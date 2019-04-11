Tronox Limited (TROX) CEO Jeff Quinn on The National Titanium Dioxide Company Limited Cristal Acquisition- Call Transcript

Tronox Limited (NYSE:TROX) The National Titanium Dioxide Company Limited Cristal Acquisition Call April 11, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Brennen Arndt - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Jeff Quinn - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Jean-François Turgeon - Chief Operating Officer

John Romano - Chief Commercial Officer

Tim Carlson - Chief Financial Officer

John McNulty - BMO Capital Markets

Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research

Duffy Fischer - Barclays

Jeff Zekauskas - JPMorgan

Jim Sheehan - SunTrust

Matthew DeYoe - Vertical Research

Roger Spitz - Bank of America

James Finnerty - Citi

Josh Spector - UBS

Christopher Perrella - Bloomberg Intelligence

Brennen Arndt

Thank you and welcome everyone to our conference call to highlight the closing of the Cristal acquisition. On our call today are Jeff Quinn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-François Turgeon, Chief Operating Officer, John Romano, Chief Commercial Officer and Tim Carlson, Chief Financial Officer.

We'll be using slides as we move through today's call. Those of you listening by Internet broadcast through our website should already have them. And for those of you listening by telephone, if you haven't already done so you can access them on our website at tronox.com.

Moving to Slide 2, with a reminder that the comments made on this call as well as the information provided in our presentation and on our website include certain statements that are forward-looking and subject to various risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the specific factors summarized in our SEC filings, including those under the heading entitled Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2018. This information represents our best judgment based on today's information. However, actual results may vary based on these risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

During the conference call, we will refer to certain Tronox non-U.S. GAAP financial terms, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA that we use in the management of our business and that we believe are useful to investors evaluating the company's performance. Reconciliation to their nearest US GAAP terms are provided in the appendix of the slide deck.

We'll also refer to certain estimates of Cristal's historical financial results and estimates of the pro forma financial results of the combined companies, including adjusted EBITDA and estimated synergies. Since this information is based on estimates only, we do not provide reconciliations to their nearest US GAAP terms.

Moving to Slide 3. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Jeff Quinn. Jeff?

Jeff Quinn

Thanks, Brennen. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us this morning. The closing of the Cristal acquisition yesterday afternoon was a game changing transformational moment for our company and our path to creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders.

Today is day one for a new Tronox. Members of our leadership team had been at Cristal sites around the world over the last few days to welcome our new team members share our vision for the Tronox and move forward as one to implement our integration plans.

I want to thank both Cristal and Tronox employees and say that I greatly admire their resiliency, both organizations have shown throughout this process. I also want to thank you our investors for the patience and support you've shown from the day we announced this deal. None of us expected the process to play out as it did, but we played the cards we were dealt and have persevered.

Today we have shared moments - together we have shared moments of deal fatigue and frustration, but the combination of Tronox and Cristal is now complete and we can get to the business of creating value for our shareholders. We here at Tronox, are not letting some of those frustrations and disappointments detract from the fact that this is a transformational moment for our company.

Moving to Slide 3. Our combination is a highly synergistic one and creates the world's largest vertically integrated TiO2 producer well-positioned to derive significant and differentiating benefits from our participation in every level of the TiO2 value chain.

Our combination creates an enterprise that is the second largest TiO2 pigment producer, second largest mineral sands producer and the second largest zircon producer in the world.

Our combination creates an enterprise with an unmatched global footprint consisting of nine pigment plants, eight mineral sands facilities on six continents and our combination produces an enterprise which on a pro forma basis generated adjusted EBITDA before synergies of $908 million in 2018.

We have great assets and strong market positions in every corner of the world, but it is our extraordinary people that would differentiate us. We now form the most culturally and geographically diverse team in the industry.

30% of our global team will be located in South Africa, approximately 15% of our colleagues will work in each of Australia and Europe and approximately 10% of our employees will contribute to our success from each of Asia, the Middle East, North America and South America.

Our new organization truly does reflect that it's one world one Tronox. Our organization may have been born in Oklahoma City and spent its formative years in Mississippi, but now its a truly global organization. We embrace this diversity and firmly believe they will make us stronger and contribute directly to our success.

We will draw upon the rich diversity of talent who bring deep operational technical and commercial expertise at every step of the value chain and couple that with our global scale and vertical integration to become the premier TiO2 producer in the world.

As one global team, we will work diligently and relentlessly to deliver the promise of our combination. We will optimize our combined market position. We will leverage our unmatched global footprint to better serve our customers around the world. We will deploy our leading operations technologies to continually improve our quality and lower our cost. We will derive functional - we will drive functional excellence across our global team to increase our speed and efficiency and we will deliver the substantial synergies inherent in this combination.

Our mission is to create the equity offering of choice in the TiO2 space that displays greater stability and financial performance and cash generation across cycles by utilizing our vertical integration and margin stabilizing commercial approach.

Our goal is to deliver shareholder returns above those of our peer TiO2equities and top quartile returns against a broader group of chemicals and materials peer companies on a sustained long-term basis.

Now moving to Slide 4. Though a major milestone, the closing of the Cristal acquisition is one in a series of transactions aimed in enhancing shareholder value. As shown on this slide, two recently completed transactions have well positioned us to create value for our shareholders, following the closing of the deal and the related remedial transactions.

We recent completed our redomiciliation to the UK and earlier this year signed the Mineral Sands Completion Agreement with Exxaro Resources. Our redomiciliation from Australia to the UK was completed on March 27.

Among many additional benefits, our U.K. domicile enables us to buy back shares without seeking shareholder consent for each transaction, whether directly from Exxaro or in the open market.

The Mineral Sands Completion Agreement with Exxaro provides for the orderly exit from their 28.7 million share position in Tronox in a manner that preserves our $4 billion of NOLs.

Under the agreement, Exxaro can sell 14 million shares now, and additional 14.7 million shares after mid-August. Tronox has the right but not the obligation to directly buy any shares Exxaro elects to sell at a 5% discount to market.

Also under the agreement, we have the right to acquire Exxaro’s 26% ownership interest in our South African subsidiaries. Exercising this option would enable us to capture 100% of the earnings streams from the feedstock and co-products out of our South African operations and also facilitate more efficient repatriation of cash from South Africa.

The remedial transactions associated with the Cristal acquisition are expected to close within the next 30 days. The sale of Cristal's former North American TiO2 business to INEOS Enterprises for $700 million will close on May 1st and we expect the divestiture of the 8120 paper laminate grade to Venator Materials to close imminently.

Later in our remarks, Tim will walk through a pro forma cash sources and uses schedule and a pro forma cap table to give you a sense of where we see our cash position and balance sheet after the Cristal and remedial transactions close.

While no final decisions had been made regarding the use of the proceeds, we have previously indicated our interest in buying directly the first 14 million share tranche Exxaro may elect to sell prior to mid-August.

Subject to market conditions, we see this as a logical and value-creative use of a portion of the INEOS proceeds. We have reached an agreement with Exxaro that would allow us to purchase the first tranche of shares even if that tranche comes to market in the next few weeks before the INEOS closing and defer payment until after those proceeds are received.

Other options for use of proceeds include further deleveraging, buying the second tranche of Exxaro shares later in the year, acquiring Exxaro’s interest in our South African operations or for other general corporate purposes.

Going forward, we will be as transparent as possible regarding the pro forma historical and expected future performance of the new Tronox. We fully understand your thirst for information regarding the former Cristal business.

We are scheduled to release our first quarter earnings on May the 9th and hold our first quarter conference call on May the 10th. In addition to reporting our standalone results for the legacy Tronox business, we intend to provide some additional insight into the pro forma business at that time.

We are also hosting our first Investor Conference on May 30th in New York. At that time we will share our five year strategic and financial plan which will include an 18 month forecast covering the second half of 2019 and the full year 2020.

We also intend to provide historic pro forma income statements and reconciliations by quarter for 2018 ahead of the 75 day post closing deadline.

I now would like to turn the call over to John Romano, our Chief Commercial Officer and Jean-François Turgeon, our Chief Operating Officer. John will provide an overview of some of the commercial aspects of the combined new Tronox and Jean-François will provide a summary of our operational plans for the integrated business. John?

John Romano

Thanks, Jeff. Moving to Slide 5. Our combination comes at a time when market conditions and feedstock and co-products are favourable. Zircon is delivering significant profitability and margin enhancement and the outlook for feedstock is also favorable as well.

As a vertically integrated producer and a strong feedstock environment, we expect to gain significant and differentiating benefits relative to non-integrated pigment producers. Our combination also comes at a time when global TiO2 pigment markets are in a transition. For the past year, the direction of the markets has been the subject of much debate. Are we at a peak on the cusp of a decline or is this just a pause until transitory inventory imbalances normalize in Europe and Asia.

Our view has always been that this is only a pause. On our most recent quarterly conference call, we said we anticipated a return to normal customer demand and inventory levels as destocking runs its course by mid-year, and we're starting to see that happen.

In recent quarters, the impacts of these inventory imbalances in Europe and Asia reflected to varying degrees in the financial results of TiO2 pigment producers. They were in ours and even more so in Cristal's ex-Ashtabula.

We gained some positive momentum in March and we're optimistic that what we're seeing in Asia will drive a positive trend in our performance as we enter the second quarter. It appears to us that the first half of 2019 will be the trough and at a level far less than the one the last one.

Moving to Slide 6. Our combination - our combined TiO2 pigments by sales to geographical region. The chart shows TiO2 pigments sales in 2018 and our estimate of Cristal excluding the Ashtabula complex and the combined new Tronox on a pro forma basis. The data shows only sales of TiO2 pigment and do not include feedstock or coal products.

As you can see in the new Tronox chart on the left side of the slide, it is very clear that our combination results in a very balanced geographical pigment sales mix that enhances our global footprint with 21% of our sales in North America, 8% in Latin America, 30% of our sales in Asia Pacific, 30% in Europe and 11% in the Middle East and Africa.

This geographical balance positions us well to grow with our customers as they grow anywhere in the world. Our global scale also affords us greater opportunities to work with our customers on new product developments and quality improvements.

We will also benefit from greater participation and higher growth emerging markets that complement our position in the North American market and will now participate in specialty and ultra fine markets as well.

As we reported on our last conference call, we continue to work successfully with our customers on unique win-win margin stability initiatives that provide the predictability of price and stability of supply that our customers are looking for and at the same time the margin stability that will allow us to consistently reinvest in our business throughout the cycle.

Now that we close the transaction and have better insight into our combined commercial business, we have an opportunity to accelerate our work on this important initiative with our customers.

I want to conclude by saying thank you to all of our customers that have continued to support us throughout this process. We look forward to being able to better serve our entire global base - customer base with our expanded footprint.

And with that, I thank you and I'll now turn the call over to JF for an overview of our operational plans for the integrated business.

Jean-François Turgeon

Thank you, John.

Slide 7. I am very pleased to speak with you today and report that our integration work begin today on day one as we plan. We are deploying our very successful operational excellence program across or combined global operation to deliver on the substantial synergy inherent in our combination.

As you have heard us consistently say, this highly synergistic combination is all about increasing asset utilization, lowering our cost position, unlocking incremental production volume and generating strong cash flow or as we say internally, delivering safe, quality, low cost done for our customer and exceptional return for our shareholders.

We are now operating the world largest vertically integrated TiO2 production network. Our operating - operation touch every level of the TiO2 value chain. Our global footprint is unmatched in the industry with nine pigment plants, and eight mineral sands facility on six continents. We fully intend to deliver the many significant and differentiating benefits from operating this global vertically integrated production network.

We have moved from a long position in feedstocks to a short position. With guaranteed demand from nine pigment plants, we now have the ability to run our mining and smelting operation at consistently high utilization rate and at low cost. This low cost position generate strong cash flow with reduce volatility.

Having control over our own feedstock and the certainty of supply that come with it are very important to us strategically over the long-term. We can also optimize or use a different feedstock and grade to minimize waste. We will now benefit from having both fluoride and sulfate plant as we develop our operating plant for ilmenite mining and high grade feedstock production.

Our global footprint enable us to better serve our customer world wide by reducing the average distance to their facility and offer a more diverse suite of products for their specific needs.

Let's move to Slide 8 for a discussion on synergy. As you can see on this slide, we have not changed our strategy target. We expect to generate pre-tax run rate synergy of $100 million in year one, growing to $200 million by year three and reaching $230 million by year four.

We recently complete another round of diligence on our synergy estimate to reset the baseline year from 2016 to 2018. The synergy estimate came within the same risk adjust band as our original estimate, and it will be delivered from the same source as before, operation, SG&A, feedstock and supply chain.

However, as we finalize the update estimate, the bucket may be a little bit different in size. We identify some new synergy and also we adjust out the modest synergy we would not have- we will not achieve at the Ashtabula complex.

The major drivers are unchanged. First, we will increase the efficiency and quality, and we will be unlocking additional product volume from under utilized pigment plants. The Yanbu plant in Saudi Arabia, which is a replica of our Hamilton plant, present the largest upside in this initiative.

Yanbu was designed with Tronox technology in the early '90, and most of the product grade produced on site use decades-old technology. Through the year, Tronox R&D has significantly improved the quality of our pigment.

At Yanbu, we will make minor change to the equipment, adjustment to temperature and pH control and change in surface additive. And we believe that within months Yanbu will benefit from a year of Tronox product improvements.

Second, running our mineral sand asset at full utilization will lower our cost per tonne and optimize the value and use of our feedstock. Third, leveraging on our successful operational excellence program by sharing best practice across complementary technology, products - production facility and production geography.

Fourth, reducing the average distance to our customer through or unmatched global footprint. And fifth, eliminating significant supplier redundancy, consolidating third-party spending and redundant function and eliminating redundant corporate cost.

We look forward to reporting on our progress as we deliver on our commitment. We will do so each and every quarter. At our Investor Day on May 30th, we will provide an in-depth review of the component of our synergy and share how we intend to deliver them.

We also look forward to introducing you to the leader of our global operation team who will be in attendance at the event.

With that, I thank you and I'll turn the call over to Tim Carlson for a review of the transaction financials. Tim?

Tim Carlson

Thanks, JF. Moving to Slide 9. Here's a snapshot of pro forma sources and uses as of yesterday April 10 and on May 15th after the closings of our remedial transactions. Yesterday we sourced $1.456 billion from our balance sheet, $117 million from our ABL and $1 million from our New South African term debt to meet the $1.673 billion cash consideration for Cristal.

As a reminder, the Mineral Sands Completion Agreement and the repayment of the intercompany loan between South Africa and the U.K. in February enabled us to take out a $223 million unsecured term debt facility in South Africa. The proceeds of this term debt facility will be used to pay back a $195 million of secured term B debt in the United States and to pay off $28 million that had been drawn on a South African revolving debt facility.

We also transferred 37.58 million shares to Cristal for the equity considerations. We now have 163.3 million shares outstanding. The INEOS transaction is scheduled to close on May 1. The net proceeds will be approximately $690 million, the $700 million sales price, that's approximately $10 million of deal costs.

We plan to use a portion of the net proceeds from the INEOS transaction to repay $100 million of the term loan B and $117 million drawn on our ABL leaving $473 million of cash on our balance sheet. We expect to keep a $100 million to $200 million of cash in our balance sheet to run the business and have $400 million to $500 million of total liquidity. Therefore approximately $275 million to $375 million of cash would be available for other uses such as the Exxaro share repurchase and the other options Jeff mentioned earlier.

Moving to Slide 10 for a look at our capitalization and leverage ratios on April 10 and May 15. Here's a summary of our pro forma cash, secured debt and unsecured debt positions after closing the Cristal transaction and on May 15th which takes into consideration closing the INEOS transaction and repaying $100 million of term loan B that was previously mentioned.

With the leverage ratios, we have used our 2018 pro forma, adjusted EBITDA of $908 million and $100 million of estimated year one run rate synergies. There are a couple of key points that I'd like to highlight.

First, our pro forma net secured debt ratio with $100 million of estimated synergies improves from 2.1 time to 1.4 times as a result of paying down $200 million of term loan B debt, $195 million from the South African refined - financing and $5 million of normal payments amortization.

Second, our pro forma net debt leverage is at 2.7 times which positions us to operate at a 2 to 3 times leverage ratio across the cycle. Third, as we generate free cash flow from our vertically integrated operations, we intend to reduce our gross debt level to $2.5 billion over the next two to three years.

And lastly, we'll continue to have significant liquidity - liquidity of $249 million as of April 10, increasing to $825 million on May 15, assuming no repurchase of Exxaro shares should they elect to sell within that timeframe.

With that, I thank you. I'll now turn the call over to Jeff for closing comments. Jeff?

Jeff Quinn

Thank you, Tim. Before we take your questions, I want to share just a couple of thoughts. This has been a long process. We believe the efforts to keep Ashtabula in the deal was the right thing to do for our shareholders.

Last summer as soon as we received the adverse decision in the Federal Court in late August we turned our attention to getting this deal done as paused - as quickly as possible with the appropriate remedy. Though even doing that proved to be more time consuming and more difficult than we anticipated. We persevered and we've now succeeded.

This success would not have been possible without the professional and constructive attitude of the FTC staff; Bruce Hoffman, the Director of the Bureau of Competition at the FTC, and obviously, the entire team at INEOS. And we appreciate those efforts.

Our vision is now forward. Our path is set and our first strides have been taken. We have begun to implement our plans for the first 30 days. Our new global organization is in place and it's aligned on delivering the goals set out in that plan, team by team, plant by plant, project by project.

We intend to not miss a beat in meeting our production goals, serving our customers, delivering the synergies and tracking and reporting our results. On May 30 at our Investor Day in New York I look forward to introducing you to the broader management team that Jean-François, John and Tim and I have the pleasure of working with every day. We will also introduce to you some of our new colleagues from Cristal that are now part of the new Tronox.

At the Investor Day we will share with you our vision for creating premium shareholder value. We will outline our strategic priorities and how we're going to allocate capital among those priorities of creating a even stronger balance sheet, investing in value creating organic projects and returning capital to shareholders. The day in May will really be centered on what makes Tronox different. We look forward to that discussion.

With that, I thank you and we now like to open the call for questions. Operator, I'll turn it back to you.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from John McNulty with BMO Capital Markets.

John McNulty

Yeah, good morning. Thanks for taking my question and congratulations guys, I know it's been a long time, so I'm sure it's great to get this one across the finish line.

Jeff Quinn

Thanks, John.

John McNulty

I guess the first question would be on the synergies. You're maintaining this - the kind of same target that you'd had out before. I guess can you give us some color as to how much you had originally assumed Ashtabula would bring in and maybe the European small businesses as well that are now being divested and maybe where some of that makeup or catch-up is coming from in order to keep the synergy levels the same?

Jean-François Turgeon

Yeah. It's JF, John and look we had assume about $10 to $20 million with the Ashtabula complex because that was obviously a well-run plant with not that many upset in it and the divestiture of the paper laminate in Europe and it's really a minimum impact for us because we'll obviously compete in that market with the pigment coming from their Cristal Stallingborough plant.

And so the second part of your question was, where did the adjustment came from? As we dig into more detail into the plant and we have identify more potential with the value in use of our feedstock, being vertically integrated and having so many site, we have seen that optimizing how we will feed the ore to those different feedstock and use some of the - what I would say, less quality product from some of our mine, but being able to really play around with that flexibility of having a global portfolio like the one that we're creating here, its really where we had increase the synergy and we're comfortable with the $100 million running rate in year one, and obviously the $200 million in year three.

John McNulty

Got it. Now that's helpful. And a question just regarding the Cristal business. I mean look you, in the last couple of quarters, you as well as some others in the industry have really been working to kind of help to destock the industry given some of the inventory build that we've seen. I guess what's your - what's the color that you have or what can you give us regarding how Cristal participated in that destocking? Is there any change in terms of how we should think about kind of the near term operating rates for those assets around kind of this destocking participation?

John Romano

Yeah. John this is John Romano. Although we don't - we just got I guess real visibility into the numbers last night, I can't speak with 100% clarity on Cristal's numbers. But what I can say is that, as we exited the first quarter we started to see the destocking actually happen. The inventory that was built up and I think what we actually had indicated was that by mid-year we would start to see the inventories start to come down and we'd start to see an uptick in demand.

And as I mentioned previously, we did exit March with some - I would say good momentum and we're confident that we've actually hit the trough as we said we were going to in the first half of the year.

So I do believe inventories are at a position where in the last part of March we saw a significant uptick in our orders and I believe we'll see that same kind of information once we dig into the Cristal numbers.

John McNulty

Got it. Okay. And then maybe just one last question. I guess you've set out some kind of longer term and normalized leverage targets. I guess, Jeff, I'm a little curious. Would you consider going above that given the opportunity to buy back at least half as much or half of the Exxaro overhang? But you kind of implied in your opening comments that you might even consider going into the second tranche as well.

So I guess can you give us a little bit of color as to how you're thinking about your comfort for leverage and the ability to put cash to work into those Exxaro shares?

John Romano

Yeah. I think we're going - we're going to be a little flexible as we see business performance, market conditions and certainly if there is a value enhancing, you know, value-creating opportunity to buy back additional shares, we could consider that and possibly go above those ratios we set out temporarily.

But long-term goals remain same. We will drive towards those leverage levels and we would not be in a position of going above those for any - you know, any significant period of time.

John McNulty

Got it. Great. Thanks for the color and congratulations again.

Jeff Quinn

Thanks, John.

Frank Mitsch

Good morning and congratulations. Aziza and I shared a bottle of Cristal last night in your honor, and I'm sure some of you guys may have as well. So I'm looking at the synergies before and after and it seems like there's more operations in the current tranche and less feedstocks. Is that all tied to Ashtabula. Is that is that kind of the key differences between what you guys thought before and where you are today? Jeff?

Jeff Quinn

Yeah. Look, Frank, I think that one area where we feel on the operating side that there is more potential is Yanbu. And the potential when we did the original estimate was just around more volume. But what we have found in the second due diligence is that as we look at how they operate the plant today with small change we can basically change the quality of the product very significantly and start to make a replicate of our most common grade 826 [ph] that we make in Hamilton and start making that quality product in Ashtabula, and by doing that in Yanbu - sorry. And by doing that it's really create value because it's not just extra volume, but it's better quality material, and you compete on a different field.

Frank Mitsch

All right, all right. And obviously there's a lot more confidence that - you know, given that given though all the timing that you've had - you've had that opportunity to more fully explore the Yanbu facility and how - you know, do you believe that maybe realizing these synergies made happen a little bit sooner than - than you thought in the past or not necessarily?

Jeff Quinn

Yeah. Frank, we’ll provide an update on the synergies at Investor Day. And you know, we certainly don't want to make them – to make any commitments or promises on that type of thing until we have a chance to actually open the present and kind of figure out a little bit the current situation.

As you can reflect, the fact that up until yesterday we were competing with Cristal head to head in the marketplace. So there were a lot of limitations on, and really getting into some of the details and really being able to make some of those assessments, I think as we do that over the next few days and the weeks leading up to our Investor Day we'll be able to provide a more granularity and more detail on the synergies and where some of those buckets that are bigger than we anticipated might be.

Frank Mitsch

Very helpful. And let me end with the obligatory question on the cash sources and uses chart. There was no mention of the Venator breakup fee. Where do you guys stand on that?

Jeff Quinn

Well, Frank, as you know, to any entitlement by Venator the break fee is depended upon a number of things, including the closing of the 8120 transaction and we'll address that issue after those conditions are met and be able to report back to you on that.

Frank Mitsch

Thank you so much, Jeff.

Jeff Quinn

Thanks, Frank.

Duffy Fischer

Yeah, good morning. Question on you being short feedstock now, so which feedstocks in particular you short today, how do you plan to source those? And then as you release some of the new capacity over the next several years from the Cristal plants which feedstocks will you be short then. And how will you source those?

Jean-François Turgeon

Duffy, It's JF. Look it's high grade feedstock that will be short after the transaction and that was always expected. So there is no surprise by being moving from adding excess feedstock being short on feedstock.

Look obviously with the divestiture of Ashtabula and the short position is not as big as it would have been. But we're in the perfect situation because then we can run our mine, our SR plant and furnace at full capacity and always produce at the lowest cost possible and will buy the additional material on the market. But we still have the advantage of being vertically integrated.

Look, as we optimize the plant, and I like to call it will liberate the hidden factory from those nine pigment plant, and look it's our intention to continue to work with Amec to try to make the Jazan smelter work and look to have this become a successful project that that would help fill the gap for the high grade feedstock that we would need to run those pigment plant.

The beauty of the option agreement that we have on the Jazan smelter is if for any reason this is not successful, well, I mean, we’ll find another way to fill that gap.

Duffy Fischer

And just to follow up on Jazan, when is the next time you’ll start to restart that plant and see if it works this time?

Jean-François Turgeon

It's not going to be in 2019 and there is some significant modification that needs to be done by the supplier of the technology. But we believe that it's going to start sometime in early 2020.

Duffy Fischer

Okay. And then just one last one for me. Volumetrically, how much more or less did the old Tronox sell pigment-wise versus Cristal if you just say use 2018 as a baseline year?

Jeff Quinn

As far as volume - so last year if you look at 2008 [ph] there was not a lot of difference between what Tronox sold and what Cristal sold, somewhere around 420.

Duffy Fischer

Okay. Thank you, guys.

Tim Carlson

Yeah. And the revenue base last year, I mean, the revenues were almost - almost identical with Cristal, ex-Ash and Tronox. Obviously, Cristal has a higher capacity but Tronox utilization was higher.

Duffy Fischer

Great. Thank you.

Jeff Zekauskas

Thanks very much. What is the cash costs of achieving your synergies? And if you can break that up into capital costs and non-capital costs.

Tim Carlson

Hey, Jeff. It's Tim Carlson. Overall on CapEx and operating expenses over the first four years are right in the range of $130 million $140 million, very similar to what we were looking at before. The mix is slightly different, but it's about 50% capital and 50% operating and we're going to be providing an in-depth review of not just the onetime costs, but as we mentioned the synergies at our Investor Day next month.

Jeff Zekauskas

What were Cristal's capital expenditures in 2018?

Tim Carlson

Approximately 120 to 130.

Jeff Zekauskas

120 to 130. Do you have to wait a month before you can operate as one with Cristal? That is, do you have to wait until the Ashtabula divestiture actually takes place? Or can you act as one unit now?

Tim Carlson

We are we are acting as one unit as of yesterday afternoon. So yeah, no we don't have to wait to the divestiture.

Jeff Zekauskas

And then lastly in your synergy idea, does this assume that you sell - I don't know, 50,000 more tonnes out of Yanbu or 70,000 tonnes or are these synergy numbers exclusive of incremental tonnes coming out of C Cristal because of deep bottlenecks?

Tim Carlson

Well, the synergy number include the incremental tonne. Look, obviously we need the market to be able to absorb those new tonne and look it's our intention to run our plant to meet the demands of our customer like we have already done.

Jeff Quinn

And the nice thing about that output and - the output enhancing nature of the acquisition that doesn't come in one big - no big bucket, it will be a gradual thing as projects are completed and you'll get a positive impact on quality and cost and some output enhancement as we accomplish each of those smaller projects within a Yanbu improvement, you know, overall initiative.

Jeff Zekauskas

So in rough terms how many more tonnes are included in your cost assumptions as you would think will come out of the facilities?

Tim Carlson

Well, roughly speaking, I mean, if you look at the utilization rates historical utilization rates of the Cristal pigment network they in a typical year, recent years they run in the 80% to 85% utilization rate. So you know, over as Jeff said over time, over the next three to four years we begin to unlock that that hidden factory as JF calls it, you know, we should move that upward to the typical 90% to 94% utilization range. So unlocking 10% or so of a total pigment capacity of about 650,000 tonnes X-Ashtabula.

Jean-François Turgeon

Yeah, so somewhere in that 40 to 60,000 tonne range you know, in the fullness of time, but again all of that doesn't come on in one big swoop.

Jeff Zekauskas

Okay, great. Thank you so much.

Jim Sheehan

Thank you. How significant is the provision in the FTC settlement that Tronox must share its technology with INEOS [ph] to enable them to build a chloride plant outside North America? How soon do you expect them to consider building such a plant?

Jeff Quinn

Well Jim, I think you'd have to talk with them about that. I think the license of technology to build - build something or enhance something outside of the US is limited in terms of the grant of that license and that that provision is contained in the INEOS transaction agreement that will be filed and we think that is not a significant matter in terms of looking at the market going forward and the - and the proliferation of the chloride based technology going forward.

Jim Sheehan

Thank you. And in terms of your feedstock integration and the sort of upstream market dynamics, what's your outlook for cost inflation or price inflation of rutile feedstocks in 2019?

Jeff Quinn

We typically don't provide a lot of forward look on pricing, but we would expect as noted, you know, the feedstock market is actually kind of in an upward trend so we would expect those costs - the feedstock market to gradually continue to move up and as a vertically integrated producer we will likely benefit from that.

Jim Sheehan

Thank you.

Matthew DeYoe

Thank you. I guess to follow up on Jim's question, did INEOS push for the licensing option or was that something that the FTC pushed for? And should they actually want to postpone the new plant, is there additional know-hows in the deed? Or would that pretty much provide them a path to a viable product?

Jeff Quinn

Yeah, that was - that was - that provision was accommodation to the FTC and something the FTC staff thought was important to make sure that this remedy fully and completely addressed any competitive impact that they saw.

The trend - the license, you know, the transferability of the license is subject to the provisions in the INEOS agreement but it is transferable only in the context of a sale of all or substantially all of the assets comprising the Ashtabula business. And the sublicensing is really very limited in terms of ability to sub license to a third party for the purpose of doing some - doing engineering work and so that that license cannot be sub license to a competitor to manufacture.

So we think that it was an appropriate and reasonable accommodation to make to address the FTCs concerns. But I think it was also crafted in a way that addressed the appropriate concerns that we might have in terms of the proliferation of our technology and which is obviously something that we value significantly.

Matthew DeYoe

Okay. And then can you talk about the cadence on Cristal's earnings profile for 2018 and how that would translate to 2019 results, perhaps additionally kind of what was Cristal’s realized price and buying contributions to 2018 revenues?

Tim Carlson

Yeah, that's something we'll go through in Investor Day, we'll give you the historicals. We're going to be disclosing the 2018 by quarters. As Jeff said on the call, the pro forma and the numbers historicals by quarter for 18 sooner than the 75 day deadline and then in the Investor Day on May 30th we're going to review the - in detail the second half ‘19 and full year 2020.

So we'll give you an 18 month picture - forward looking picture on Investor Day and then probably at that time or maybe shortly thereafter give you the quarterly historicals for ’18.

Jeff Quinn

Yeah. And that being said, the cadence of their earnings in ‘18 followed the same trends that we saw in our own business and will follow those trends subject to - though slightly different geographic breakdown that the Cristal ex-Ashtabula had compared to the legacy Tronox operations.

Tim Carlson

Yeah. You know, as we've been saying you know, if you look at ’18, it's a sort of a stronger first half, weaker second half and our expectation is it looks like the mirror image, you know, a subdued first half and then gradual or uptick in the second half.

So you know, that if you consider that profile and then as you have just said in the context of the geographical, relative geographical exposure, the stronger exposure to Cristal in the European, Asian regions relative to our you know, strong position in North America you can sort of get a - get a feel for it.

Matthew DeYoe

Yeah. Fair enough. Makes sense. Thank you, gentlemen.

Roger Spitz

Thank you. Good morning. Can you estimate for us what additional acquisition costs for Cristal might be based on any working capital through-ups [ph] e.g., the estimated adjustment amount has defined in the February 21, 2017 transaction agreement or is that amount already been incorporated in the cost of closing?

Jeff Quinn

So the closing of the transaction was solely the cash consideration in the equity. There is a 90-day period of time after which we'll review their working capital balances and within that the working capital range, there are maxes and minimums and a maximum payout we would make to them of $20 million, in a maximum payout they would make to us of $10 million.

And then there's also a range around other long-term liabilities as well. And currently we're within the max and min range there. So there would be no payout, but that's subject to the 90-day review as well.

Roger Spitz

Thank you. Got it. Can you tell us what the sales price of the paper laminates business you're selling to Venator? And what was that business’s 2018 sales and EBITDA, please.

Tim Carlson

Yeah. I mean, that the Venator, the 8120 divestiture you know, is a €7 million payment, so not with a - only a €1 million upfront and the remaining of the €7 million being paid in two instalments in year two and three. So the cash proceeds from the sale of business is not really that significant.

Roger Spitz

Thanks. And lastly, we talked about a little bit the long short balance, but today on a pro forma basis can you provide your pro forma chloride or long/short balance in met tons and your pro forma sulfate long/short balance in met tons, please?

Tim Carlson

Yeah. We're about 85%...

Roger Spitz

85%...

Tim Carlson

Where we want to be in fact. Yeah, 85% on all - on everything.

Roger Spitz

Okay. Thank you.

Jeff Quinn

Hey, James.

James Finnerty

Hey, congratulations.

Jeff Quinn

Thank you.

James Finnerty

On the liquidity, just want to get your thoughts on what's your minimum liquidity going forward with - taking into consideration the potential outflow of cash for Exxaro all in and CapEx and potentially, a Venator break fee?

Tim Carlson

Our current thought is to keep liquidity right around the $400 to $500 million range in the near term and we'll provide some more color around that when we gather in a couple of months.

James Finnerty

And then on the leverage, you mentioned you thrust that down to $2.5 billion within the next three years. What leverage kind of ratio are you thinking about with regard to that?

Tim Carlson

We'd like to keep it in the 2 to 3 time range.

James Finnerty

2 to 3. And then just a refresher, I know you said you'd comment on the Venator break fee once the asset sales closed. What was the potential outflow there, I know it's not determined yet what’s going to happen, but what was the potential number?

Tim Carlson

$75 million is the maximum potential there.

James Finnerty

Okay, great. Thanks very much. Look forward to Investor Day.

Tim Carlson

Thanks, James.

Josh Spector

Yeah. Hey, guys. Just a quick one on cash, should we assume that any cash that's on Cristal's balance sheet stays with Tansee at this point?

Tim Carlson

There's about $40 million to $50 million of cash that's going to be coming with us that we've got to reimburse them for in about 90 days after close.

Josh Spector

Okay. And then one more on Ashtabula sales. I guess if I look at the 2016 breakdown that you guys provided a while ago, the amount of sales in North America is lower than what I would calculate for that plant's output. Can you tell us is Ashtabula supplying other material? Where they supply another material to Europe and Asia that we can get kind of a like for like historical?

Jeff Quinn

Yeah, we don't have a complete breakdown. But yes, they are supplying other regions, other than North America from the Ashtabula facility, somewhere in the 20 percent-ish range.

Josh Spector

And would that be mostly Europe or would that be Asia or both?

Jeff Quinn

It's a mix. I'd say probably more so in Europe and Latin America and Asia less so.

Josh Spector

Okay. All right, great. Thanks, guys.

Christopher Perrella

Hi. Question on the fee to acquire the 26% from Exxaro in South Africa, what's the cost associated with that?

Tim Carlson

So there is no fee, its part of the 2012 transaction. It was agreed that as part of once empowered or always empowered or 2022 whichever came that Exxaro could transfer those shares to Tronox ownership for the equivalent of 7.2 million shares.

Christopher Perrella

Okay. And then for your estimation how long would it take to build a new greenfield chloride plant. Not that it's in your long-term plans, but…

Tim Carlson

Three to five years, probably closer - towards the end of - the higher end of that range.

Christopher Perrella

All right. And then a question on the INEOS option there with the technology transfer, is China excluded as a country from that?

Jeff Quinn

.

Yes. Yes, it is.

Christopher Perrella

Okay. Thank you very much.

Jeff Quinn

Thanks to all of you for your questions. Before we conclude, I'd just like to - I'd be remiss if I just didn't say thank you to few others to help us to get this point. You know, first, Dr. Talal A. Al-Shair, the Founder and Chairman of Cristal. Dr. Talal is a true visionary who created a great company and you know all of us here at Tronox are really honored to take his creation into the future and hopefully to the next level. We take very - no seriously our responsibility of being good stewards of his creation.

We also would like to thank Sheikh Mubarak Al-Khafrah Chairman of Tasnee; Mutlaq Al Morished, Chief Executive Officer of Tasnee and Khan, the Chief Financial Officer of Cristal. The vision, courage and resiliency of these gentlemen made this deal possible and all of us here at Tronox look forward to continuing to work with Mutlaq and Moazzam as members of our Board of Directors.

Also want to thank our Board for their counsel and guidance through this process. Several members of the Board, Ilan Kaufthal and Andy Heins and Wayne Hinman, had been with us on the Board since our emergence from bankruptcy almost 8 years ago.

In addition to building significant leadership roles on our Board these gentlemen have helped shepherd this company through two significant transactions and other noteworthy events, including the passing of our former CEO. They have contributed greatly to the success of this company and it really has been a pleasure to work with those gentlemen since 2011.

Our South African colleagues, Sipho Nkosi and Mxolisi Mgojo, the CEO of Exxaro, had been great partners and has offered significant guidance and wisdom over the years. We especially appreciate Mxolisi and his team at Exxaro in the manner they work with us to create a smooth path for Exxaro’s exit from Tronox.

Peter Johnston, one of our Board members who joined us right after the Exxaro transaction in 2012 brings to our organization invaluable experience in the mining sector and in doing business in Australia. And as you know, Peter served as the Interim CEO after Tom Casey's passing and really helped keep the organization focused and on the right path.

And finally, more recently we’ve been able to really start the refreshment of our Board and also added additional diversity with Ginger Jones, Vanessa Guthrie and Steve Jones joining our Board. These individuals and collectively our Board as a whole are completely focused on creation, shareholder value and we look forward to working with them as we enter this new chapter.

So thanks for your time this morning. We look forward to reporting our progress on May 10 for the first quarter – on the first quarter call and especially look forward to our Investor Day later in the month of May where we can share with you our vision and our goals for the path forward for the new Tronox. Thank you very much and have a great day, its certainly a great day here at Tronox. Thank you.

