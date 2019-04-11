There's A Lot To Like In Green Thumb's Earnings

The financial results and forward guidance provided, make an even more compelling case to take a further look into Green Thumb Industries.

Note: Amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

Our Take

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is a strong player in the U.S. cannabis industry with great potential. Historically, the company has some positive elements that make it an interesting investment opportunity, provided that they can execute. The U.S. cannabis market has been hectic over the last month and how Green Thumb industries will fit in is the underlying question. We reviewed Harvest Health and Recreation's $850M acquisition of Verano Holdings and shortly after Cresco made a $1.1 billion for Origin House. After reviewing GTIBF's Q3 2018 financial statements and MD&A and their Q4 2018 financial results release, there is a lot to like about the company. The items discussed below support the bullish sentiment for the Green Thumb Industries.

Earnings Release

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) (CNSX:GTII) reported earnings Tuesday after market close and the company has had a very busy quarter. The company will hosted a conference call at 5:00pm ET to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings results.



Source: Green Thumb Industries website.

Background

Green Thumb Industries, is headquartered in Chicago, IL and was established in 2014. The company has a sizable footprint across with U.S. with 11 cannabis cultivation facilities. Their cultivation footprint is shown below:



Source: Green Thumb Industries locations.

The company has 72 retail licenses over 11 states and own the popular retail stores known as RISE. The company is sometimes very quiet with respect to press releases compared to their competitors but has been making a lot of news recently.

The mission of GTBIF, "To empower the right to wellness by progressing responsible adult use of cannabis through innovative branded products and people-first retail experiences while remaining committed to community and sustainable profitable growth." Source: (Green Thumb Industries site)

Where We Are

The company is arguably one of fastest growing companies with respect to stock price and has seen considerable swings over the last year.

Data by YCharts

We are fairly far off of the 52 week highs of $25.03 but the stock has been steadily climbing over the last 4 months. At a price point of under $15 per share, consideration of adding GTBIF as an investment is warranted.

Strong Cash Position

Green Thumb Industries had almost $150M of cash on hand as of their last quarterly financial statements, as at September 30, 2018.

Source: Q3 financial statements.

A cash position that is similar to this for Q4-2018 will mean that their operations for the quarter were either profitable or showing a slight operating loss. We will obviously want to take the most recent bought deal financing into consideration which closed subsequent to the quarter end in October 2018.

The company commented that cash on hand as at December 31, 2018 was approximately $146M. Ultimately, Green Thumb Industries should have a decent moat of cash to deploy and a reduction in cash would be an unwelcome surprise to investors.

No More Dilution (Hopefully)

Since the summer of 2018, Green Thumb Industries has undergone two bought deal financing transactions. The raises totaled approximately $140M and were earmarked to be used for business development, wholesale capacity, strategic initiatives and working capital. (Source: Green Thumb Q3 Press Release). At this point, the company should be able operate from this cash position to execute its strategy and not need to use stock based transactions to raise additional capital. There was no additional posturing with regards to dilutive efforts that could be seen negatively by the market.

Revenue Growth

In Q3-2018, the revenues for GTIBF increased 344% over the prior year period to $17.2M while quarterly revenues increased 26%. We hoped to see another increase in revenue from the company on both an annual and quarterly basis and Green Thumb Industries delivered.

Source: Q4 2018 financial results press release.

"Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased 237% year-over-year to $20.8 million. Fourth quarter sequential growth was 21%. Total revenue for 2018 increased 278% year-over-year to $62.5 million." (Source: press release linked above). This shows very impressive growth from the company for their year end results with respect to revenue.Competitors having been showing strong growth across the industry, and without a top-line revenue increase it would have been a disappointment for Green Thumb Industries.

Expansion Plans and Execution

Green Thumb Industries has continued to grow across the U.S. Green Thumb CEO Ben Kolver had this to say about their market footprint "... we have expanded the infrastructure for our consumer products and retail businesses to now include 13 production facilities and the ability to open 88 retail locations across 12 states including pending acquisitions".

Green Thumb can either focus on the retail execution on their licenses in these states or continue to expand. Two states that investors should be focused on are following:

Florida

Florida is one of the most lucrative and also one of the most competitive cannabis markets in the U.S. The company just launched a luxury cannabis brand, Beboe. Late last year, Green Thumb acquired KSGNF, LLC who are based out of Florida. GTIBF will be able to operate a processing and cultivation facility as well as up to 30 dispensaries in the state. Having a presence in Florida should be beneficial for the company as they will gain access to one of the most lucrative markets in the country. (Source: Green Thumb press release.)

Connecticut

One of their latest acquisitions, Advanced Grow Labs LLC, is one of only four cultivation and processing facilities in Connecticut and a retail license. It will be will interesting to hear how the company plans to leverage this unique opportunity. No further guidance was given in the management press release.

Brands and Retail

The continued success and growth of the RISE stores and any new brand development opportunities, specifically, the plans for new luxury Beboe brand will be of great interest to investors. The brand was acquired through the purchase by Green Thumb Industries of For Sure Holdings. "Beboe is the leader in luxury cannabis whose mission is to destigmatize legal cannabis through heightened experience and education. Beboe is best known for its thoughtful design aesthetic of its iconic rose gold vaporizing pens and edible pastilles, and each product is curated with a unique blend of socially dosed THC and CBD."

The recent merger and acquisition activity, specifically in the U.S. should have mid to large MSOs in the spotlight over this earnings season. Any MSOs that do not post top-line revenue growth will almost certainly be under scrutiny. The volatility in Green Thumb Industries' price over the last year is concerning but many may feel that the price has been depressed and this is a good entry point for an investment or trade. The revenue growth, positive EBITDA and strong forward looking guidance, make Green Thumb Industries an interesting investment within the U.S. cannabis MSO space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.