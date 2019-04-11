Celgene And Acceleron: BLA Luspatercept Has Strong Potential

Summary

Celgene announced that it had submitted its BLA to receive FDA approval for luspatercept to treat patients with two diseases that are associated with anemia.

If luspatercept is given priority review, then FDA approval could be achieved by December of 2019; if not, it won't be reviewed until Q2 of 2020.

A BLA submission to the FDA was due to positive results from the MEDALIST and BELIEVE studies, where both had met on their respective primary endpoints.

Celgene anticipates that it could file a regulatory application for approval of luspatercept for the European Union by Q2 of 2019.