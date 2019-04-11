Vanguard Energy ETF: A Good Way To Capitalize On Oil's Rally

The Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE), which is one of the cheapest energy sector funds, gives investors exposure to hundreds of energy companies but is heavily tilted towards oil producers. This puts VDE in a great position to benefit from the improvement in the US as well as regional oil prices. Although Vanguard Energy ETF is slightly expensive at the moment, those investors who are looking to capitalize on the oil price recovery should consider buying this ETF on weakness.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

The Vanguard Energy ETF is one of the largest energy ETFs which has $3.7 billion of assets under management. The fund holds 138 energy stocks in its portfolio including integrated oil majors, independent oil producers, oilfield equipment and services providers, and oil and gas refining and marketing companies. VDE tracks the MSCI US IMI Energy 25/50 which is an index of small- to large-cap energy stocks deemed investable by MSCI. VDE is a passively managed ETF which replicates the portfolio of its target index.

The Vanguard Energy ETF competes against its bigger rival SPDR Energy Select Sector Fund (XLE) which is considered the energy industry's benchmark fund. The XLE is the largest energy sector ETF, with nearly $14 billion of net assets. It is also one of the cheapest energy ETFs and comes with an expense ratio of just 0.13% which means it charges $13 annually on every $10,000 of investment. However, what I like about VDE is that it is even cheaper, with an expense ratio of just 0.10%. Other major energy ETFs charge a much higher fee. For instance, SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) and iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC) are some of this sector's biggest funds, each with more than $1 billion of assets under management, and their expense ratios are 0.35% [XOP] and 0.47% [IXC].

Additionally, XLE has a highly concentrated portfolio consisting of just 29 stocks and doesn't give investors any exposure to a vast majority of companies operating in the US energy space. But VDE does, with its portfolio which has almost 5 times as many companies as XLE does, including a number of mid-cap and small-cap companies that get ignored by XLE but are an integral part of the US energy sector.

VDE is a top-heavy ETF. Its top holdings get the biggest share of assets while the bottom holdings get the least. However, VDE targets a 25/50 index which implies that its top holdings can't get more than 25% of its total assets. Its top holding is the largest US-based energy company Exxon Mobil (XOM) which gets 23.1% of the ETF's assets followed by Exxon Mobil's closest US-based rival Chevron (CVX) which gets 15.8% and the largest independent oil producer ConocoPhillips (COP) which gets 5.4%.

Image: Author

Although VDE tracks the entire energy sector, it is heavily tilted towards companies that get a majority of their revenues by selling oil and gas. Its top-3 holdings - Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips - represent 44% of the ETF's assets. Note that Exxon Mobil and Chevron are vertically integrated oil producers with significant downstream (refining, marketing, chemicals) operations. However, both companies typically get most of their earnings from their oil and gas production business. In 2018, for instance, Exxon Mobil's upstream business earned an adjusted profit of $14.25 billion which was equivalent to 68% of its total profits. The VDE's top-10 holdings include five oil producers (XOM, CVX, COP, EOG, & OXY) which together account for nearly 52% of the fund's assets. In addition to this, there are dozens of oil producers in VDE's portfolio, including all US-based large-cap, mid-cap, and some small-cap companies ranging from one of the Permian Basin's biggest oil producers Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) to Colorado-based small-cap operator Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI). Together, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and the independent oil producers account for ~69% of VDE.

The great thing is that a lot of oil producers, particularly those that are VDE's top holdings, are facing a positive outlook, thanks in large part to the improvement in oil prices. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has gained 40% this year to $64 a barrel at the time of this writing. The rally has been fueled in large part by the supply cutting efforts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners. On the supply side, oil exports from Venezuela and Iran have plunged as both countries face US sanctions. Disruption in oil production in Libya due to an ongoing conflict has also given support to oil prices.

Meanwhile, the demand side of the equation could also improve as the US and China get closer to signing a trade agreement. Both countries have also recently reported upbeat manufacturing numbers which have alleviated concerns regarding the global economic slowdown. I believe the resilience of the US economy, a potential economic recovery in China combined with OPEC-led production cuts should provide support to WTI oil which could remain in the $60-70 a barrel range.

In addition to this, oil prices in the Permian Basin, which is located in West Texas and New Mexico, have also improved substantially in 2019. The WTI Midland price plunged in the region due to the pipeline bottleneck. The weekly Permian Basin oil differential to NYMEX WTI futures fell to as low as under ($10) per barrel in 2018 and stayed under ($5) a barrel throughout most of the year, as per data from the CME Group. But it has improved substantially this year to ($1.55) a barrel at the time of this writing and I believe it will shrink further in the future as new pipelines are placed into service in 2019. This includes the 900,000 bpd EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline, Phillips 66's (PSX) 800,000 bpd Gray Oak pipeline, and Plains All American's (NYSE:PAA) 670,000 bpd Cactus II pipeline.

The strength in oil prices bodes well for VDE since it will make it easier for the ETF's underlying companies to report strong levels of earnings and free cash flows. I believe Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and Occidental Petroleum are cash flow machines which will likely deliver tons of cash in excess of capital expenditure in the $60 to $70 a barrel oil price environment which they will likely use on various shareholder-friendly initiatives, such as dividend growth.

I think strong dividend growth that is funded by cash flows could become one of the key themes for this year. Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum come with a great track record of growing dividends consistently for years. They have been joined by ConocoPhillips which has demonstrated its ability to deliver free cash flows in a weak oil price environment, which I've discussed in a recent article. But I find particularly interesting is that those oil producers who are not typically considered as dividend stocks will also likely increase payouts by double digits in 2019. This includes companies like EOG Resources and Pioneer Natural Resources which currently offer dividend yields of less than 1% but will likely grow dividends meaningfully in the future. This will have a positive impact on VDE's dividends. The ETF currently offers a decent dividend yield of 2.9%, which is higher than the current S&P 500 average of 1.95%, and the fund's dividends can climb in the future.

The VDE's top oil producers, including Exxon Mobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, EOG Resources, and Occidental Petroleum, are all some of the most active and largest oil producers at the Permian Basin. Therefore, they are also well positioned to benefit from the improvement in prices in the region. I believe the $60 to $70 a barrel oil price environment will also give an opportunity to companies that outspend cash flows last year, such as Pioneer Natural Resources (VDE's 12th largest holding) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) (15th largest holding), to turn around their businesses by either achieving cash flow breakeven or hitting free cash flows in 2019.

The Vanguard Energy ETF has delivered a good performance this year, rising by 18% on a year-to-date basis. I believe the fund will likely continue moving higher on the back of the strength of its underlying companies, primarily oil producers. The ETF is trading 20x trailing-twelve-months earnings which makes it a bit expensive than XLE and XOP whose P/E ratios are 17x and 15x. I believe Vanguard Energy ETF is a great fund which investors should closely follow and consider buying on weakness which brings its valuation in-line with its peers and pushes its yield to well over 3%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.