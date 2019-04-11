Cameco: Leading The Uranium Recovery

Thefact that the uranium or stock market has not given a lot of credit to thatstrategy offers the opportunity to buy into a potentiallyvery profitable opportunity with little risk attached.

Cameco is taking bold and daring actions to improve the market scenario where it will have to deal with the value generation of its shareholders for the coming decade.

The nuclear energy demand is growing, and some upside scenarios are becoming more probable.

Introduction

Cameco is a Canadian-based uranium mining company that operates in two segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. Cameco was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate (uranium, uranium oxide, U 3 O 8 , yellow cake or YK from now on). The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

I refer to my previous article in Seeking Alpha for an overview on the Nuclear industry and on the scenario that Cameco might find in the coming years.

Cameco is a key player, if not the player, in the uranium industry. Its reserves and resources (RAR) are slightly more than one billion pounds of uranium content or one third of the global reserves than can be extracted at a cost lower than $30 per pound.

The company has been supplying an average of 33ml pounds p.a. of uranium to the market in the last 10 years, equivalent to 20% of the global reactors’ fuel requirements.

Cameco is not the lowest cost producer (see Figure 1) but is among the three lowest cost producers. Its extraction cost is in the 20-22$/lb. range, and its cash-only extraction cost is in the 11-13$/lb. range. Cameco is the only low-cost producer that is based in a western consolidated, so to speak, legislation.

Uranium One is the lowest cost producer and is based in Russia. Kazatomprom is the world biggest and lowest cost producer since its mining assets are all operated under ISR technology which happen to be the more cost-effective extraction method. In addition, their operating costs in the country tend to be lower than the operations of Cameco in Canada. The next big player would be Orano, formerly AREVA, controlled by the French government (45%).

Cameco profile and management

Enriched forms of Uranium are the essential element in nuclear weapons. That’s why, any aspect of Uranium is subject to strict control by international authorities.

Everything in Uranium seems to be long term-biased. Customers do not come to the market right before they need to load uranium into their reactors. To operate a reactor that could run for more than 60 years, natural uranium and the downstream services must be purchased years in advance, allowing time for several processing steps before it arrives at the power plant as a finished fuel-bundle.

Being a reliable player that is perceived to exist in 5 or 10 years is not neutral and it is not that easy to become a player in the market.

My view is that Cameco tries to be perceived by the uranium market is as the most reliable long-term supplier of uranium for big market players.

Besides, the company management does have a clear idea on where the value of the shareholder stands and is very aware of the need to manage their mineral resources in the long term. Management seems to be very clear on what is more important. It’s not just words, but actions that support those words:

Active value management of the mining assets.

Active production adjustment to market conditions with extensive use of market inventories (purchases) to service its deliveries commitments.

Production cost driven supported by facts.

Shares repurchase plan in place.

Conservative leverage towards keeping financial rating (currently BBB-).

Cameco is aware of its role as the industry key player and in the last few years, as the roll over of its contract portfolio is approaching, has been taking bold and daring actions to change the course of the market as whole.

If I had to object something about the management, it would be that they have been a little too active in terms of M&A (see Figure 2); so active that they’ve sold or liquidated businesses after a few years of buying them (like NUKEM, the uranium trading platform).

Luckily, in the last few years their approach has been more focused on uranium and fuel business and getting rid of anything else, given the need to pump up the return on capital of the business. They’ve got rid of energy, mining or trading businesses they owned and, since 2012, they have been mostly sellers.

As of now the only operation they have on the table is their intention to buy from GE a Laser Enrichment technology. This technology could be very interesting since it would bring a big leap in enrichment efficiency and would place the Company in a very complementary business, part of the nuclear cycle, where it is not present right now. I don’t know if it is a good or bad investment, but it seems very aligned with a strategy of having a clear footprint in all the uranium market.

Uranium Business

Mining assets

Cameco is supposed to be in the lead regarding the quality of its mining assets. When they speak quality, they refer to the concentration of uranium in their mines which is well above any other mine in the world. This implies that they need to treat a lower volume of soil to extract a given YK content.

Probably what we say in real estate - “good news happens to good assets” - is applicable here, but in terms of extraction cost that is not the only factor. Their mines are in a second row in terms of extraction efficiency in cost, since their projects are of the underground type.

How underground mines work is by injecting a solvent into the soil and the solution with the uranium is pumped back up to the surface for separation and milling. Does not sound very clean (solvent is sulfuric acid) but it is safe and efficient.

The cheapest mine types are “in situ recovery” or ISR like the ones that Kazatomprom owns. The main ISR project that Cameco owns is precisely in a JV with Kazatomprom (Inkai). It also has three mines in the US that are in care and maintenance since 2016 waiting for better market conditions.

Let’s go through their readily minable assets first (see Figure 3):

Their best asset is the McArthur River mine. It’s the world’s largest, high-grade uranium mine (6.91% grade). It can produce more than 18 million pounds per year by mining only 300 to 400 tons of ore per day. This is the very mine where Company decided to suspend production for an indeterminate duration. The Company share (69.8%) in the reserves of this mine add up to 273.6ml pounds of reserves or 270.8ml pounds of YK content taking in account the recovery factor (99%) reported by the Company. The extracted material is mined at Key Lake mill, the world’s largest uranium mill, that is operated by the Company with a 83.33% stake in it. Cigar Lake is the world’s highest-grade uranium mine, with grades (14.5%) that are 100 times the world average. Cameco owns 50% of the mine and is the mine operator. Cigar Lake uranium is currently in operation. Cigar Lake reserves, company share and in pure YK content, are 87.5ml pounds. Resources, company share, are 62.8ml pounds. So, the mine total reserves and resources, company share, are 149.7ml pounds if we apply the same 99% recovery ration to resources (my own assumption). Inkai is a very significant uranium deposit located in Kazakhstan. The operator is JV Inkai limited liability partnership, which Cameco (40%) jointly owns with Kazatomprom (60%). These stakes where recently re-organized to their current levels in Jan’18. The Company share in this project is 104.6ml pounds but given the lower recoverability ratio (85%), the pure YK content is 88.9ml pounds. The resources of this project are 42.8ml pounds, equivalent to an additional 36.4ml pounds of YK content, applying the same recovery ratio (my own assumption). Therefore, reserves and resources in Inkai, the Company share and in pure YK content, are 125.3ml pounds.

The projects of the Company that are under care and maintenance (“C&M”) since 2016 are the following (see Figure 3):

Rabbit Lake. 100% owned and operated by the Company. It is a Tier-2 quality asset (0.6-1% grades) that, due to market conditions, was suspended of production during the second quarter of 2016. Its resources are 72.3ml pounds. Its recovery ratio is not disclosed but assuming it is the same as in the rest of Saskatchewan projects this project would yield 71.6ml pounds of pure YK content. A group of ISR projects in the USA (Nebraska) 100% owned by Cameco, with a combined amount of resources of 58.2ml pounds. At 99% recovery (my own assumption), these projects would yield 57.6ml pounds of YK.

Finally, the company owns a set of projects that could be set in operation if market conditions allowed for it.

Advanced projects: one in the Saskatchewan region (Millennium) with estimated resources (company share) of 73.2ml pounds and two, 100% owned, in Western Australia (Yeelirrie and Kintyre) with estimated joint resources of 187.6ml pounds. Still no development plan is expected in those projects until market improves. Other projects in the portfolio with a total resource estimation of 93.3ml pounds.

Reserves and resources evolution

In the last 10 years, the company has managed to grow its RAR at c. 2% p.a. despite it have decreased somewhat in the last 5 years (-0.7%). Proven and probable reserves have barely changed in those periods. If you look at the current mines, on a like for like basis, the picture is very similar.

Exploration costs have averaged $60ml p.a. in the last 10. They reached $100ml in 2010-12 and have decreased substantially since then to a minimum of $20ml in 2018. Seems quite logical to drastically reduce any exploration investment if production is being curtailed.

Reserves of the Company provide coverage for 13 years of deliveries. If resources are added the RAR of the company then this provides close to 30 years of activity. This is obviously a static picture but is a reference in terms of the relative magnitude of the mining assets of the Company.

Uranium business KPIs

When looking at the performance indicators of the business (see Figure 6), one could not imagine that the industry behind it is as volatile and complicated as it is.

Revenues from the uranium segment have been almost flat (1% CGAR) and in a constant range of $1-1.3bn for the last 10 years.

Average EBITDA margin has been 33% on that same period though it has had different peaks and slippages in different years and the normal range to consider is somewhere in the 25-40% depending on selling prices, purchases effects, and extraordinary costs, like the McArthur shutdown costs of 2018 ($125ml). Without those, the EBITDA margin in 2018 would have been 33%, in line with the historic average.

This EBITDA figure does not take into account ordinary operative D&A nor any extraordinary impairment made by the company along those years, which have not been few nor minor. COGS include all extraction cash costs, royalties, other selling costs and care & maintenance, especially important on last years, and severance costs from time to time.

I have assumed that the Fuel segment absorbs 5% of its revenues in the form of overheads while the Uranium segments pays for the rest.

At the end it all comes down to what is the selling price to extraction cost margin. As we can see in the top chart of Figure 7, realized selling prices by Cameco have been consistently growing since 2007, from 32$/lb. up to a maximum of 44.4$/lb. in 2015 and since then ,it has started to decrease down to 37$/lb. in 2018.

On the cost side, total production cost (not mixed with market purchases) peaked in 2009, reaching 23.6$/lb., after a step-up increase in royalties, and again in 2015, reaching 24.8$/lb.

Average extraction cost in the last 10 years has been 21.7$/lb., which seems to be very representative of the standard production cost of the Company.

On the last 5 years despite extraction cost has grown at 2% p.a., cash extraction cost, less dependent on external factors, has decreased 4% p.a. and is currently at 11.8$/lb. at the lowest part of the historic range.

The company also purchases uranium in the market at different prices, which affects the margin of the uranium that is sold to its clients. The average purchase cost is above production cost (since Cameco is among the lowest cost producers) and in the last five years purchase cost has been more penalizing, especially in 2015 and 2016. In 2018 average purchase cost was 26.8$/lb.

Contracts portfolio

Utilities, which comprise 100% of Cameco uranium clients, operate with the company through long term supply contracts (see the top chart of Figure 8). There are many alternatives on how to structure those contracts but in general they can be classified as fixed or floating price, normally related to future spot price adjusted for inflation and with all kinds of elaborate cap and floor structures.

Cameco declares a target ratio of 40/60% (fixed/floating) in their portfolio of long-term contracts which they understand as a good exposure balance. If the company was 100% fixed that would imply their view on price was pessimistic and vice-versa. This 60/40% is the middle ground where the Company feels comfortable.

As of Dec’18 Cameco has a contract delivery portfolio of over 125ml pounds with 33 customers worldwide. The annual average sales commitments over the next five years is around 20ml pounds, with commitment levels in 2019-20 higher than in 2021-23.

The Company does not disclose the specific amounts or prices (fixed or variable) per year but provides a sensitivity grid to different market prices. From that table, I made an estimate of the portfolio's probable average covered prices and the % of covered commitments that is actually fixed (see bottom chart in Figure 8).

Making several subjective hypotheses, just to get to some indicative figure, I figured out that at a 28$/lb. spot price and taking into account the inferred fixed prices, the future revenues from the contract portfolio would be roughly $3.35bl. The value above the spot price that this portfolio brings is roughly $750ml of value in the form of margin above market prices, if all my subjective assumptions and deductions are not too far from reality.

Cameco strategy since 2015

In the last ten years, Cameco has supplied a range of 32 to 36ml pounds p.a. of uranium to the market at prices consistently above the market. For example, in 2018, the company supplied to its customers 35.1ml pounds of uranium at an average price of 37.1$/lb., significantly above the market spot and LT prices.

What counts for the Company is not so much where current market prices are but the applicable prices from its portfolio of delivery contracts. Those prices are more related to the market conditions that existed when those contracts were signed and not so much to the current prices.

To meet delivery commitments, Cameco uses uranium obtained from its own production, from the JV Inkai agreement, from market purchases, from long-term contracts or spot purchases (private or through open programs), or from inventory:

Production decreased significantly from 28.4ml pounds in 2015 to a minimum of 9.2ml pounds in 2018.

in 2018. Purchases in the market increased to 14ml pounds in 2018, its highest level ever.

The Company kept its deliveries level, so it drastically reduced its inventories to compensate for the reduction in production.

When I was engaged with these facts it was striking to me that a mining company, or any company, could be so daring. Weren’t they supposed to mine as much as possible and sell as much as possible?

Just imagine for a moment that Volkswagen reduces production and starts buying cars from everybody else just to make them scarcer. Doesn't that seem incredible to you? Well, it does to me and pushed me to go through all the study of this complicated but interesting sector.

As the company makes very clear in its presentations and annual report, the purpose of this strategy is multiple:

Temporary undefined closure of its best Tier-1 assets is the way to reduce production and keep best assets’ capacity for the future, instead of looking for additional contracts at current depressed market levels.

Drain those amounts of YK from the market through more intensive purchases, despite the impact this can have in its margins and reduce working capital investment, by depletion of inventory.

Become a very active player in the spot market as to gain intelligence of where those pounds are and how price-sensitive their owners are. They buy from the market directly, or in off-market deals or through request for proposals (“RFPs”). The RFP process is particularly powerful as it delivers a lot of intelligence on the market (how much material is available; at what price; and who holds it).

Influence market evolution by actively reducing the amount of YK in the system as well as sending a clear signal to all its players.

Again, all of these seem like quite bold measures taken by somebody that is aware of the weight that its actions can have in the market.

Strategy implications

In 2019, Cameco expects to deliver 28 to 30ml pounds of YK (17% less than in 2018) at an average price of 34.3$/lb. (-4% vs. 2018). The company will not increase its production activity (currently at 9ml pounds) so it will need to purchase 18-21ml pounds, out of which 11-12ml pounds are already secured from purchase commitments.

Therefore, the company has a negative exposure to market spot price from the purchase needs not covered by already committed purchases (7-9ml pounds).

By not extracting YK from their mines they are “shorting” that amount in the YK market price and they can only cover that by hedging with acquisitions in the market.

The reason for that strategy is that the real exposure of the company to price remains a very long one. The company's RAR are slightly more than 1bl pounds. So, if you are long 1bl pounds in uranium what is the problem if you can induce a market recovery by suffering a bit of margin pressure for a few of years?

There is no problem, but in my opinion to get to that conclusion you have to think big and long-term, something that is not that frequent.

With their market interventions, Cameco declared that it has been able to uncover some desperate sellers that were willing to move material at a discount. This opportunity has now completely dried up, in line with the tighter spot market. In the most recent RFP for 500,000 lbs, the company was generally offered material at a premium.

On the Q3 results call, the management team also commented that they are not seeing material become available from the utilities. Indicating that the utilities view inventories as strategic and are therefore unwilling to release inventory to the market.

The company has also stated that it will only restart when it can achieve sensible long-term contract pricing to ensure sustainable cash margins from the mine. Given that they have not yet seen a long-term contract price recovery, and the volumes in the term market remain thin, there appears to be some way to go before the company discusses a restart of the mine.

The management team stated very clearly that it would not produce from the Tier-1 assets if it means driving the market to a state of oversupply, nor is the company willing to build inventory.

In 2017 and 18, the company reduced inventories by a combined 15.6ml pounds ($437ml reduction in working capital if valued at current spot price). The target now is to have 4 to 5 months of deliveries in inventory.

Fuel Services

The fuel business supports the Uranium segment while allowing vertical integration across the nuclear cycle. Cameco’s focus in this segment is on maintaining and optimizing profitability.

The Fuel business has had a moderately positive growth (see Figure 9). Despite the negative evolution in volumes (-2% CGAR in last 10 years), as price increase more than compensated that decline in volumes, making for a 2% CGAR growth in revenues.

EBITDA margin has kept improving and in the last years has been floating around the 25% level, compared to 15-20% range it had until 2014.

This segment contributes with an additional $50-60ml in EBITDA p.a. and allows the company to have presence in a broader scope of the business cycle.

The company has intention to increase its footprint into other areas of the cycle, as enrichment, as we have mentioned at the introduction, but as of now this is the only activity ongoing besides mining.

Businesses Return On Capital

Combined like for like businesses KPIs

Growth in revenues of both LFL activities is limited, only 1% CGAR. EBITDA margin has been consistently above 30% in all the years but two (2006 and 2012) and has marginally declined over the last 10 years. Nobody could say from these figures that this is a volatile and depressed sector (see Figure 10).

ROCE performance

As you can see in Figure 10, the capital invested in the business in 2008 was c. $3.6bl. and from there it increased significantly, up to $4.8bl in 2015. An efficient effort in PPE reduction, re-focusing M&A, and good working capital management have reduced capital employed by the business back to $3.4bl in 2018.

In the last 10 years, maintenance capex has averaged 14% of revenues, but it has decreased significantly in the last 3 years down to 3% of revenues in 2018.

These two effects combined explain why ROCE jumped to 8.6% in 2018, well above the historic average of 5.2%. That 8.6% is affected by C&M costs borne by the Company in recent years, especially in 2018 ($130ml). Without C&M costs, ROCE in 2018 would have reached 11.6% in 2018, which starts to be in a comfortable territory.

The 11.6% reference can only be considered as a normalized return rate, when normal production resumes. Both of those ROCE figures do not take into account any restructuring or one-off costs, which, as said have not been few.

In Figure 11, I show what would be the ROCE implications of different price and capex scenarios.

I really think that a recovery is possible and even very probable, but as of now the price of uranium is what it is. Therefore, in the logic of Graham-Dodd, Cameco is more an intelligent speculation than an investment since it needs to count with a future event for the investment to be interesting.

In my case, that has implications in terms of portfolio allocation than anything else. I would not put all my money in Cameco despite how certain I am that a recovery has to happen at any moment.

Market Valuation

Market Enterprise value per pound of reserves and resources

If we divide the enterprise value of Cameco by the pounds in RAR, we get to an implicit value of the Company’s uranium pounds under the ground. The Company has never traded so low in terms of EV/RAR as it has done in these last 3 years.

If we add the cash extraction cost of the Company to the previous reference, we get to what would be an enterprise value per pound in RAR Out of The Ground. I will call that EV/RAR_OTG.

I think that reference is more comparable to uranium spot or LT prices than simply dividing EV by RAR.

As you can see (top table of Figure 12) the EV/RAR_OTG stands at 17.3$/lb., equivalent to a 34% discount to the current uranium spot price (26$/lb.) or a 43% discount to current LT price (30$/lb.).

That means that you could buy the whole of Cameco market cap and debt, pay the cash extraction cost for all the company’s RAR, and you would get to 1bl pounds of YK content that is 34% below the uranium Spot market price. The 34% discount would not be taking into account that the Company typically sells above the LT price and that the Company has delivery contracts with its clients at a higher price.

You would get a 6% discount to the current uranium spot price, even if you left all of the resources in the ground and only extracted the proven and probable reserves. In other words, you would get almost 600ml pounds of YK resources for free and $750ml of added value form the Company’s contract portfolio also for free.

It does not seem like a deal where you are running a lot of risk. There might be uncertainty about what will happen in the future of the industry and the Company, but not a lot of risk.

The stock market might not consider resources or contract portfolio valuable but it has been wiser in anticipating the continued decline in the uranium LT price (see bottom chart in Figure 12) and despite the increases in realized selling price by the company, the EV/RAR_OTG kept decreasing in parallel (but always with a discount) to the LT uranium price.

Assuming the market has been efficient, the trend that started in 2011 is a continued reduction in the discount of EV/RAR_OTG to the uranium LT price. The market is slowly but surely assuming that a better future scenario might be coming, as it did in 2009-10 in anticipation of an improvement in uranium LT price (see Figure 13).

The current EV/RAR_OTG to uranium LT price is at the lowest discount in the last 12 years. So, despite Cameco trading at very low levels of EV/RAR_OTG, if we compare it to the uranium price, the resulting discount is at less than 30% which is a minimum discount level compared to the last decade.

NAV and market cap

I have never made a NAV valuation for a mining company and therefore I’m quite sure I might be forgetting potentially relevant issues. I’ve tried to make a common-sense simple approach and to fall on the safe side of things in case of doubt.

Starting by the proven and probable reserves, taking in account the share of ownership in every mine and the YK content for each, I get to total figure of 447.7 ml lbs. At the average realized sales price of Cameco in 2018 (37$/lb.) the value of all reserves is $16.6bl. The cash cost of extracting all those pounds is $5.3bl.

At the current volume of sales, reserves in the company allow for 13 years without making any purchase of YK in the market. I’ll round that to 15 years for full extraction.

I think a 10% discount rate might be demanding in these times but is the minimum I’d like to achieve when investing and is the one I will use.

I also deduct the present value of the net debt of the Company as of Dec’18 ($798ml) and its de-commissioning provisions and get to a NAV of $5.5bl or $13.8 per share.

Regarding measured & indicative & inferred resources (598ml pounds or an estimate of 586.8ml pounds of pure YK content as of Dec18), I apply the same methodology but with a few adjustments:

10% reduction on selling price, given higher uncertainty on resources vs. reserves.

10% increase on cash extraction cost vs. reserves, for the same reason.

15 years of extraction timeframe but assuming extraction starts in 10 years.

With all those adjustments I get to an additional NAV from resources of $2.3bl or $5.9 per share, that added to the reserves provides a total NAV of $7.8bl or $19.7 per share.

If I make the same calculations starting from the current LT price of uranium I get to an NAV of $5.5bl or $13.8 per share (see top table in Figure 14).

More than the NAV figure, I think it is more interesting to analyze its growth in time and its relationship with the market value of the Company. As we can see on the bottom table in Figure 14, it has grown at an average rate p.a. of 5.8% (6% with resources), applying the same methodology and assumptions explained before.

The growth in NAV comes from the continued reduction in cash extraction cost (3.3% p.a.), combined with growth in the absolute amount of RAR (1.8% p.a.) and moderate increases in the realized selling price (0.9% p.a.).

On the charts in Figure 15, I show what the relationship is between Cameco share price and the NAV calculated with sales price or uranium LT price alternatively

We can see that the relationship of the NAV with the market value of the Company is way tighter if we use the uranium LT price (bottom chart in Figure 15).

The market assumes that Cameco will sign its future contracts at prices very similar to the current market level, while my view is that it may sign some contracts at these levels but most of them will not be signed once the uranium market condition has improved, which is precisely the strategy that Cameco is trying to implement.

Another way to value Cameco

Thinking about Cameco and the sector, one wonders whether it is more convenient to invest in a mining company or a holding vehicle like Yellow Cake Ltd. When compared to Cameco, Yellow Cake is a simpler straightforward alternative to bet on the uranium recovery.

Holding Yellow Cake can be assimilated as holding a long position in uranium price. If Yellow Cake is a "long" what would Cameco be?

Cameco has the option to sell those pounds or not; that is, to extract more pounds or to leave them as reserves. So, for me Cameco is more an option on the uranium price than a long position like Yellow Cake. At certain prices Cameco will opt not to extract uranium from its mines, so the company will only lose money on overheads and care and maintenance costs.

But as uranium price goes up, Cameco will become more interested in extracting more and more product. There is a limit of extraction per year; that is, Cameco cannot extract all its uranium content 1bl pounds at once. But, Cameco can sign as many future pounds as utilities might accept at prices that might even be lower than the market price but that lock in enough value for the future.

I wondered what the value of all that optionality would be. More than trying to get to a precise value estimate from this method, I’m more interested in getting to some implications about the current value of Cameco in the market.

I’ve made the following assumptions:

I assumed that Cameco has 10 annual options to extract 1/10 th of total uranium content in its reserves. The “strike” for each annual option is the Cameco cash extraction cost, that I adjust annually for inflation. Each option is for a 15 years duration but given that they cannot be exercised if the previous one is not exercised, I reduce every year the option duration in one year.

of total uranium content in its reserves. The “strike” for each annual option is the Cameco cash extraction cost, that I adjust annually for inflation. Each option is for a 15 years duration but given that they cannot be exercised if the previous one is not exercised, I reduce every year the option duration in one year. The option value for each year is discounted to present value at 10% discount rate.

In addition, I use a single option in year 10 for all the amount in resources (598.4ml pounds of uranium content). Its value is discounted at the same 10% rate for 10 years.

For all options I used the following common assumptions:

I used binomial option model and considered that options are American.

The price of the underlying asset is the uranium long-term price, currently at 30$/lb.

Historic monthly return deviation of the uranium spot price (the one for which I have better data - Feb’89 to Feb’19) yields a 17.7% annualized volatility and is the one that I used as input for option pricing.

3% interest rate for option pricing.

With all that in mind, the option value for reserves and resources is summarized in the top table of Figure 16:

If we want to value the company as a derivative to uranium price, the Company holds two other positions that are worth mentioning (see middle table in Figure 16):

The first are the delivery contracts committed with its clients that add up 125ml pounds at an estimated average price of 34.5$/lb. That is a short profitable position which brings a value of c. $1bl to the company.

The second one is the long position in purchase contracts signed by the Company along 2017 and 2018 that add up 50ml pounds at an average price of 22$/lb. The value of that position as of now is $200ml.

Finally, I adjust for cash, debt and de-commissioning costs provisioned by Cameco as of Dec’18, we get to a theoretical equity value of $9bl or $22.9 per share (see bottom table in Figure 16).

Whether the level of those assumptions is reasonable or not and what is the sensitivity of that value to different assumptions is more interesting than the valuation figure that we can get from this method, given how many assumptions and simplifications are needed.

In Figure 17, I show what the value of Cameco would be ($11.80 per share) if different spot prices and discount rates were employed:

All things equal, to justify a $11.8 per share value you need to discount all those options’ value at 19% discount rate. Alternatively, the current share price of the Company is equivalent to a 18$/lb. long-term uranium price.

In other words, and not getting trapped in the details, you would need quite aggressive, if not illogical assumptions, to justify the current $11.8 per share.

In the article I referred to at the beginning, I explain that there is strong evidence and arguments to believe that the price of uranium is set to recover and that a normal demand-supply equilibrium level should be around 60-70$/lb, or at least 50$/lb.

At 10% discount rate and with a 50$ long-term uranium price, the implied value of Cameco would double ($22.9 to $40.2 per share) and would be a bit more than 3 times current share price.

Conclusions

The nuclear energy demand is growing, and some upside scenarios are becoming more probable as governments either postpone closure decisions or realize how useful nuclear energy can be to curb greenhouse emissions.

Current uranium prices cannot sustain production and a cumulative 25% of capacity has been already eliminated. Part of that reduction comes from the more sensible-profitable part of the production curve, but the higher cost part has been kept alive because of long-term contracts leeway.

Cameco is a key player, if not the player, in industry. The Company's RAR are one third of the global reserves (at a cost <30$/lb.). Together with Kazatomprom, they account for 55% of global RAR.

Cameco management seems to understand very well what is at stake and they have taken bold and striking actions to curb the market in their shareholders’ favor.

Kazatomprom, the company whose production increase represents 92% of the global production increase since 2007, seems to be following Cameco leadership after they’ve become a semi-public company and started taking care of their new shareholders.

I’m not an expert in the industry but the companies that control 55% of the global RAR reducing production to such a high degree, and are even reducing excess pounds from the market, must have a fundamental effect on the market. These are not just cosmetic measures.

The reality is that the uranium market does not seem to give any credit to the potential effects of those measures. On its side, the stock market is slowly starting to anticipate a better scenario for the future and the discount of the share price to EV/RAR_OTG is at its minimum of the last decade.

To justify current Company value in the market, you need to give little credit to the Company’s resources value, and no value to the client’s portfolio (price above market price) or the capacity of the Company to sign new contracts above uranium LT price or any embedded option value to be obtained from Company’s RAR.

In other words, you are paying a price that discounts most, if not all, the uncertainty in the market, and you’re left with a reduced risk investment.

But low risk does not imply a good return. At current uranium prices, the underlying return of the Company is not great (8.6% ROCE or 11.6% if we don’t take into account current M&C costs). Since the Company is trading c. 20% above its book value, the ROCE of the investor is lower than those references and is equivalent to 6.6% (9% without C&M costs).

It's not zero nor negative but clearly if you invest in Cameco it's because you trust in a recovery in uranium price. Otherwise there should be better alternatives to invest in.

If and when there is a recovery, the potential value of the company can grow substantially supported by a growing ROCE, expansion in NAV and exponential optionality value (see Figure 18).

At 50$/lb. of uranium price, the implied value of Cameco is $30 per share. That for me is the base case scenario and represents a potential return of c. 160% at current share price.

A more positive scenario is the more logical range of uranium price that guarantees the balance of supply demand (60 to 70$/lb.). At those prices, the potential price of Cameco reaches c. $40 to $50 per share.

The recovery is a future event that needs to take place before the investment in Cameco makes complete sense. In the logic of Graham-Dodd. it is more an intelligent speculation than an investment and some investors, including myself, might limit capital allocation because of that.

To summarize it all, I’d say that Cameco is taking bold and daring actions to improve the market scenario where it will have to deal with the value generation of its shareholders for the coming decade. They have the means and the leverage over the industry to do it.

The fact that the uranium or stock market has not given a lot of credit to that strategy, for different reasons, offers the opportunity to buy a potentially very profitable opportunity with little risk attached.

When risk is low, and opportunity is big enough there is not much more to think about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CCJ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.