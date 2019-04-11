PagerDuty: Not Answering This Page

The huge opening-day gains have "removed" all the appeal, so I will watch this from the sidelines.

PagerDuty (PD) has seen a successful public offering, becoming the latest unicorn to go public at a steep valuation these days. The IPO has been such a big success with opening-day gains of 60%, that all the relative appeal has been "removed" as shares are far too expensive to consider for me at the moment.

The Business

PagerDuty has a mission to connect teams to real-time opportunities and, therefore, elevate the quality of the work done by those teams. The company claims to operate as the central nervous system for digital enterprises, harnessing digital signals through software or devices, only to thereafter combine them with human response data. This enables teams to take good actions on a real-time basis.

This should, in theory, help organisations in many ways, including accelerated innovation, improved operational efficiency, higher revenues, greater security, and better customer service. With customer expectations being very elevated, enterprises have to ensure that all the infrastructure and software that reach those customers are updated all the time. Solutions furthermore may not see outages as non-perfect customer experiences can be very costly these days.

The offering of PagerDuty is that of a platform which allows for real-time operations, collecting signals, interpreting them, and then communicating with the right team members to take real-time action. The mining of data is combined with machine learning to drive the output which is communicated to the teams, as this is a very hot field of course currently.

The solution is used by 11,000 organisations and includes 380,000 paid users, quite an impressive number, as many other fast growing companies are using the services to drive superior customer service, speed, and innovation.

The Offering & Valuation

PagerDuty initially aimed to sell 8.5 million shares at a price between $21 and $23 per share as strong demand meant that the offer price was finally set at $24, for gross proceeds of $204 million. Note that, in total, nearly 9.1 million shares were offered, as some shares are sold by selling shareholders as well, of course not benefiting the company.

There are 73.6 million shares outstanding following the offering, which means that equity of the business is valued at $1.77 billion at the offer price. Following a huge 60% run higher on the opening day (at the moment of writing), shares trade at $38 and are valued at $2.65 billion. With existing net cash of $128 million ahead of the offering and taking into account net proceeds of roughly $180-190 million from the IPO, I peg the net cash position at $310-320 million, for an operating asset valuation of $2.33 billion.

The company has seen solid growth recently. For the calendar year of 2017, which ended in January of 2018, sales hit $79.6 million. Revenues grew by 48% last year to $117.8 million, suggesting that the company trades around 12 times annualised sales at the offer price, yet now trades at nearly 20 times sales; too much to consider, in my eyes.

While absolute losses did increase from roughly $38 million to $42 million between 2017 and 2018, relative losses are coming down but remain sizable nonetheless. On the bright side, the strong net cash position following the offering means that losses can relatively easily be financed. Furthermore, it is comforting that fourth quarter sales growth for 2018 has continued to be very solid at 47% as revenues hit $33.8 million and thus come in at an annualised rate of $135 million, for about a 17 times operating asset multiple.

The other good news is that the company has demonstrated on some real operating leverage as fourth quarter operating losses narrowed quite a bit to $6.4 million. While a substantial portion of the leverage came from lower R&D expenses, it should be noted that sales and marketing efforts came down a great deal as well on a relative basis, as it is very comforting to see growth rates being maintained despite this cutback on spending in this area.

Rich, Yet Solid Growth

I like the promise, continuation of growth and the fact that losses are coming down a lot, yet this IPO is full of risks at the same time as well. Risks include the (narrowing) losses, high valuation, very competitive environment and rapidly evolving marketplace, although potential is certainly seen if growth can be maintained at this pace.

The company is competing against some large players in the field. Atlassian (TEAM), Splunk (SPLK) and ServiceNow (NOW) are all considered to be competitors, at least according to the company itself. Atlassian acquired Opsgenie in September of last year for nearly $300 million as no revenue contribution was mentioned alongside the announcement of that deal. Splunk bought VictorOps last summer for $120 million, as no other financial details have been announced alongside this deal as well.

While the risk-reward looked perhaps defendable at the offer price, or at least the preliminary offering range, it has seen huge gains on the opening day which have killed all the appeal in my eyes, as I find it very easy to avoid the shares at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.