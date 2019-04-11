Thought For The Day: Bipartisan legislative achievements that solve technical problems are all to the good, but we still need breakthrough leadership that reaches hearts and minds.

Russell Investments: Portfolio managers are supposed to maximize long-term shareholder value, even though it is in the management's best interest to maximize their own wealth.

Portfolio Management And Career Risk

“According to Peter Lynch, ‘If you're great in this business, you're right six times out of ten.’ This also means we will be wrong four times - and most likely, if we have taken an anti-consensus view we are going to be wrong in isolation. And the isolation just increases the pain, because with hindsight, everything is obvious. Trump as president? Well, in 2015, his odds at bookmaker Ladbrokes were 66/1 - interestingly, the same odds as Japan beating South Africa in the 2015 Rugby World Cup. Both of which actually happened, despite the odds.” (Russell Investments)

The SECURE Act Of 2019

“The bill’s unanimous approval by the Ways and Means Committee bodes well for eventual House passage, though the timing and legislative vehicle — retirement bills are usually packaged into larger legislation — are unclear. The bipartisan, bicameral effort to enact retirement reforms got a boost on April 1 when leaders of the Senate Finance Committee reintroduced their version of the Retirement Enhancement and Savings Act, which unanimously passed the committee in 2016. Leaders of the two House and Senate committees say they are working together to shape a final package that could be enacted this year.” (Mercer Global)

Thought For The Day

“Bipartisan,” “bicameral” passage of retirement legislation, and “unanimous” approval – is there a catch?

None that I can see, except that the details make it clear that these retirement reforms are mainly of a technical nature. For example, Mercer’s above-linked review notes that the legislation would “allow employers to test closed DB plans with a defined contribution (DC) plan on a benefits basis (cross-testing), even though the plans don't satisfy the regular conditions for doing so.”

That, and other aspects of the bill, are constructive, but even collectively these fixes don’t inspire the hope that the Congress will unanimously rectify Social Security’s insecure funding, to cite one non-technical issue. What’s the difference?

Ron Heifetz and Marty Linksy, professors at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, offered an important insight on the difference between technical and adaptive leadership in a book they published in 2002. In most instances, such as the SECURE Act legislation described by Mercer, technical solutions will suffice. That means that where there is a problem, leaders can call on technical experts to fix a problem.

However, more challenging situations – for example a society-wide dearth of retirement savings, a public pension system heading toward insolvency and a heavily indebted government lacking obvious means of repairing the problem – cannot be addressed with mere technical fixes. They require what Heifetz and Linksy referred to as adaptive leadership. It is not enough to unleash the technical experts, to close loopholes, to “test closed DB plans.” Rather, when we are on a course that is generally acknowledged to be unsustainable, it is we who are the problem. And the key leadership challenge at such a time is to help people understand why we must change and how we can do so.

So while we hope that the current legislative success will foster habits of bipartisan cooperation, what we still need is breakthrough leadership that reaches hearts and minds.

--

