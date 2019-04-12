Boeing - View From The Cockpit With Matt The Pilot (Podcast)

We discuss the mechanics of flight, how pilot and plane work together, and consider what might have gone wrong during the Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes.

It's a tragic irony that pilots tend to consider Boeing aircraft easier to take over than the more software dependent Airbus.

By Mike Taylor

A month after the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash, the prospect of an immediate recovery for Boeing (NYSE:BA) looks increasingly remote. Skepticism over the 737 MAX's production process, training procedures, and software systems has persisted, and a week ago Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg apologized to the families of victims in Ethiopian Flight 302 and Lion Air flight 610.

As this story has unfolded, I wondered what all of this looked like from the pilot's perspective. So I called up my friend, a commercial airline pilot named Matt (I'm withholding his last name so he could speak freely on the podcast). He agreed to share his thoughts on the Max, and flying in general.

As an added bonus, he offered to take me up in his plane on an hour-long spin on a recent weekend. The experience helped me understand the general mechanics of flying. The most interesting aspect, to me, is how much more dangerous it was for the two of us to go up in the air than it would be to fly in any commercial plane. Software, pilots, and plane all have to work together to keep passengers safe.

Topics covered:

2:30 - Difference between Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) aircraft

5:30 - The complexity of modern aircraft and breaking down the 737 MAX crash

16:00 - The training process and the upgrade cycle for both planes and pilots

22:00 - Deeper discussion of potential causes of the 737 Max accidents

38:00 - Impact on pilots of grounding airplanes

(Photo: Mike Taylor)

(Different from a commercial jet. Photo: Mike Taylor)

(Photo: Mike Taylor)

(Photo: Mike Taylor)

