Yes, You're REITing This Right: Check In To CorePoint Lodging For Extended Upside

The company trades at a very significant discount to both net asset value and peers' FFO, despite better strategic and geographic positioning.

By Rohan Soorabathula, Noah Leinwand, Sunny Shi, Andrew Florendo, and David Rans

As of March 31, 2019, CorePoint Lodging (NYSE: CPLG) trades at $11.17 per share, with a market capitalization of roughly $665mn. The stock has fallen roughly 60% since its original spin-off price of $27.53, most recently falling roughly 26% on 3/22/2019 following Q4 2018 earnings, when the company beat revenue expectations, but guided lower than expected EBITDAre for 2019, driven by increasing cost pressures. That said, increasing interest in the stock (as seen by recent Seeking Alpha posts) and significant notable ownership (including Blackstone, Michael Burry's Scion Asset Management, and the Fidelity Event Driven Opportunities Fund, with CPLG being the largest holding for the latter two portfolios) implies that the stock that warrants further consideration. In our view, CPLG is extremely cheap at current levels, and represents a compelling value opportunity with imminent catalysts in the coming years.

Company Overview

CorePoint Lodging is the only publicly traded US lodging REIT strategically focused on serving the midscale and upper-midscale select-service lodging segments. The company was formed and began trading on May 31, 2018, following the REIT's spin-off from La Quinta Holdings Inc. (formerly LQ). Through the transaction, La Quinta separated its hotel real estate holdings from its franchise and management business, which was subsequently sold to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH).

CorePoint owns 313 hotels, representing 40,115 rooms, all of which are managed by Wyndham and almost all of which operate under the La Quinta brand. As part of the new partnership between the two firms, CPLG now pays royalty, reservation, marketing, loyalty program, and other ancillary fees to Wyndham, which are not represented in prior financials. In return, CPLG will eventually be able to access Wyndham's distribution network, technology and systems, and general services (including procurement).

Investment Thesis

1. Strategic Positioning and Growing Core Markets Imply NAV and FFO Discounts are Unjustified

CorePoint Lodging is currently trading at significant NAV and FFO discounts relative to its peers. Both metrics are two of the most important in the valuation of REITs, representing both CorePoint Lodging's liquidation valuation and earnings power respectively. With a blended forward P/FFO multiple of 5.5x, CorePoint trades at a nearly 50% discount to the 11.8x average of a general lodging comp set.

Furthermore, the average FY1 P/FFO of a select-service, mid to upper-midscale comp set is 8.9x (excluding Ashford Hospitality), which is still significantly greater than CorePoint's 5.6x. In our view, these multiples are low given the positive demand trends we see in the midscale segment (with IHG estimating that 14 million travelers are underserved by existing midscale supply).

Additionally, CorePoint is currently trading at $11.17, which is nearly a 50% discount compared to its NAV per-share value of $22.43 (as of 2018). NAV is generally calculated by taking net operating income divided by the capitalization rate, before adjusting for cash, long-term debt, and other liabilities. Essentially, the NAV provides an investor with an idea of what a company would be worth in the event of a liquidation. With regards to the NAV calculation for CorePoint, the value of the underlying real estate was retrieved from HVS Consulting and Valuation Services when CPLG took on its CMBS loan. This appraisal can be found in this publicly available document. Based on sell-side consensus, this NAV discount is far more significant than other lodging REITs, which generally trade at a 7% discount to NAV.

Just as CorePoint is well positioned to take advantage of trends in the mid to upper-midscale segments, the company is also well poised to take advantage of geographic trends in its core markets. Nearly 50% of revenue is derived from Texas, Florida, and California, and these locations show positive trends for growth.

Lastly, Green Street Property Sector Indices has shown lodging to have the lowest relative US commercial property values compared to other segments, affirming lodging's undervaluation relative to other real estate classes. Given the state of the entire lodging space, we believe CorePoint is not falsely appearing as undervalued simply because its peers are overvalued.

2. Unrealized Synergies and Management's Strategy imply Greater Cash Flow Generation Going Forward

When CPLG spun out of La Quinta, the franchise and management businesses of La Quinta were sold to Wyndham Worldwide (formerly WYN), a global hotel conglomerate, which later spun into Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. With CPLG's real estate remaining under long-term contract with the La Quinta brand, the synergies resulting from the Wyndham/La Quinta acquisition should offer margin expansion opportunities for CPLG. On the recent Q4 2018 earnings call, CEO Keith Cline highlighted $5 million in expense savings identified by Wyndham related to field employee costs for healthcare, benefits, and insurance, but this only scratches the surface in terms of potential synergies. Cline reported the most promising areas of cost savings to be payroll, employee benefits, insurance, third-party travel agency commissions, and savings available by leveraging Wyndham's procurement programs at the hotel level. In addition, Wyndham's 60+ million member travel rewards program will now be exposed to the La Quinta brand. Tapping into Wyndham's broad distribution network has the opportunity to improve revenue and margins by driving traffic through direct channels, cross-selling in their call centers, and directly on the Wyndham website.

However, revenue and channel benefits from Wyndham were not included in 2019 guidance (only the $5 million in initial cost savings were included). With zero guidance given by management on the synergy benefits, they have largely been ignored in consensus estimates and by the market as a whole. The integration is expected to be complete within the second half of 2019, at which point all revenue and cost synergies will be realized on a run rate basis. Further guidance in the Q1 2019 earnings call will provide a more exact figure for the Wyndham synergies, but sentiment is positive from management at this point. Despite the lack of guidance, our estimates forecast excellent untapped upside. At present, 30% of CPLG's channel mix is comprised of OTAs. Wyndham's scale should offer two main benefits to OTA expenses:

First, Wyndham's direct sales channels, mentioned by Cline in the earnings call, will adjust CPLG's channel mix away from OTAs, thus saving the firm expensive third party booking fees. OTA fees in the industry span from 15% to 30% of room price. A conservative estimate that 5pp of CPLG's channel mix will move to direct sales, instead of OTAs, translates into a 75-150bps improvement on OTA expenses. Going off FY 2019 estimates, this could contribute an additional $6.5-13 million in EBITDA.

Second, Wyndham's 8,422 hotels (pre-LQ) dwarfs La Quinta's managed portfolio of 902 hotels. Wyndham's massive scale provides them with better negotiating leverage with OTAs. In a bull case, LQ could see a 5pp decrease in OTA fees, flowing directly through to CPLG's bottom line. At 25% of channel mix, a 5pp rate improvement translates to a 125bps savings, contributing another $10.9 million to EBITDA on estimated FY 2019 numbers (these dollar estimates are conservative, because we have not accounted for any top line revenue growth). All told, integrating with Wyndham's sales channels could reflect between 75bps in savings in a bear case, all the way up to 275bps savings in a bull case.

These estimates only detail the potential in OTA savings. Adding in the $5 million reported savings on field employee costs for healthcare, benefits, and insurance, and potential cost savings on procurement, there is considerable value that has yet to be realized by the market. Seeking Alpha contributor Bulls & Beards goes even further than forecasting cost savings, offering up an extreme bull case by estimate revenue synergies from increased occupancy. The contributor performed a geolocation exercise, showing that 17% of CPLG's properties lie within 5 miles of Wyndham's other hotels.

If guests want a more upscale option than Super 8 or Days Inn when utilizing loyalty points, the switch will be fairly painless, especially once the Wyndham rewards program is fully integrated on April 3, 2019. Bulls & Beards estimates that if CPLG takes 5% of occupied room nights from close proximity Wyndham partners, it could add 240,000 occupied room nights, a 2.5pp improvement. This will have untold benefits to top line revenue that have only been hinted at in CPLG earnings calls.

CPLG Synergy Estimates based on Above Data

Moving on, in Q4 2016, LQ committed $200 million to invest in a strategic repositioning of 54 hotels in the portfolio. The aim of the investment was to renovate the hotels and reposition them upward relative to their local markets by enhancing guest rooms, expanding public areas, upgrading exterior elements, and more. Style elements from La Quinta's latest build and design package, "Del Sol," were incorporated into the renovations (pictures of which can be seen in the Q4 2018 earnings presentation). As of 4Q 2018, $230 million had been committed to the project, and 53 of the renovations were complete. The final hotel, the Los Angeles LAX location, is expected to complete in the first half of 2019. Management projects a modest $7 million contribution to EBITDA from repositioned hotels, a curiously low return for a $230 million investment.

In the Q&A section of the 4Q 2018 earnings call, Keith Cline advised the lone analyst on the stock, J.P Morgan's Omer Sander, that 2020 is a better time to expect RevPAR stabilization and full reflection on EBITDA. Especially since the growth in 2018 was attributed to repositioned hotels and performance in the West Texas region, we see no reason why CPLG will not meet and exceed their projections for the repositioned hotels for 2019, after receiving conservative guidance of 0-2% RevPAR growth in 2019.

Finally, management has also engaged in a new strategy to determine hotels that are detrimental to the portfolio and are not worthy of renovation due to a myriad of factors. They have deemed these assets "non-core" and determined a set of 76 properties to dispose of. As stated on the earnings call, factors considered when assessing the portfolio were "market conditions, the age of the asset, capital requirements, and revenue and margin performance." In total, the 76 properties account for $138 million in revenue and see an average hotel level adjusted EBITDAre margin of 8%.

Two of these 76 properties were sold in the last quarter. The assets combined for a gross sale price of roughly $4.5 million. In 2018, these two hotels brought in $2.7 million in revenue and around $200,000 in hotel level adjusted EBITDA. That means the assets sold at 1.67x Price/Sales and 22.5x Price/EBITDA. Compared to total company price at market close on 03/29/2019 and forward sales and EBITDA estimates, the disposition of these non-core assets represents a 220% premium on forward P/S (0.75x) and a 507% premium on forward P/EBITDA (3.5x), giving us further reason to believe the company is trading significantly below the value of its underlying assets.

3. A Classic Undervalued Spin-Off Structure Implies the Opportunity for Value

CorePoint itself presents a rather unorthodox spin-off situation because the resulting SpinCo is a REIT, with the parent company getting acquired immediately following the spin. LQ, following a 1:2 reverse stock split, was acquired by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, netting shareholders $8.40 in cash per share along with one share of CPLG stock. Management stated that, similar to other spin-offs, CPLG would benefit from a newfound identity focusing solely on pursuing investments in real estate, infrastructure, and networks.

Additionally, another unstated driver that could have resulted in the decision to spin-off a REIT may be the notion that the underlying real estate of La Quinta's properties were undervalued, hidden in the previously debt laden operations of La Quinta Holdings as a whole (a significant portion of which was paid-off during the transaction). The decision to spin off a pure-play real estate identity from La Quinta pre-merger and the decision of past LQ executives to remain at the newly formed REIT speaks volumes about the team's confidence behind the underlying value of their land (we believe the majority of the upper-level management team wouldn't have moved if they didn't believe in the underlying asset value of CPLG).

When looking at the hallmarks of a traditional spin-off, CPLG ticks several boxes. Following a $28.30 high on the day of the spin, the newly listed ticker saw its price depreciate by almost 60% to a 52 week low of $11.43 by the end of December. As of 3/31, CPLG sits at $11.17, a significant discount from the spin-off price as it approaches its one year anniversary. While the underperformance is significant and more persistent than spin-off averages, a severe price reduction does make sense. For starters, the new REIT is only covered by one analyst (from JPMorgan).

Second, a REIT is a whole new asset class from the parent's C-Corp structure, and the major shift in direction may have caused institutions with stringent investment criteria and a lack of expertise with such financial instruments to empty their positions and move on. Then, take into consideration the necessary valuation knowledge one might need to fully understand CPLG, which is a REIT that is the first of its class in the midscale/upper-midscale hotel lodging segment, and you have a classic case of investors selling the stock to avoid the spin-off migraine, completely disregarding the potential for new gains. We feel that there is no apparent justification for a 60% price depression, and once investors notice the deep value opportunity that has presented itself as the company drives growth and synergies from the Wyndham transaction, the price should begin to rebound.

An analysis of how the current CorePoint management team is incentivized is crucial to understanding where performance might lead. It is good to see that most of LQ's original executives (including the CEO, COO and CFO) have remained at CorePoint Lodging after the spin-off. Keith Cline, former CEO of La Quinta Holdings, who willingly chose to become the CEO of the newly created CorePoint, has been contracted to the company's 2018 Omnibus Incentive Plan, which applies to the other senior executives of the firm. While he is receiving a salary of $795,675 and a performance bonus that can amount to that same sum each year, most of his compensation will come from long-term incentives.

The compensation package Cline receives is almost identical to the one he participated in when he was at La Quinta. Looking at the pre-merger 10K-a, we can see a similar structure with a base salary, a performance bonus that can amount to roughly the same sum, and annual stock awards with a target value of $3 million.

Source: LQ Pre-Merger 10K-a

The CorePoint and La Quinta executive package is designed to focus on stock compensation, and the target value of vested stocks amounts to more than 60% of total comp in either scenario. In 2017 at LQ, Cline made over $4 million on vested stocks with a target value of $3 million at the time of signage ($1.5mn in time vested restricted stock, $1.5mn in PSU).

On the other hand, in 2018 at CPLG, with a target value congruent to that of the LQ package ($3M split between $1.8M restricted stock and $1.2M PSU), the actual equity compensation didn't hold up so well for Cline. Given that the share price used to dictate the original amount of shares was the spin-off price of $26.44, and the share price of the vested first annual payment on December 31st, 2018 was the closing price of $12.25, here's a quick and dirty ballpark estimate of what Cline's compensation might have been:

CEO Cline's Estimated Compensation at LQ and at CPLG

It is unlikely Cline predicted that a compensation cut of this magnitude was going to happen. We also see that the executives clearly have ample motivation to try and get the stock price to appreciate in the coming years. Keep in mind that Cline also has his most heavily compensated years in terms of the equity approaching in years 3 and 4 after the spin-off, with an extra $1,875,000 of restricted stock that vests in each of those periods. In terms of incentives, the management's priorities are very much aligned towards the long term success of the company moving forward.

Major Risks

Although CorePoint has real estate holdings in 41 states across the country, their portfolio is arguably not that diverse. A reason for this is that the vast majority of their holdings are branded under one name: La Quinta. Naturally, if customer perception of this brand changes for the worse, CPLG will struggle to drive RevPAR growth. However, management's long term goal is to diversify the portfolio, and the transaction should help this happen. CEO Cline, when talking about this long term goal, mentioned the following during the Q4 2018 earnings call: "There is an opportunity longer-term for CorePoint to consolidate a diversified portfolio of select service hotels." This shows management's understanding of the need to diversify, which we believe will happen over the next few years. The Wyndham integration should help this happen.

Similarly, CPLG's hotels are also not particularly diverse on a geographic basis. Nearly half of the hotels are located in either California, Florida, or Texas. 21 holdings are in California, 49 in Florida, and 69 in Texas. Because of the high concentration in these areas, CorePoint is susceptible to near-to-medium term trends in these markets. In Texas and Florida, for example, the risk of natural disasters can adversely affect CorePoint's performance in the short run. In our view, however, CorePoint has adequate insurance and is able to recuperate most of the losses. Also, especially in Texas, many of their hotels are strategically placed outside of hurricane zones (CorePoint only has 13 of its Texas holdings in the hurricane zone; two in Corpus Christi, 9 in the Houston area, and two on the southeast coast).

Valuation

Our above theses are modeled into our valuation of CPLG. We believe that given trends in the midscale and upper-midscale segments, the company will be able to drive RevPAR of 1.7% in 2019 and a 1.4% RevPAR in 2020 (we based our numbers on STR and Tourism Economics' projections for these segments in 2019 and 2020). This is roughly in line with management's expectations of 0-2% RevPAR growth for 2019. Importantly, neither our model nor management is forecasting revenue synergies from the Wyndham transaction, which, as discussed earlier, could have a significant impact on the company's top line. In 2021, we decrease RevPAR by roughly 1.8%, to account for the supply-demand imbalance in the upper-midscale segment, before increasing the rate through 2023.

Our Revenue Breakdown in the Model

From a cost perspective, we model the company to increase property operating expenses significantly relative to FY2018 (we hold at Q4 2018 levels to capture the company's new management/royalty fee to Wyndham, which we believe will be held constant going forward). We similarly model G&A to match Q4 2018 levels, and hold depreciation at a constant proportion relative to Net PP&E (given that CPLG is using straight line depreciation, we believe using percentage of Net PP&E is the most accurate estimate of depreciation going forward).

Given these assumptions, we model other operating expenses to be 64.5% of revenues, allowing us to meet allowing us to meet the low point of management's EBITDAre guidance for 2019 of $173mn. It is important to note that we essentially hold other operating expenses at 64.5% of revenues going forward (without accounting for synergies). This can definitely be argued, and is largely dependent on one's opinion of how labor expenses are going to trend going forward, as this line item is made up of payroll, employee benefits, insurance, and third-party travel agency commissions. We believe OTA fees simply won't increase again at that rate that they did in 2018 (they should come down due to synergies), and similarly do not believe the extent of labor tightening will be the same in 2020 as it will be in 2019.

Estimates of cost synergies are accounted for in the model in line with our second thesis. We assume a 1.75% improvement in other operating expenses in the base case, which we expect to be achieved through 2021.

Our Cost Breakdown in the Model

Our last major assumption deals with capital expenditures. We took the midpoint of 2019 guidance and utilized 5% of revenue as our maintenance capex percentage going forward (as noted by management in the Q4 2018 earnings call), given that the majority of capex spend was based on the repositioning strategy we discussed earlier, which is now largely complete.

Our PP&E and Working Capital Breakdown in the Model

Overall, these assumptions allow us to build a levered DCF, do a NAV analysis of the company (where we hold the implied cap rate at 2018 levels and apply it to our 2019 forecasts), and engage in a comparable companies analysis. The results of these different valuation techniques are below, with sensitivity analyses included so readers can view how different inputs/assumptions may affect the model:

Our Discounted Cash Flow Analysis from the Model

Our NAV Analysis from the Model

Our Comparable Companies Analysis from the Model

Lastly, you can see our expectations for the AFFO payout ratio below:

AFFO Payout Ratio Analysis from the Model

As can be seen, our model indicates a 58.2% premium over the current stock price of $11.17, implying a target stock price of $17.68, which we believe is relatively conservative given out estimates. Importantly, this does not account for the dividend yield, which we do not believe will be cut given our assumptions, as seen above through the AFFO payout ratio.

Final Valuation from the Model

Conclusion

To conclude, CPLG is an easy to understand business trading at an extremely cheap multiple relative to competitors. Our analysis shows that the company is extremely overlooked by the market, likely as a result of its market size and the fact that the company is a spin-off, despite being a safe investment (backed by a high NAV per-share and the likelihood of consistent dividend payments).

Overall, we believe the company is in a good industry, given trends in the lodging space, positioned well, given its focus on the midscale and upper-midscale segments, and has a well-incentivized management team that will drive the stock price higher going forward. We believe this is a great stock for any investor seeking both capital appreciation and a high dividend yield, with relatively low risk.

