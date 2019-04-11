Puma Biotechnology: Investors Didn't Like The EU/Africa Partnership Terms, But The Risk/Reward Is Attractive

While part of the “significant double-digit royalties” will be used to pay Pfizer, the deal costs them nothing and basically leaves them with $345M from milestones.

On April 1, Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) announced an EU/Africa partnership for their potential blockbuster drug Nerlynx (neratinib), which is currently approved in the US and EU for HER2+ breast cancer patients post-Herceptin treatment. Under the terms of the agreement, Pierre Fabre will pay PBYI $60M up front, up to $345M in additional regulatory and commercial milestones (undisclosed), and “significant” double-digit royalties on Nerlynx sales throughout the covered territory (which includes all of Europe except Russia and Ukraine, and countries in North Africa and francophone countries of West Africa).

Investors apparently were not happy with the news, as the stock finished down about 8% on the day. The “significant double-digit royalties” PBYI will receive seem pretty standard for a licensing deal, so it simply could mean that the market thinks that this partnership deal makes it less likely that a buyout is in the works.

Regardless of the reason, it’s worth ignoring the market’s reaction to the news and simply assess the cash situation and the probabilities of the commercial prospects.

As of December 31, 2018, PBYI had $165M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Adding in the $60M they got upfront from Pierre Fabre brings total liquidity to $225M. The adjusted net loss for 4Q18 was only -$12M, so while management wouldn’t commit to saying on the call that they would be profitable for 2019, it’s clear they are moving decisively in that direction. Liquidity is not a concern at this point.

Now let’s move on to the commercial prospects. At the moment, Nerlynx is approved (and commercialized) in both the US and EU as an extended adjuvant monotherapy (post-Herceptin treatment) for HER2+ breast cancer patients. From the company’s pipeline below, we can see that Nerlynx is being tested in additional trials, as the company hopes to gain expanded approvals as a combination therapy in HER2+ breast cancer and possibly other variants of breast cancer.

Source: PBYI website

After 3Q18 results were released on November 2, the stock dropped due to flattish QoQ Nerlynx revs growth ($52.6M for 3Q18 vs $50.8M for 2Q18). The slowdown was attributed to the high number of discontinuations due to severe diarrhea (no surprise given the 40% of patients that experienced this side effect during the clinical trials).

However, as management explained during the 3Q18 earnings call, 30% of physicians surveyed were not co-prescribing anti-dieuretics, which was a big reason for the 20%+ rate of discontinuation. This was an easily resolved fix, and the jump from 4Q18 earnings (which saw Nerlynx revs of $61.1M, +16% QoQ) was in response to the return of a strong growth rate. For 2019, net sales guidance at the midpoint is $268M, which represents +33% growth over 2018 net sales of $201M.

Source: PBYI 4Q18 earnings slides

Putting aside the added commercial prospects that a label expansion would bring, let’s see what value is supported from just the current indication in just the US and EU territories.

Management has said that in the US, there are about 36K early-stage breast cancer patients that could be prescribed Nerlynx following treatment with Herceptin. Nerlynx started selling in 2018 at about $126K/yr, but saw a 10% increase in January 2019, so we’ll use $138K/yr for our model. This gives us an addressable US market size of $5B.

For the EU addressable market size, let’s scale the number of early-stage breast cancer patients in the US by 1.56x (the EU/US population ratio), and use a list price for Nerlyx that is about 40% lower than in the US. This gives us an addressable EU market size of $3.1B.

Sources: 1,2 Wikipedia, 3 Motley Fool, 4 GoodRx, 5 FiercePharma

To compute a peak sales estimate, our probability distribution assumes a midpoint market share of about 20% in both the US and EU; a gross-to-net reduction of 9% (given as 2019 guidance for the US on the 4Q18 earnings call); a 16% royalty on EU sales from Pierre Fabre; and a 14% royalty on net sales to be paid to Pfizer (as part of the updated licensing agreement signed on July 23, 2014). This gives us initial US net peak sales to PBYI of $680M, and $10M from EU net royalty revenue (our US peak sales estimate seems reasonable, given that the analyst peak sales estimates for Nerlynx (for all indications) are from $1B-$2B+ by 2023).

Depending on how much higher the “significant double-digit royalties” are than the 16% that we assume, there might be a decent additional residual amount left over from the Pierre Fabre royalty stream. But as a base case, we have assumed that the royalty on EU net sales that PBYI will be paid will almost be completely negated by the 14% royalty on EU net sales that PBYI must pay to Pfizer. Initially this might seem like a negative. However, we essentially view the Pierre Fabre deal as generating potentially $345M in milestones ($60M was paid upfront), with Pierre Fabre taking on the responsibility of commercialization. It costs PBYI no new capital, and if the regulatory hurdles are met and sales go well, then the royalty stream is simply used to pay off Pfizer, and PBYI gets to pocket another $345M.

Using a target P/E of 5x, the lower end of our PT range is $44.41/share (this includes the estimates discussed above for the US and EU, plus the potential milestones from Pierre Fabre, less the milestones that will have to be paid to Pfizer; total assets are somewhat higher than total liabilities, so we exclude these from the calculation for simplicity). This lower end of our PT range represents 28% upside from the close of $34.64/share on April 9 (Note: To view updated estimate as new information becomes available, click here).

Assuming no additional milestones are received from Pierre Fabre (but including additional milestones that must be paid to Pfizer), we get a “price floor” of $36.16/share, representing 4% upside from the current price. While we think this scenario is unlikely, we like the fact that the current share price is more or less supported from reasonable US and EU sales estimates for the current indication.

As you can see from slide 9 of the 4Q18 earnings slides, PBYI is committed to making Nerlynx available to patients around the world, and we should see continued regulatory approvals and commercial launches throughout 2019 and beyond.

Source: PBYI 4Q18 earnings slides

The thesis here is simple: Even though the market did not like the EU/Africa licensing deal just announced, we think that the current share price is supported by the sales potential from the currently approved indication in just the US and the EU alone. We have not included any additional territories (including the residual amount that might come in from Africa) for the extended adjuvant indication, nor any sales that would be realized from additional approvals for other breast cancer indications – any of these would unlock additional value.

The drop from the EU/Africa licensing deal announcement offers a favorable risk/reward buying opportunity. For those hoping for a quick pop that a buyout at a premium would have offered, the licensing deal might be seen as a disappointment, but the underlying value here remains unchanged – and a buyout may still happen. While we don’t know the terms of the Pierre Fabre deal (and therefore what commercial hurdles need to be cleared to receive the milestone payments), Nerlynx is exhibiting nice sales growth and has manageable side effects. Therefore, the downside seems limited, while the probability of additional approvals in other territories and for other indications is high. All of this makes PBYI very mispriced.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBYI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a variety of strategies (quantitative, contrarian, event-driven, etc.). The commentary presented here is for research purposes and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of article submission. In order to maximize returns for clients, Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without further notice.