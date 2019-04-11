Javer: Get Exposure To Strong Mexican Homebuilder Through High-Yield Bonds

Servicios Corp. Javer (OTC:SVCJF) is one of Mexico’s largest house developers, specializing in the construction of low and middle income housing, and the company holds market share of 9% in Mexican market. The main share of units sold is represented by Middle-Income real estate.

Javer’s business process includes full cycle. First, the company acquires the land reserves in determined geographic area. Then, it plans the project and constructs homes and infrastructure. In the meantime, it provides sales and post-sales services when the home is completed.

Figure 1. Javer’s business process

Source: Company's presentation

Javer has the only one outstanding bond that should mature in 2021, and that trades almost at par (100).

Figure 2. Investment characteristics

Instrument type Fixed Income Level of risk High-Yield ("Non-Investment Grade Speculative") Industry Real Estate Investment horizon Short (2021) Strategy Buy the bond and hold until maturity (2021)

Source: Lighthouse Research

Figure 3. Characteristics of fixed income securities

Issuer, ISIN Curr. Rank Coupon Amount outst. Rating (S/M/F) Maturity YTM / mdur. YTW / mdur. JAVER US81763TAC71 USD Sr Uns'd 9.875%S/A $160mn B+/B1/B+ 06 Apr 2021 9.9% /1.7 9.9% /1.7

Source: Bloomberg

Investment thesis

The company offers high yield, given strong position on Mexican house market, moderate leverage position, and historically proven ability to cope with different market and economy headwinds. The bond could have some volatility, and we recommend to hold the until maturity.

The company has strong market position on Mexican market and successfully coped with different industry headwinds

Javer is the largest developer in terms of units sold in Mexico and has more than 60 developments.

Figure 4. Market share in Mexican new homes market (Infonavit credits)

Source: Company's presentation

Despite some historical headwinds, the company successfully increased its sales volume and was not significantly damaged by external shocks. In late 2012, Mexico's change in governing party resulted in changes to the National Housing Policy and operational delays from main mortgage and housing institutions. In the aftermath, the overall sector experienced credit constraints and challenging operating conditions, with three of its largest companies having credit defaults, but Javer was among the few companies that has managed to endure its business by rapidly adapting to the changing conditions.

Figure 5. Company’s home sales (units)

Source: Company's presentation

There are two main agencies that drive selling of houses in Mexico. The first one is Infonavit - largest mortgage lender in Mexico (federal institute), and the second one is government subsidies that were eliminated, and new housing policy will be released in April 2019. Almost all the company’s units (90%) are purchased through Infonavit mortgage. Javer is now one of the leading companies in terms housing loans issued by Infonavit, Mexico's biggest public house lender.

The company has strong financials, including moderate leverage and improved working capital

The company demonstrated stable revenue growth in Mexican peso during last 5 years despite industry headwinds. The company has been increased average price per unit by 40% from 2013 to 2018 (7% CAGR) due to shift to higher price Middle income segment from low income AEL segment. Currently, Middle income segment represents 80% of total sales compared to 40% of total sales in 2011.

Figure 6. Javer's financials in Mexican peso

Indicator (mn Peso) FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017F FY2018 FY2019 (Bloomberg) Market Cap 4,822 4,707 4,730 4,687 Cash 1,309 1,308 1,136 674 766 579 Total Debt 3,819 4,301 4,795 3,103 2,998 3,269 Revenue 5,421 6,057 6,459 7,052 7,563 8,321 8,345 Growth rate, % 11.7% 6.6% 9.2% 7.2% 10.0% 0.3% EBITDA 795 904 938 920 956 1,062 1,103 EBITDA margin % 14.7% 14.9% 14.5% 13.0% 12.6% 12.8% 13.2% Net Income -270 254 226 -72 199 140 382 Net income margin -5.0% 4.2% 3.5% -1.0% 2.6% 1.7% 4.6% Cash Flow from Operations 935 1,132 902 1,145 1,261 777 WC days 321 311 310 283 249 268 CAPEX 609 1,066 672 617 790 1,040 Free cash flow 326 66 230 528 471 -263 606 Dividends 217 329 Net Debt/EBITDA 3.2 3.3 3.9 2.6 2.3 2.5 Total debt/EBITDA 4.8 4.8 5.1 3.4 3.1 3.1 Interest expense 511 600 685 795 376 466 Cost of debt 13.4% 14.8% 15.1% 20.1% 12.3% 14.9% EBITDA/Interest 1.6 1.5 1.4 1.2 2.5 2.3

Source: Lighthouse Research

Figure 7. Javer's financials in USD

Indicator (mn USD) FY2013 FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 (Bloomberg) Market Cap 233 239 241 247 Cash 100 89 65 33 39 29 Total Debt 293 292 276 150 153 166 Revenue 425 455 406 377 400 433 439 Growth rate, % 7.1% -10.7% -7.2% 5.9% 8.2% 1.5% EBITDA 62 68 59 49 51 55 58 EBITDA margin % 14.7% 14.9% 14.5% 13.0% 12.6% 12.8% 13.2% Net Income -21 19 14 -4 11 7 20 Net income margin -5.0% 4.2% 3.5% -1.0% 2.6% 1.7% 4.6% Cash Flow from Operations 73 85 57 61 67 40 WC days 321 311 310 283 249 268 CAPEX 48 80 42 33 42 54 Free cash flow 26 5 14 28 25 -14 32 Dividends 12 17 Net Debt/EBITDA 3.1 3.0 3.6 2.4 2.2 2.5 Total debt/EBITDA 4.7 4.3 4.7 3.0 3.0 3.0 Interest expense 40 45 43 43 20 24 Cost of debt 13.4% 14.8% 15.1% 20.1% 12.3% 14.9% EBITDA/Interest 1.6 1.5 1.4 1.2 2.5 2.3

Source: Lighthouse Research

Javer has efficient inventory management that allows the company to have the best working capital cycle among peers (Figure 8). The company has been decreasing its working capital days outstanding that increased cash flows since 2013.

Figure 8. Working capital cycle in Mexican housing market

Source: Company's presentation

The Net debt/EBITDA ratio had a tendency to decline primarily due to cash inflow from IPO in 2016. After that, the company did not increase its leverage. As a result, EBITDA/Interest ratio increased to 2.5x in 2017 from critical 1.5x in previous years.

Company hedges both interest payment and principal until April 2020 that could help to mitigate currency risk

Javer’s only significant debt is USD bond that matures in 2021, and the company is exposed to FX volatility as 90% of its debt is U.S. dollar-denominated while all revenues are generated in Mexican pesos. Javer's financial strategy includes the use of hedges to mitigate FX exposure; these hedges cover both interest payments and principal until April 2020. According to rating agencies, if the partial hedges were taking into account, the result of a 20% depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar could result in an increase of net debt/EBITDA, of only 0.3x; interest coverage could fall by 0.3x.

Land reserves are sufficient until 2023 that means no large expected CAPEX until the bond maturity

Javer has a presence in 7 attractive areas across Mexico. The company operates land in locations with strong demand for housing and operates within the acceptable contours of the government for urban centers. According to the company, land reserves estimated should be sufficient next 4-5 years.

Risks

Significant refinancing risks until 2021. The company has not been able to refinance its 2021 bond since 2017. The refinancing could become more difficult in case of tougher market conditions. Current cost of debt is more than 10% that is quite high, and the company seeks opportunity to lower the cost of debt.

Company is almost totally dependent on mortgage loans from government agency Infonavit. Infonavit is the largest government-owned mortgage lender in Mexico. The Company sells 90% of its homes through mortgage from Infonavit. Therefore, any changes in Infonavit policy, especially stricter requirements for houses, could deteriorate the company’s performance.

The government totally cut subsidies for low-income property, but Javer shifts to middle-income property and low-income property represents only 13% of total volume. The company’s strategy is to expand its presence in Middle income segment that has a high margin.

Vladimir Nikulin, CFA

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.