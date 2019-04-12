Nordic American Offshore Reveals Details Of Scorpio Offshore Transaction

Earlier this month, I wrote about a deal reached by Nordic American Offshore (NAO), its creditors and shareholder Scorpio Offshore. The company has published the details of the deal, so investors and traders now have more details on the dilution and fleet composition. Here’s the news:

1.) As previously disclosed, Scorpio Offshore committed 13 vessels. In exchange, it received 8,126,219 common shares at $2.7774 per share, materially below the price of Nordic American Offshore shares after the initial announcement of the deal. Scorpio got almost the lowest price on the chart:

2.) Scorpio provided 9 crew boats and 2 anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTS). As per dayrates that the company revealed, they are not expected to give a material boost to Nordic American Offshore revenue:

Source: Nordic American Offshore press release

3.) The company has already used its equity line of credit, selling 3,240,418 shares at a price of $2.7774 per share. This move will increase Nordic American Offshore’s liquidity by $9 million. The equity line of credit allowed it to draw up to $20 million, so $11 million is still available.

4.) In total, the company has added 11,366,637 shares to the share count of 7.37 million. This is a substantial dilution, but that’s the price that common shareholders had to pay to stay afloat.

5.) Nordic American Offshore sounded very upbeat on near-term perspectives: “We will now turn to our immediate operational goals which include the employment of our entire North Sea fleet within the month of May [...] Our Q1 results will portray a number of contracts which reflect weaker market conditions. However, our spot vessels are experiencing dramatically improved utilization and rates, in some cases exceeding $20,000/day”.

In my previous article on the topic, I stated that shares were interesting for a short-term speculation on a relief rally. The initial upside reaction has already happened, taking shares of Nordic American Offshore from ~$2.50 to ~$3.50 in one move. Longer term, more sustainable upside will depend on the fundamentals. The dayrates should improve materially and be sustainable for Nordic American Offshore to have a chance to increase its market capitalization. The North Sea market is looking good on the drilling side, so, with time, this strength should translate into some strength for offshore support vessel providers.

Following the deal, Nordic American Offshore has this time. I’m cautiously optimistic on the future of the company after the deal, but I’d like to see the Q1 report and the new management’s comments to assess the perspectives. In the shorter term, some additional upside may be possible, but the price of the offering, which is materially below the current price, may serve as an “anchor” for the shares until the market sees new information and new strategy presented by management.

