Flyht Aerospace Solutions, Inc. (FLYLF) CEO Tom Schmutz on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Flyht Aerospace Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX:FLYLF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 11, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tom Schmutz - Chief Executive Officer

Alana Forbes - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marc Berger - MKB

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Fourth Quarter 2018 Year-End Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] Due to the volume of questions expected on today's call, we ask that you please limit your questions to three to allow time for others in the queue. If there are any outstanding questions at the end of the call, the Company will be happy to take them by email to investors@flyht.com.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Tom Schmutz, Chief Executive Officer for FLYHT. Please go ahead Mr. Schmutz.

Tom Schmutz

Thank you, Senuce [ph]. This call will provide some high points of our fourth quarter 2018 results, both financially and operationally. Alana Forbes our CFO will then provide a more detailed review of the financial results of our fourth quarter as well as 2018 in total. I'll then discuss some of the larger successes in 2018, and finally, we will answer any questions that may have been emailed in or called in.

I want to start by thanking our shareholders and those who have dialed in or accessed the online reporting to learn more about FLYHT. The 2018 year ended with a fourth quarter top line revenue and other income of about $5.9 million this quarter, which exceeded the fourth quarter of 2017 by 71%. This quarter included significant other income associated with the Bargain Purchase of Panasonic Weather Solutions from Panasonic Avionics Corporation last October.

Alana will focus on the financial accounting details of this acquisition during her financial section. Traditional revenue in the quarter was approximately 4 million, which was an increase over Q4 2017 by about 22% and an increase over Q3 of 2018 by 30%. Also the quarter was profitable and filled with exciting changes at FLYHT.

One particularly exciting elements of fourth quarter revenue is the Software-as-a-Service or SaaS revenue in the fourth quarter. SaaS for Q4 was $2.3 million or 126% larger than Q4 2017 and 97% larger than Q3 of 2018. Our SaaS business doubled with the pickup of the SaaS contracts from the PWS acquisition while we also grew 20% organically independently from the acquisition.

Growing our SaaS revenues was one of the principal objectives with the acquisition of PWS and we feel we have increased FLYHT's value significantly through this SaaS growth, but we have not seen a corresponding capitalization value pickup in the market since the acquisition. FLYHT had a reasonable quarter for hardware revenue at 1.5 million. It lagged last year's fourth quarter by about 33% and could have been better and would have probably rivaled that quarter, which was particularly strong, if we had not run into some supply delivery issues at the end of last year.

Those issues have been resolved for our first quarter 2019 shipments. So, we expect to be able to demonstrate continued robustness in our hardware shipments for the first quarter of this year 2019. FLYHT shipped 33 AFIRS hardware kit shipments in the fourth quarter, which brought the annual total of AFIRS kit shipped to 99, just one shy of 100 kits. This compares to 81 kits that we shipped in 2017. So, trends are up in AFIRS hardware sales and several of these shipments will be providing recurring service revenues or SaaS when they are placed into service where we also believe there will be a continued rise in SaaS revenue.

License revenues were limited both in this quarter and the last, and as I have projected on previous conference calls, for the past two quarters revenue in this category consisted essentially of true up payments from our OEM partner from shipments used in ways that contractually yield more of a higher license fee. During 2018, we made the bulk of our license shipments in batches in the first half of the year. One year ago on this very call, I pointed out the trend had been established showing a decreasing revenue in the licensing revenue category and increasing revenue in the hardware and SaaS revenue categories.

At that time I called it a new normal, since we had grown a robust sales order backlog and the forecast for license sales through our partner for A320 and A330 subassemblies have been reduced. The result was licensing for 2018 was down 40% relative to 2017, while both hardware and SaaS were up, SaaS significantly so. This year we see a flattening of annual revenues associated with the A320 and A330 licensing shipments to our OEM partner to 2018 levels for 2019.

The overall revenue for licensing could increase but that will rely on new licensing opportunities to ripen or for future business to be driven to Airbus from Boeing associated with the difficulties with the 737 MAX platform. In summary, we don't anticipate that licensing revenues will decrease in 2019 relative to 2018 and this is good news. If this is the result, this will be the first year since 2016 that we did not see significant reduction in licensing revenue source, so hopefully no more swimming upstream.

FLYHT has built a sale sales order backlog large enough now that we can count on filling a significant part of our budgeted quarterly shipment from this backlog and not all from book and ship that we had to do just a few short years ago. FLYHT has been announcing the sales order backlog for three years now in order to provide shareholders better visibility into the unshipped contracts and purchase orders that can convert into revenue in the future. This backlog figure we announced at 61.9 million a couple weeks ago.

Generally, we project the backlog over a five-year period since that is the typical contract length that we sign. The reason for the sales order backlog -- the reason the sales order backlog exists is for a variety of reasons. FLYHT maybe working on a necessary supplemental type certificate or STC, which gives us the right to install prior to shipment, we might be waiting for an aircraft to become available for a C check for installation, we may be waiting for a customer to take delivery of the aircraft, and in the case of outstanding SaaS we're typically waiting for the AFIRS unit to be installed.

We focus our customer engineering resources to get the order services turned down as quickly as possible once the equipment is installed, so it is rare that backlog SaaS is waiting for anything other than installation.

Now, I'd like to turn over to Alana, who will provide details on the financial results. Alana.

Alana Forbes

Good morning, shareholders. The big story of our fourth quarter was definitely the closing of the PWS acquisition and the resulting impact on, not just our financial results, but also on our day-to-day business as we integrate one FLYHT. Having said that, I'll take you through the key areas of interest on the income statement for the quarter and for the year then move into highlighting the larger changes in our balance sheet.

Looking at the fourth quarter, revenue from our traditional revenue streams were the highest we reported in the past eight quarters and the SaaS revenue from the former PWS customers had the largest impact. Looking at the other income category, there are two sources contributing to this revenue. The first is negative goodwill called the Bargain Purchase, valued at the present value of the PWS inventory and capital assets that were acquired by FLYHT, less the impact of deferred tax recoveries.

This revenue was a one-time event arriving on the date of acquisition. There was much discussion and a lot of analysis around whether the intangible assets acquired would also be capitalized potentially adding to the Bargain Purchase, but in the end the IFRS guidelines really placed the emphasis on market value as opposed to the value specific to FLYHT, which as FLYHT paid $1 for the lot, was not determined to be sufficient to support a value for the intangibles.

The second portion of other income was a recording of the Q4 subsidy recovery received from PAC, which offsets the increases you see in our operating expenses. We will see varying levels of this subsidy continue to be recognized through the next five quarters of the acquisition transition period, as the quarterly subsidy amounts were designed to offset expected expense levels throughout this periods.

Also in Q4, operating expenses increased as we expected with the increased PWS headcount and additional building lease, and accounting and legal expenses incurred leading up to and post the transaction. 2018 overall saw a revenue trend of downward pressure on licensing revenue which was replaced by hardware sales and increased SaaS revenue.

We saw an expected lower gross margin as well, resulting from the change in revenue mix as our high margin licensing revenues represented a smaller portion of our total revenue. Operating expenses increased in all three categories. Although, the largest increase was seen in distribution expenses, which reflects the increase in people cost from the PWS acquisition as the majority of the talent, the acquisition brought to FLYHT is in that area.

Looking at our net finance costs, the main difference in this area is the result of foreign exchange fluctuations as the majority of our income and our receivables are in USD, while a portion of our expenses and payables are in Canadian dollars. 244,000 of the 247,000 income tax expense recovery is related to the Bargain Purchase as the amount classified and other income was reduced by its expected future tax benefits and re-classed to income tax recovery.

Turning over to the balance sheet, PWS has brought us several trends you can expect to see continuing into the future as increase scale brings an increase in receivables and payables balances and a difference in the mix of current versus non-current inventory. You will also notice that customer deposits decreased at year-end 2018 as compared to 2017 ending balances.

Q4 2017 was an exceptional quarter for customer deposits with the majority of the associated shipments showing up as revenue in Q1, 2018. Q4 2018 was much more typical of our historical customer prepayment pattern. Contract liabilities showed the balance of subsidy recovery payments received from PAC that belong to the future months, and the increase in non-current loans and borrowings shows the carrying value of the convertible debentures issued in July 2018.

I will now pass this back to Tom for a discussion of our 2018 highlights. Tom?

Tom Schmutz

Thank you, Alana. I'd like to spend a little time to discuss the two highlights I discussed in the CEO letter included with our financials. The first has been mentioned which was the acquisition of PWS. FLYHT acquired the assets of PWS in early October 2018. The details of this unique acquisition can be found in the FLYHT press release, dated October 10, 2018 and in the financial report we just published.

The essence of the transaction is that FLYHT will be paid a baseline United States $3.3 million payment to add a group of very talented USA employees to receive valuable real-time weather collecting intellectual property and enterprise systems, and to add $20 million of contracted backlog with 12 airline customers and Synoptic Data PBC, which I'll refer to as Synoptic. Augmented hardware shipments and corresponding SaaS revenues will begin in Q3 of 2019, as we started shipping significant PWS required backlog.

Also FLYHT will continue to provide tender observations to the United States National Mesonet Program funded by the National Atmospheric and Oceanographic Administration or NOAA. FLYHT will endeavor to grow the TAMDAR installation footprint and increase whether revenue opportunities with various meteorological agencies through our sales partners Synoptic.

The second highlight in 2018 was completing the Boeing ecoDemonstrator Program early in 2018 and jointly publishing the results with Boeing and Embraer in August, at the Airlines Economic Engineering Committee or AEEC Global Aircraft Tracking Working Group meeting in Kelowna, Canada.

The three partners concluded that existing, commercially available equipment and network services, which is FLYHT, FLYHT AFIRS and the Inmarsat SwiftBroadband system are suitable for providing distress FLYHT data and audio streaming capabilities that support the published ICAO objectives. This was the first time, the entire feed for an aircrafts FLYHT data recorder has been streamed over the satellite network for the duration of a flight, which validates the black box in the Cloud used case.

Additional first time milestones included the cockpit audio streaming and the concurrent trigger transmission of historical FDR, or Flight Data Recorder, and cockpit audio data with real-time data and audio. Management is confident that this positive trial result, the flight stream triggered data streaming pattern which has been issued in China, the United States and Canada and is pending elsewhere.

And FLYHT's selection as Inmarsat's inaugural Aviation Certified Application Provider, or CAP, for Inmarsat's new SwiftBroadband-Safety services has quite well positioned to provide solutions to satisfy the upcoming January 2021 ICAO regulations regarding the timely recovery of flight recorder data, which are Modifications to Annex 6 for Amendment 40 from ICAO.

We're seeing larger players making future product announcements for streaming enabled -- for streaming enabled flight recorders, which is a confirmation for FLYHT that the significant work in the patent protections that we have in this area have been excellent uses of the Company's capital resources. The use of FLYHT's products or intellectual property as we think inevitable, because it solves some of the problems that need solutions in a very elegant, scalable and efficient way.

There will be more entrance and our team is engaged with an industry now to identify teaming opportunities for flight to allow access to our intellectual property. Our industry-leading experience and our proven capabilities, our time to market with our immense STC library, which by the way, is in order of magnitude larger than any other aviation sat-com providers installation approvals, along with our proven products.

We are also seeing new entrants for aircraft tracking function. I wrote a two-part letter and published it on the FLYHT website in 2017 that discusses this area including Aireon and space-based ADS-B, which is a wonderful solution for tracking an aircraft. FLYHT offers tracking as a value proposition, but is not the value proposition for our system.

The value of our system is that an operator not only knows where the aircraft is at all times with FLYHT products, but they know how they are. They know what their status is. They know if there's anything unusual on board. And if so, then they have a method to diagnose in real-time while the aircraft is flying. This saves aircraft operators money it streamlines their operations, it accelerates their decision cycles, it improves the safety of their operations.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Tom Schmutz

So with that, I will turn to questions that we received in email. I only received a couple, one of which I integrated into the discussion that we previously had. The second question comes from [CL] and it says. Can you provide and rank a summary of FLYHT's top five sales initiatives with some discussion about where FLYHT is presently at with these and when we may see conclusive news about them?

So, it's difficult for me to discuss specific sales opportunities because they're quite sensitive, but I can talk about categories that we're pursuing. So, the first categories I can assure you that we're still engaged in an Inmarsat trial. So that is still underway. It's with Inmarsat partners and with other operators. I hope to be able to provide more information on that, but it is an exciting opportunity for FLYHT and that continues.

That is not the only trial that we're involved with, with connectivity providers. We're actually involved with several, and we think that there is opportunities in each of those and I hope to be able to provide additional information on those as time progresses. We are also engaged with multiple well-known large operators in North America for a variety of solutions, including sat-com, flight health and discussions on future rule changes. So that is a very large focus for the business.

We're also partnering with other innovative solution providers to provide the market with a very unique solution that is currently bid to a major OEM and a major North American solution airliner. So those are few classes of the areas where we are pursuing new business. I would love to provide more details and I will once they become definitive.

The next question I received also from CL was. Please take a moment to discuss AFIRS kit sales. What they are kits sold versus payments received in range of price? This is a good question. This generally gets, I think part of the question gets to the heart of what do customers pay for your equipment and that is a difficult question to answer directly because there's a wide range.

We sell kits everywhere from really at the AFIRS unit itself combined with an RF cable and an antenna in the simplest case to a kit that completely integrates the AFIRS unit into 717-429 buses on the aircraft into the Avionics equipment so that you can do on dialing on the MCU, the multi-display function unit. So, it's really going to depend upon the STC and the aircraft type, the complexity of the kit.

Our kits go from extremely simple to very-very complicated and all of these kits include at their heart the AFIRS unit itself or in the case of our PWS clients, the FLYHT linked unit with TAMDAR. We are integrating the TAMDAR with AFIRS as well and that will be something that we'll provide more information in the future.

So, there's a very wide range of hardware configurations that we sell. Similarly, there's a wide range of clients that we sell. In the clients that we sell in some cases purchase only the hardware and in some cases purchase are real-time, in most cases purchase real-time data services with the hardware. And obviously, the deal that we strike will be more beneficial for our operators when they buy our SaaS services in concert with the hardware versus when they just buy their hardware by itself.

So, you put all of those things into the mix and it creates a very, very wide range of pricing for our kits. I hate to put a finger on it, but it can go anywhere from our $30,000 up to $70,000 really depending upon the configuration, the kit type, the customer, the customer, the quantities, the services that are taken, so there's a wide variety of prices. Hopefully that answers that question.

I don't have any other questions on the email. So Senuce [ph], if there's anyone waiting to ask question, we can take them now.

Operator

Certainly, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Bruce Krugel, a private investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Most of my questions I was just perhaps hoping to get a bit more clarity or color on each of them and so specifically as it is related to the top five sales opportunities. I'll ask it another way around with regards the four themes that identified in the report. The one was soaked with the PWS acquisition. It sounds like installs are going to commence Q2, Q3 time period. TAMDAR/FLYHTLink installations accrue at that particular point in time. I'm trying to understand the rollout in my report on model 25 a quarter commenting Q2 like do you think you are still on track to 75 units this year?

Tom Schmutz

75 units of FLYHTLink/TAMDAR?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, to AirAsia?

Tom Schmutz

So, that is the budgetary figure that we've been working and I do feel like once the shipment start they will start in earnest. The contractual terms that we have picked-up through the acquisition of PWS put time limits on deliveries. So those should help with the acceleration and pace of deliveries. Right now, the PWS assets that we acquired, there was a pretty significant lull in the shipment of product prior to our acquisition. So we've had to re-stoke the entire supply-chain in order to get the delivery started again.

So, that's I think one of the largest reasons why there is a delay between our acquisition in November. We acquired the first, the key element which was getting PMA parts manufacturing authorization from the FAA. We receive that in December and since that time we've been working on re-stoking the supply-chain in order to get our production re-running in Littleton; and then secondly, working with the PWS legacy customers with their delivery schedules.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, moving on to the next. In China, you alluded to the fact that you had production issues going into Q4, which were then fulfilled to Q1. Is it fair to say you're Q1 AFIRS shipments would be up sequentially over the 33 you recorded in Q4?

Tom Schmutz

Well, I'm not going to provide the number of units. I will indicate that that we feel like we've had a strong first quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

And what does Q2 look like?

Tom Schmutz

Q2 is shaping up, so we hope to be able to provide some information regarding Q2 relatively soon.

Unidentified Analyst

Moving onto Amendment 40, which I think is quite the opportunity for FLYHT. We've seen and I'll mix it in with the Airbus -- with the Airbus with the Boeing 737 MAX dynamic. Are you seeing any initial interest directly for customers looking at your Amendment 40 solutions?

Tom Schmutz

Yes, actually, we've already been shipping products to customers that brought us specifically for compliance. The one customer that I can point to is customer that allowed us to publish her name, which was Azur. So that's a fantastic customer, we shipped our 2,000 AFIRS unit to them and press released that. I think that was last year. They bought product and installed it significantly to be compliant or timely access to flight data requirements in their regional jurisdiction.

So, there's other cases like that I can't mention them because we haven't the opportunity to press release their names, but we're saying a significant amount of interest and I think as it's going to continue to grow as we get closer to our member states of the UN publishing their own internal laws based on the ICAO Amendment 40.

Unidentified Analyst

And then maybe a follow-up question on the 737. I mean it's quite a large negative issue facing Boeing and I understand flight control system is not something that the AFIRS unit could specifically addresses. But have you seen any interest, additional interest out of airlines to who are looking to improve or increase their safety looking at the AFIRS as a solution within the context of the 737 debacle?

Tom Schmutz

So, the aviation space has received a significant amount of necessary attention with the unfortunate incidents and accidents with the 737 MAX and the Maneuvering Characteristic Augmentation System or MCAS that is the subject of the investigation and the software changes on those 737 MAX, not only is the software for that system being changed as I understand it to have to rely on more than one of the angle of attack sensors, but to rely on both that are typically installed in our aircraft.

But also Boeing I think is very engaged in making sure that the materials that are necessary for the proper training and the use of the system are revisited and reevaluated for the training of 737 MAX pilots around the world. We are certain that Boeing is focused, Boeing is a fantastic company and we're certain that they're focused from their CEO down fixing the flight control system and that they will provide the information that's necessary to properly train pilots that fly the MAX to use it.

As you mentioned Bruce, our systems can help in many areas of aircraft operation, but our systems don't fly the aircraft nor do they interact with all those flight control systems. Our system is passive. So our system is installed on the aircraft. It hooks up to all of the communication information system buses on the aircraft and it reads that information and creates real-time information for our operators but it doesn't push anything onto the aircraft.

So it's very safe in that regard, we know interact or we don't cause any changes in the way that the aircraft operates. Boeing and their flight control partners will solve the problem and perhaps afterwards they may look to other independent solution providers that can help to monitor their aircraft after the software changes are accepted in different regulatory bodies around the world. So, we have cooperated extremely well with Boeing in the past and we certainly look forward to any opportunities to cooperate with them in the future.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Marc Berger with MKB. Please go ahead.

Marc Berger

Hi Tom, congratulations, on the PWS acquisition, if I understand it properly you basically doubled your SaaS revenues. You also picked up over 20 million in sales backlog, does that not effectively double the size of FLYHT?

Tom Schmutz

Yes, so we issued in the original press release, Marc, the preliminary impacts that we anticipated and that we highlighted the doubling of the SaaS and we highlighted that we saw an immediate twist with the backlog and the integration of their activities into our business. I think it was an $8 million annual pickup. So, it's not quite a doubling of the overall business, but was nearly a doubling of the overall business. So I think you're spot on.

Marc Berger

Also, with regard to Inmarsat and the work that we're doing with them, are there anything with regard to creating the new black and blue type box for the sky where we and Inmarsat could become the de facto black box for the future? And is there -- so, is there anything with regard to Inmarsat having discussions with us about the possibility of them taking the sole risk so they would be the complete black box themselves?

Tom Schmutz

What we've published Marc is that we are jointly pursuing with Inmarsat trials to evaluate their black box in the cloud premise, which isn't always on streaming connectivity between the aircraft and terrestrial operations. That work continues. If you look at the division of labor or where the partners bring value, Inmarsat, as a very large multinational corporation has you know, a very-very robust and I think the most heavily used L band satellite system for aviation, safety services, voice and data, so a very large player, extremely well established and very important to the industry.

They have a wonderful new system that they rolled out last year SwiftBroadband-Safety. It's in the L band. They're looking for applications and ways to expand its use. They've been promoting and marketing this application for connectivity of aircraft in real time while they're flying, maybe partners that can connect up to the different aircraft systems and push that information and data over their wonderful network.

So that partner can be FLYHT, so that's all very, very good relationship we have, a great deal of intellectual property, a very mature product, a great deal of capability and installing on the aircraft, connecting to systems, gathering data in real-time, streaming that over communications systems like SwiftBroadband-Safety. And then on the other end, on the on the terrestrial side on the ground, we can gather up that streamed data into our uptime and AirMap enterprise solutions, We can create products from those that data that comes in and then we can connect to customers that use that data in the way of commercial products through this enterprise system. So, it's a very natural fit and teaming between our organizations.

Marc Berger

With the SaaS revenues now about 9 million and obviously growing, what amount of SaaS revenues will we need to just be able to have those revenues get us to a breakeven point into the future?

Tom Schmutz

So, that's a good question. I don't know that we have a ready answer. So, it is a complicated question because we have just changed obviously the structure of the Company and there are other -- I would say that there are other plans in play. So, if it's okay maybe you can answer that question again next quarter and I'll provide you a more concrete answer.

Marc Berger

Okay, last question. Any -- I know we've, there was a research report done on FLYHT recently, can you talk about any potential opportunities of having more research analyst pick up coverage on FLYHT?

Tom Schmutz

So, we have been communicating and I've been very dogged since I've been here trying to pick up coverage. We've done two financial raises since I've been the CEO of FLYHT. The first was private placed equity in early 2016 and the second was the debenture at -- that we did in the middle to third quarter of last year. We did the debenture last year in order to spruce up the balance sheet in order to do the acquisition since the PWS several of the customers had approval authority on the transaction.

So both of those that were done privately, we were lucky to do it privately because it was much more economical for FLYHT. The downside of doing it privately is that we didn't engage bank and therefore didn't kind of create the opportunity for coverage that that may come with those types of arrangements. All that said, we have been -- I have been working with our investment relation partners, seeking investment investor relations coverage from banks and other industry.

We have received information that seems positive in the future that we received that, but I guess we'll see -- we're excited if that happens. The report that Bruce Krugel produced for the Company I think is an outstanding report, and if you're interested in FLYHT, the background that he provides on the industry in the four major growth areas that he sees for the Company I think are spot on and I think he did a fantastic job.

So, we're very pleased to be able to offer that report to our investors in order to give them better insight. One of the rationale that we had in engaging Bruce to do that report was that the -- our business is complicated and it's not as easy for the average investor to understand. And I think that Bruce painted a very clear picture of what we're trying to accomplish.

Marc Berger

Okay. Thank you and again congratulations and I've also saw Bruce's report, read it and I think it was quite well done. And I think, you're right, I think opens up information to investors to let them get an idea exactly of what FLYHT is and where it could be. Again, congratulations, and good luck going forward.

Tom Schmutz

Thank you, Marc.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I like to turn the conference back over to Tom Schmutz for closing remarks.

Tom Schmutz

Thank you for all of you that called in for your interest in FLYHT. As I mentioned in the CEO letter, we're excited at FLYHT for 2019. We think it's going to be a great year. Just last week, FLYHT was featured in an mro-network.com article entitled, If You're Not Using Big Data Results, Are You Behind? It was written by Lee Ann Shay and Sean Broderick. MRO Network is a leading magazine periodical for maintenance, repair and overhaul aviation industry.

Sean investigated FLYHT's equipment used with our customers and described the value from our customers perspective that our systems bring, whether it's real-time monitoring of engine vibration parameters or automating the delivery of engine trending warranty information, our products are saving our customers time and money.

Word is getting out and we are starting to feel the momentum that we prepared for, for so long. Thank you for your confidence and your patience, and I look forward to discussing the first quarter results in about another month. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your line. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.