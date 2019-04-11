Long Ideas | Consumer | Canada
Is Aurora Cannabis Lining Up A Major Partner? - Pros And Cons
About: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)
by: Gary Bourgeault
Summary
Aurora Chairman Michael Singer says company is discussing potential partnerships.
Why it's possible nothing on that side of its business has really changed.
A look at the positives and negatives of a large partner for Aurora Cannabis.
Source: Seeking Alpha
Those following or in the cannabis market, along with most in financial media, have apparently made the decision that having a large partner investing in a company is proof of its legitimacy