, but the price has remained above $13.635 per ounce and has not traded below $10 in over a decade since 2008.

The most recent high in the silver market came in July 2016 in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum. Since then, silver futures have been grinding lower with the latest bottom last November. However, silver held the December 2015 low at $13.635 which was a positive sign for the metal.

Silver moves because of sentiment. Today, silver is historically inexpensive. The silver-gold ratio at just over 86 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value is close to its highest level in more than twenty-five years since 1993. The range in the price relationship between silver and gold since the 1970s has been from 15.47 to 93.18:1. At 86.86:1, silver is the weaker of the two metals compared to the price of gold and the relationship is at the most extreme level since 1992.

The future path of silver depends on if market participants eventually decide that the value proposition offered by the current price differential between the two leading precious metals warrants owning silver for a reversion to the long-term mean if the price of gold holds up. Sentiment drives all markets, but in the silver market, few exogenous forces compete with the herd of buying or selling that determines the price path of the metal. The current value proposition for silver is compelling, but that only matters if it translated to action by market participants.

Americas Silver Corporation - value or a lotto ticket?

If the price of silver eventually plays catchup with gold, those companies that are in the business of exploring for or extracting silver from the crust of the earth are likely to go along for the bullish ride. The corporate profile for the Americas Silver Corporation states:

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosa¡ Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Mining Corporation and changed its name to Americas Silver Corporation in May 2015. Americas Silver Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Source: Yahoo Finance

USAS has a market cap of $121.54 million and trades an average of 143,095 shares each day. The Canadian silver exploration company has traded in a range from $1.24 to $4.30 per share over the past 52 weeks. At $1.72 per share on April 11, the stock is a lot closer to the low than the high.

Source: Barchart

The long-term chart dating back to 2003 shows that USAS and its predecessor company, Scorpio Mining Corporation, traded to a high at $37.20 in 2004 and experienced a second peak at $29.52 per share in 2011 when the price of silver fell just short of the $50 per ounce level. The shares fell to a low at just 48 cents in late 2015 and early 2016 when the price of silver reached its bottom at $13.635. Therefore, the price of USAS shares is correlated with the price action in the silver futures market. However, at under $2 per share, USAS is currently looking more like a lotto ticket than a serious investment in the future price action in the silver market. Meanwhile, sometimes lotto tickets pay off big time.

I always prefer the commodity over a mining stock, but USAS is likely to follow the price of silver

I have been trading commodities since the early 1980s, so my bias is always to trade or invest directly in the commodity rather than shares of companies that explore for or produce the raw materials. Floods in mines, poor management, and other company-related issues can always cause a company's shares to fall apart even during the most bullish market periods.

However, silver producing and exploration companies can act as leveraged instruments that offer far more attractive returns than the raw materials during periods of price appreciation when hordes of buyers clamor into the market and bid up prices. The bottom line is that timing is everything in markets, and that is particularly the case when it comes to a company like USAS.

In 2008, USAS shares fell to a low at $1.90 per share. That year, the low in silver was at $8.40 per ounce. In 2011, silver rose to a high at $49.82 which was 5.93 times the 2008 low in the silver market. When it comes to USAS shares, the move from $1.90 to $29.52 amounted to an increase of 15.54 times which outperformed the move in silver.

USAS is likely to correlate with the price of silver, and if the precious metal takes off on the upside, the shares are likely to provide a leveraged return. At under $1.75 per share, this silver lotto ticket could be an interesting choice for silver bulls who are looking for a way to enhance their returns if the price is heading appreciably higher over the coming weeks and months.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.