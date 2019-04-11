Do You Buy BTB REIT And Its 8.8%-Yielding Dividend?

Investment Thesis

BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF) (TSX: BTB.UN) owns a portfolio of industrial, retail, and office properties primarily in Quebec. Thanks to a strong economy in Quebec, the company should be able to continue to grow its rental revenue in 2019. However, we are concerned about its high debt level as well as a lack of development pipeline to support its future growth. In addition, rental revenue from industrial properties only represents a small portion of its rental income. This means that BTB cannot take advantage of the strong demand of industrial properties. Although the company trades at a discount to its peers and offers an attractive 8.8%-yielding dividend, we believe investors seeking growth may want to seek other opportunities.

Recent Developments: Q4 2018 Highlights

BTB delivered an increase of 8.2% and 11.1% in rental income and net operating income in Q4 2018 thanks to an increase of 6.9% in same property NOI and its acquisitions.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

In the past quarter, BTB's occupancy ratio increased to 91%. This was an increase of 130 basis points from Q3 2018's 89.7%. The increase was primarily due to a much improved occupancy ratio in its industrial properties.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

What we like about BTB REIT

A focus in Quebec should provide stable growth

BTB's properties are mostly located in the province of Quebec. As can be seen from the map below, about 78.6% of its gross leasable areas are located in Quebec (27% in Quebec City, 0.5% in Sherbrooke, and 51.1% in Montreal).

Source: 2018 Annual Report

The strategy to focus on its core Quebec markets is advantageous because Quebec's economy is less volatile than other parts of Canada. Unlike Alberta whose economy has been impacted by the oil market crash in 2015, Quebec's economic growth rate has been stable and steady in the past few years (see table below). In fact, the province's estimated GDP growth rate in 2019 is expected to be 10 basis points above the national average of 1.5%.

Source: RBC March 2019 Economic Forecast

In addition, Quebec is near full employment as the province's unemployment rate of 5.4% in January 2019 is the lowest since 1976. This low unemployment rate is also the second lowest among all Canadian provinces. As can be seen from the chart below, Quebec's unemployment rate continues to be lower than the national average.

Source: National Bank of Canada Q1 2019 Presentation

Looking forward to 2019, Quebec's projected unemployment rate of 5.5% will continue to be the second lowest among Canadian provinces. The province's projected retail sales growth rate of 3% in 2019 will be third only to BC's 3.7% and Ontario's 3.3%. These economic projections should support strong office, industrial, and retail. Therefore, we believe that BTB's portfolio of properties should continue to grow at a robust pace in 2019.

What we dislike about BTB REIT

Debt level is relatively high

BTB's mortgage debt ratio of 55.8% is quite high. If we include convertible debentures, its total debt ratio is 62.5%. This is much higher than Cominar's (OTCPK:CMLEF) 2.32x and H&R REIT's (OTCPK:HRUFF) 3.03x. On the positive side, the company has a staggered debt maturity schedule. As can be seen from the table below, only 14.8% of its total debt will mature in 2019.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Low exposure to industrial sector

While industrial properties represent nearly 30% of BTB's gross leasable area, rental income from industrial properties only represent about 11.2% of its total rental income. This means that the company will benefit less from the strong demand of industrial properties due to the rise of e-commerce. On the other hand, about 30% of its rental revenue is generated from BTB's retail properties. As we know, retail sector continues to face the challenge of e-commerce. This means that it will continue to be a challenge for BTB to grow its rental revenue from its retail properties in the medium to long term.

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

Lack of a robust development pipeline

Another area of concern is BTB's development pipeline. There is only one property under redevelopment in BTB's portfolio. This development project only represents about 1.4% of its total leasable area. With limited development pipeline, we are concerned about its long-term growth prospect.

Valuation Analysis

Cominar currently trades at a price to 2018 adjusted funds from operations of 11.5x. This is quite low compared to its peers. It is below Cominar's price to 2018 AFFO ratio of 13.1x and H&R REIT's price to 2018 AFFO ratio of 14.4x.

Attractive 8.8%-yielding dividend

BTB currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.035 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 8.8%. BTB's dividend payout ratio of 92.2% in 2018 is high. Investors should continue to monitor this trend. The high payout ratio explains why the REIT has not raised its dividend in a while.

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Since we are now in the late stage of the current economic cycle, if an economic recession arrives, demand for industrial, retail, and office properties will likely decline. This will negatively impact BTB's occupancy ratio and rental revenue.

Overly dependent on Quebec

BTB also faces the risk of concentration. Its high exposure in Quebec means that if there is any regional crisis such as a housing market crash in Montreal or natural disaster, it may impact its rental revenue negatively.

Investor Takeaway

While we like BTB's focus in Quebec, we are concerned about its balance sheet and the lack of exposure in industrial properties. In addition, its medium-term growth visibility is quite limited due to a lack of development pipeline. For investors seeking dividend income, BTB may be a fine choice. However, investors may want to seek elsewhere if what they are looking for is capital appreciation.

