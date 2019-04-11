Gilead Sciences: Hitting Bottom

The story is derisked heading into 2020 making the stock cheap at less than 10x 2020 EPS estimates.

The company has a couple of clinical wins that will boost revenues while still facing the reduction of HCV patient counts.

Gilead Sciences is on the verge of returning to revenue growth in 2019 and 2020.

The last few years have been brutal for shareholders of Gilead Sciences (GILD). The biotech actually started healing Hep C patients causing a plunge in revenues from a key drug. The company has now shifted to a HIV growth machine and when combined with a reduced dependence on HCV drugs makes for a promising scenario where revenues have finally hit bottom setting the stock up for a rally.

Hitting Bottom

A big key to whether a stock rallies, especially in the drug sector, is where revenue trends are headed. Any drugs coming off patent protection or losing patients in the case of Gilead Sciences will cause problems for a related stock. The stock traded over $120 all the way back in 2015, so investors have been waiting for this moment for a very long time.

In the case of Gilead Sciences, the company hit 2018 revenues of $21.7 billion due to an unexpected $0.7 billion surprise. The company now forecasts 2019 sales of up to $21.8 billion.

Source: Gilead Sciences Q4'18 presentation

The biotech isn't technically forecasting revenue growth this year, but the numbers are close enough to see a bottom. Analysts are predicting a small boost and even forecast a jump in 2020 revenues to $22.6 billion.

Data by YCharts

The reason is in part due to positive results from a couple of drugs: Descovy for HIV treatment and filgotinib for arthritis. Gilead Sciences still faces another year with a $1 billion loss in HCV revenues, but the amount is actually manageable now.

Leerink's Geoffrey Porges likes the upside of arthritis med filgotinib, projecting a $5 to $6 potential bump in the share price. The analyst sees the JAK1 inhibitor having an 80% chance of reaching $3.7B in peak sales considering its "best in class" efficacy. The key is that Leerink sees potential upside in a drug that doesn't fall into traditional HIV and HCV product lines providing for some drug diversity for the biotech.

As well, UBS placed a $77 price target on the stock due to improving clinical wins that include Descovy and filgotinib. These clinical results help push Gilead Sciences off the revenue bottom hit in 2018.

Following the failure of selonsertib in NASH, Gilead has rattled off two important clinical wins: positive Descovy PrEP data and filgotinib FINCH1/3 data - unlocking two $2 billion-plus revenue opportunities and going far to derisk outer year (2021+) growth.

Bouncing Higher

While the biotech spent aggressively on buybacks at much higher prices, shareholders should finally get a payoff now that the business is hitting bottom and expected to really grow in 2020. Over the course of the last 5 years, Gilead Sciences has reduced the share count from over 1.6 billion shares outstanding to now slightly below 1.3 billion.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, the company did repurchase substantially more shares during the 2015 and 2016 time frame when the stock was trading above $90 versus only $67 now. The good news is that Gilead Sciences started 2019 with a cash and investment balance of $31.5 billion and adjusted debt of $27.5 billion. The net cash balance is ~$4.0 billion that when combined with annual operating cash flow in the $8.5 billion range provides the biotech with plenty of financial flexibility.

Gilead Sciences offers a 3.8% dividend yield that when combined with a $2.9 billion stock buyback last year offers shareholders a solid capital return program. One might actually like to see the biotech more aggressive on stock buybacks at this point.

With revenues hitting bottom as the stock trades near multi-year lows, now is the time to actually repurchase shares. The stock now trades at less than 10x 2020 EPS estimates while the HIV drugs and developing pipeline provide security that the downside risk is reduced.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Gilead Sciences is finally positioned for a rebound in the business. This year will be bumpy, but investors should look at buying shares before the market figures out the turnaround is in the works and the stock is still cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.