Corus Entertainment: Back To Back Quarter Of Positive Advertising Revenue Growth Warrants Higher Valuation

Investment Thesis

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) (TSX: CJR.B) delivered 11.1% TV advertising revenue growth in Q2 F2019 thanks to the company's dynamic ad insertion technology. This growth rate was much higher than Q1 F2019's growth rate of 3.6%. Looking forward, management indicated that they expect mid-single-digit advertising growth in the upcoming quarter. In Q2 F2019, Corus continued its path to deleverage its balance sheet and has improved its net debt to EBITDA ratio down to 3.05x from Q1 F2019's 3.15x. The company continues to trade at a significant discount to its peers and is poised to expand its valuation multiple if it can consistently deliver advertising revenue growth in the next few quarters. Nevertheless, its business continues to face structural decline. We believe this stock is best suited for investors willing to take on more risks.

Data by YCharts

Recent Development: Double-digit advertising revenue growth in Q2 F2019

Corus delivered revenue growth of 4% to C$384 million in Q2 F2019. This growth rate was primarily driven by strong revenue growth in its television revenue growth. As can be seen from the table below, its television revenue increased from C$336.2 million in Q2 F2018 to C$353.5 million in Q2 F2019. This represented a growth rate of 5.1% year over year. Strong growth in its television revenue has helped Corus to deliver a total profit of C$113.1 million in Q2 F2019.

Source: Q2 2019 MD&A

Reasons why we believe multiple expansion will occur in 2019

Double-digit growth in TV advertising revenue

Corus' TV revenue represents about 92% of its total revenue. Within its TV revenue, advertising revenue represents nearly 60% of its TV revenue (see table below). This means that the primary factor that impacts Corus' top and bottom lines is its TV advertising revenue growth. Therefore, growth in its TV advertising revenue is key to Corus' outlook.

TV Segment Highlights (Source: Q2 2019 MD&A)

The chart below shows Corus' advertising revenue growth rate since Q4 F2016. As can be seen from the chart below, after four straight quarters of negative advertising revenue growth (from Q1 F2018 to Q4 2018), Corus posted two straight quarters of positive TV advertising revenue growth. We knew that the company would post positive advertising revenue growth in Q2 F2019 based on management's positive comment in Q1 F2019 conference call and that last year's decline was primarily due to the Olympics. However, we were surprised by the double-digit growth the company registered in Q2 F2019.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

The strength in advertising revenue was due to its implementation of Dynamic Ad Insertion technology. The platform enables ad buyers to target specific audience group. Although it is still in the early stage, there is already significant advertiser demand for video on demand content. Looking forward, management is confident that Corus will be able to achieve another quarter of positive advertising revenue growth. In fact, management indicated that they expect mid-single-digit TV advertising revenue growth in Q3 F2019.

Much-improved balance sheet

Thanks to its ability to generate strong operating cash flow in the past few quarters, Corus further reduced its net total long-term debt to C$1.8 billion at the end of Q2 F2019. As can be seen from the chart below, its net total long-term debt is now much lower than the C$2.1 billion level back in 2016.

Data by YCharts

As a result of its debt reduction, we are pleased to see Corus' debt to EBITDA ratio fell to 3.05x at the end of Q2 F2019. This is much lower than Q4 2017's 3.46x. The company is now very near its long-term target of 3.0x. We believe Corus' effort to deleverage its balance sheet will continue to restore investor confidence in the next few quarters.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Attractive Valuation

Despite the fact that its share price has surged by over 50% since the beginning of the year, Corus is still trading at a valuation below its historical average. As can be seen from the chart below, its shares are currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 5.98x. For reader's information, its EV to EBITDA ratio was above 8x prior to 2018. Corus' forward EV to EBITDA ratio is also significantly lower than its peers. For example, Stingray Group and DHX Media (DHXM) are trading at ratios of 7.89x and 14.44x respectively. Hence, we believe there should be significant upside if Corus can continue delivering positive TV advertising revenue growth. In terms of dividend, Corus currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.06 per share. This is equivalent to a forward dividend yield of 3.3%.

Data by YCharts

Target Price Calculation

We estimate that Corus will generate an EBITDA of C$585 million in its F2019. This is about C$10 million higher than last year. We chose a conservative figure given the fact that we do not know what the visibility will be like beyond Q3 2019. Using an EV to EBITDA multiple of 6.5x, we derived our target price of C$9.44 per share. This target price is about 32.6% higher than the current share price of C$7.30 per share.

C$ Million unless otherwise stated F2019 EBITDA $ 585.0 EV/EBITDA Ratio 6.5 Enterprise Value $ 3,802.5 Net Debt $ 1,801.0 Dividend per share (C$) $ 0.24 Target price per share (C$) $ 9.44 Total return (%) 32.6% Shares outstanding (Mil) 212 Market Value $ 2,001.5

Source: Created by author

However, we still have our concerns

Corus continues to face structural headwind in the medium to long term

Corus' revenue is heavily dependent on its legacy TV advertisements and subscriber fees. However, we know that traditional linear TV model is being challenged by other media platforms such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Therefore, we expect a structural headwind to continue in the medium to long term. This is evident in the fact that its subscriber fees continue to decline in Q2 F2019 despite growth in TV advertising revenue. In addition, its advertising revenue also depends on economic cyclicality. Advertising revenue growth may be challenged in an economic recession due to limited budget from its advertisers. The fact that management indicated in the conference call about the limited long-term visibility beyond Q3 F2019 also shows the challenge for Corus to maintain sustainable long-term revenue growth in its TV segment.

Investor Takeaway

We like what we see in Corus' Q2 F2019 earnings. We think investor confidence will gradually be restored as the year unfolds. Although its shares continue to trade at a discount to its historical average and to its peers, investors should keep in mind that the company continues to face structural decline in its core business in the medium to long term. For investors that are able to tolerate higher risks, we believe Corus is a fine investment choice as it offers investors with a return north of 30%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.