Javer: Get Exposure To Strong Mexican Homebuilder Through High-Yield Bonds

Summary

The company offers almost 10% yield given low duration.

The company has leading house market position and moderate leverage.

The main risk for investors is refinancing risk in 2021.

Servicios Corp. Javer (OTC:SVCJF) is one of Mexico’s largest house developers, specializing in the construction of low and middle income housing, and the company holds market share of 9% in Mexican market. The main share of units sold is represented by Middle-Income real estate.

Javer’s business process includes full cycle. First, the company acquires the land reserves in determined geographic area. Then, it plans the project and constructs homes and infrastructure. In the meantime, it provides sales and post-sales services when the home is completed.

Figure 1. Javer’s business process

Source: Company's presentation

Javer has the only one outstanding bond that should mature in 2021, and that trades almost at par (100).

Figure 2. Investment characteristics

Instrument type

Fixed Income

Level of risk

High-Yield ("Non-Investment Grade Speculative")

Industry

Real Estate

Investment horizon

Short (2021)

Strategy

Buy the bond and hold until maturity (2021)

Source: Lighthouse Research

Figure 3. Characteristics of fixed income securities

Issuer, ISIN

Curr.

Rank

Coupon

Amount outst.

Rating (S/M/F)

Maturity

YTM / mdur.

YTW / mdur.

JAVER US81763TAC71

USD

Sr Uns'd

9.875%S/A

$160mn

B+/B1/B+

06 Apr 2021

9.9% /1.7

9.9% /1.7

Source: Bloomberg

Investment thesis

The company offers high yield, given strong position on Mexican house market, moderate leverage position, and historically proven ability to cope with different market and economy headwinds. The bond could have some volatility, and we recommend to hold the until maturity.

The company has strong market position on Mexican market and successfully coped with different industry headwinds

Javer is the largest developer in terms of units sold in Mexico and has more than 60 developments.

Figure 4. Market share in Mexican new homes market (Infonavit credits)

Source: Company's presentation

Despite some historical headwinds, the company successfully increased its sales volume and was not significantly damaged by external shocks. In late 2012, Mexico's change in governing party resulted in changes to the National Housing Policy and operational delays from main mortgage and housing institutions. In the aftermath, the overall sector experienced credit constraints and challenging operating conditions, with three of its largest companies having credit defaults, but Javer was among the few companies that has managed to endure its business by rapidly adapting to the changing conditions.

Figure 5. Company’s home sales (units)

Source: Company's presentation

There are two main agencies that drive selling of houses in Mexico. The first one is Infonavit - largest mortgage lender in Mexico (federal institute), and the second one is government subsidies that were eliminated, and new housing policy will be released in April 2019. Almost all the company’s units (90%) are purchased through Infonavit mortgage. Javer is now one of the leading companies in terms housing loans issued by Infonavit, Mexico's biggest public house lender.

The company has strong financials, including moderate leverage and improved working capital

The company demonstrated stable revenue growth in Mexican peso during last 5 years despite industry headwinds. The company has been increased average price per unit by 40% from 2013 to 2018 (7% CAGR) due to shift to higher price Middle income segment from low income AEL segment. Currently, Middle income segment represents 80% of total sales compared to 40% of total sales in 2011.

Figure 6. Javer's financials in Mexican peso

Indicator (mn Peso)

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017F

FY2018

FY2019 (Bloomberg)

Market Cap

4,822

4,707

4,730

4,687

Cash

1,309

1,308

1,136

674

766

579

Total Debt

3,819

4,301

4,795

3,103

2,998

3,269

Revenue

5,421

6,057

6,459

7,052

7,563

8,321

8,345

Growth rate, %

11.7%

6.6%

9.2%

7.2%

10.0%

0.3%

EBITDA

795

904

938

920

956

1,062

1,103

EBITDA margin %

14.7%

14.9%

14.5%

13.0%

12.6%

12.8%

13.2%

Net Income

-270

254

226

-72

199

140

382

Net income margin

-5.0%

4.2%

3.5%

-1.0%

2.6%

1.7%

4.6%

Cash Flow from Operations

935

1,132

902

1,145

1,261

777

WC days

321

311

310

283

249

268

CAPEX

609

1,066

672

617

790

1,040

Free cash flow

326

66

230

528

471

-263

606

Dividends

217

329

Net Debt/EBITDA

3.2

3.3

3.9

2.6

2.3

2.5

Total debt/EBITDA

4.8

4.8

5.1

3.4

3.1

3.1

Interest expense

511

600

685

795

376

466

Cost of debt

13.4%

14.8%

15.1%

20.1%

12.3%

14.9%

EBITDA/Interest

1.6

1.5

1.4

1.2

2.5

2.3

Source: Lighthouse Research

Figure 7. Javer's financials in USD

Indicator (mn USD)

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019 (Bloomberg)

Market Cap

233

239

241

247

Cash

100

89

65

33

39

29

Total Debt

293

292

276

150

153

166

Revenue

425

455

406

377

400

433

439

Growth rate, %

7.1%

-10.7%

-7.2%

5.9%

8.2%

1.5%

EBITDA

62

68

59

49

51

55

58

EBITDA margin %

14.7%

14.9%

14.5%

13.0%

12.6%

12.8%

13.2%

Net Income

-21

19

14

-4

11

7

20

Net income margin

-5.0%

4.2%

3.5%

-1.0%

2.6%

1.7%

4.6%

Cash Flow from Operations

73

85

57

61

67

40

WC days

321

311

310

283

249

268

CAPEX

48

80

42

33

42

54

Free cash flow

26

5

14

28

25

-14

32

Dividends

12

17

Net Debt/EBITDA

3.1

3.0

3.6

2.4

2.2

2.5

Total debt/EBITDA

4.7

4.3

4.7

3.0

3.0

3.0

Interest expense

40

45

43

43

20

24

Cost of debt

13.4%

14.8%

15.1%

20.1%

12.3%

14.9%

EBITDA/Interest

1.6

1.5

1.4

1.2

2.5

2.3

Source: Lighthouse Research

Javer has efficient inventory management that allows the company to have the best working capital cycle among peers (Figure 8). The company has been decreasing its working capital days outstanding that increased cash flows since 2013.

Figure 8. Working capital cycle in Mexican housing market

Source: Company's presentation

The Net debt/EBITDA ratio had a tendency to decline primarily due to cash inflow from IPO in 2016. After that, the company did not increase its leverage. As a result, EBITDA/Interest ratio increased to 2.5x in 2017 from critical 1.5x in previous years.

Company hedges both interest payment and principal until April 2020 that could help to mitigate currency risk

Javer’s only significant debt is USD bond that matures in 2021, and the company is exposed to FX volatility as 90% of its debt is U.S. dollar-denominated while all revenues are generated in Mexican pesos. Javer's financial strategy includes the use of hedges to mitigate FX exposure; these hedges cover both interest payments and principal until April 2020. According to rating agencies, if the partial hedges were taking into account, the result of a 20% depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar could result in an increase of net debt/EBITDA, of only 0.3x; interest coverage could fall by 0.3x.

Land reserves are sufficient until 2023 that means no large expected CAPEX until the bond maturity

Javer has a presence in 7 attractive areas across Mexico. The company operates land in locations with strong demand for housing and operates within the acceptable contours of the government for urban centers. According to the company, land reserves estimated should be sufficient next 4-5 years.

Risks

Significant refinancing risks until 2021. The company has not been able to refinance its 2021 bond since 2017. The refinancing could become more difficult in case of tougher market conditions. Current cost of debt is more than 10% that is quite high, and the company seeks opportunity to lower the cost of debt.

Company is almost totally dependent on mortgage loans from government agency Infonavit. Infonavit is the largest government-owned mortgage lender in Mexico. The Company sells 90% of its homes through mortgage from Infonavit. Therefore, any changes in Infonavit policy, especially stricter requirements for houses, could deteriorate the company’s performance.

The government totally cut subsidies for low-income property, but Javer shifts to middle-income property and low-income property represents only 13% of total volume. The company’s strategy is to expand its presence in Middle income segment that has a high margin.

Vladimir Nikulin, CFA

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.