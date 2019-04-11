Dynagas LNG Partners: 13% Yield Opportunity In Fixed Income

Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) is a limited partnership that owns and operates six LNG vessels (ice class specification) on long-term charters, with a total capacity of 914,100 cbm and an average age of 8,6 years as of March 2019.

Source: Q4 2018 Financial Results Presentation

The average remaining charter duration is 9.5 years and the estimated backlog is $1.4 billion. The cash flow is highly predictable, and the counter-party risk is really low, as their charterers are the ones shown in figure below.

Source: Q4 2018 Financial Results Presentation

The trade

The instrument where I think the opportunity lies is the October 2019 6.25 notes (US26780TAA51) that closed yesterday (April 10, 2019) at a price of $96.4, which represents a yield to maturity of 13.25%. Their face value is $1000, so they are accessible even for small portfolios.

Source: BondEvalue

The refinancing of these notes is the first priority for Dynagas, as Tony Lauritzen, CEO of the Partnership, commented in the 2018 year-end report:

Currently our main focus is on the refinance of our $250 million unsecured notes due in October 2019. While we cannot provide any assurance of the outcome, we are currently working on various refinancing options.

As of Dec. 31, 2018, the Partnership reported free cash of $109.9 million. Total indebtedness outstanding as of Dec. 31, 2018 was $722.8 million (gross of unamortized deferred loan fees). As of Dec. 31, 2018, $254.8 million of the Partnership's outstanding indebtedness was repayable within one year, which includes recurring principal payments of $4.8 million under its Term Loan B and the $250 million under its 2019 notes, which mature on Oct. 30, 2019. In addition, the company had unused availability of $30.0 million under its interest free $30 million revolving credit facility.

If we conservatively assume a cash generation of $20 million during the first three quarters of 2019 (due mainly to the reduction in common distributions) and a liquidity need of $30 million, the company has to raise approximately $100M million in order to refinance this debt tranche.

Liquidity needs to refinance 2019 Notes Cash held in balance sheet (M$) 110 Cash generation estimated (Q1, Q2,Q3 2019) (M$) 15 Revolving Credit Facility 30 Long term loan amortization (M$) - 4.8 2019 Notes Amortization (M$) - 250 TOTAL -99.8

Source: Author's files

There are three options ahead:

Issuing common shares: This option would be ultra-dilutive considering the low share price (actual market cap of $124M).

Issuing preferred shares.

Issuing new bonds, at higher interest.

In any of these cases, bond holders would profit.

This might be accompanied by a further cut in common distributions and/or a temporary pause in preferred distributions. That is the reason why I consider very risky to be at the "equity side" of this company, even though there is a wide gap between the NAV/share and the price/share.

I suspect that this discount in the bound price with respect to the par value is due to the higher probability of the company issuing new bonds at a higher rate and thus worsening its credit profile. If the market considered that the refinancing would be in trouble, the discount would be much higher.

Vessels are held in the balance sheet with a value of $1000M, which covers widely the total liabilities of $736M.

Source: Dynagas 2018 year-end report

The other approach would be to discount the EBITDA associated to the existent backlog. In line with years 2017 and 2018, I assume that a $1.4 billion backlog implies $980 million EBITDA. If we distribute this amount along the remaining charter duration, discount it at an 8% rate and estimate a terminal value per vessel of $25 million we get a present value of $785 million, enough to cover all the debt obligations.

Please keep in mind that I am not trying to estimate a precise present value of the company. My only purpose is to demonstrate that we have enough margin of safety for this trade.

The company's debt profile is shown in below; the long-term maturity is in May 2023 thus giving some margin to the company to refinance the short-term tranche.

Source: Q4 2018 Financial Results Presentation

Another point to support this refinancing optimism is that high-yield bonds' appetite is considerably high, as it is well argued in the following article.

Risks

From the operating side, we always have to consider the counter-party risk. But as we have seen above, I have no concern on this side, at least for the trade duration (six months). On the other hand, there are no scheduled dry-docks until 2022, so this is not a significant risk.

From the finance side, there is a low, but non-negligible, risk that the company decides to default on this tranche of the debt. I consider a low probability for this scenario as it would severely endanger the future financing on the company. The other main risk would be the bankruptcy of the company, which I think is a really high risk for the coming years, once the long-term tranche of the debt will have to be refinanced. But that will not affect this trade.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this is a bet on whether the company is going to be able to refinance its short-term debt. As as we have seen, there is apparently no reason to think they will not be able to. I consider this to be a moderate risk uncorrelated opportunity that is at least worth taking a look at, especially if the implied yield gets higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.