Novartis Acquires IFM Tre For Drug Expansion In Multiple Areas

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is looking to push a new anti-inflammatory drug, after acquiring IFM Tre, which is a subsidiary of Therapeutics LLC. It's good news because it gives the big pharma a leg up on treating inflammatory disorders. The newly acquired drugs will not only be used for inflammation, there a host of other possible indications that can be targeted. This expansion could be key to creating a potential blockbuster in the coming years. I feel this was a smart move by Novartis, because it was a buyout that was done in such a way that it could possibly expand its pipeline.

Acquisition With Massive Potential

The acquisition of IFM Tre will allow Novartis to gain several clinical products that are NLRP3 inhibitors. It will gain one clinical program and then two pre-clinical programs. Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis has agreed to acquire all shares of IFM Tre. In addition, it paid an upfront $300 million payment with the potential for IFM Tre to receive up to $1.6 billion in total for milestone payments. This deal is expected to close in Q2 of 2019, pending all customary closing conditions that are necessary. Why was this molecule important for Novartis to acquire? That's because it adds to the company's anti-inflammatory disorder pipeline. There were three products that arose from the purchase of IFM Tre. These were:

IFM-2427 to treat inflammatory disorders

preclinical drug for inflammatory bowel disease

preclinical stage central nervous system drug

All these target indications above are why I believe Novartis made the right move to acquire the company. For instance, IFM-2427 which targets inflammatory disorders may possibly be used to treat NASH. The NASH market is forecasted to be between $20 billion and $35 billion. It is a large market indeed. Then, there is another solid possibility as well. This involves the preclinical stage central nervous system disorder drug noted above. With this drug, the company will be able to enter clinical development for a potential Alzheimer's treatment. That's another large market opportunity as well. The global Alzheimer's market is expected to reach $14.8 billion by 2026. Both of these indications target large markets, but they are not the only possible targets. This drug will also allow Novartis to go after many other inflammatory and central nervous system (CNS) indications. These will include: Atherosclerosis, gout, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and many others. The possibilities for this drug are endless, and yes, even cancer is another possible target indication as well.

Conclusion

Novartis made a good move in acquiring IFM Tre, because of all the clinical products that it had obtained that came with the deal. What I like about it is that it will provide the company with many different types of indications that it can go after. The risk is that these products are only in the early stages of clinical testing. That means it will be many years before any of these products reach the market. However, Novartis has the capability to advance multiple indications all at the same time. Another risk involves targeting particular markets, like the NASH market. That's because there are hundreds of biotechs developing a drug for this space. Some of these companies targeting NASH are Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) and Genfit (GNFT). The final risk involves the Alzheimer's market. To date, there is a 99% failure rate for developing a successful drug for a phase 3 Alzheimer's study. The flip side is that there are many other target indications that Novartis can go after, which I have mentioned above. They are still risky types of indications to run in clinical trials, but not as bad as Alzheimer's.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.