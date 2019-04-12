Want S&P 500 Exposure? Don't Get Distracted By ETF Noise And Just Invest In SPY

Unless you're looking for a specific tilt for your US Large Cap exposure, just invest in SPY and call it a day.

Because the S&P 500 is market-weighted, any index or ETF that allocates in ways other than market-weight will have considerably different results than the S&P 500.

There are a variety of ways to get exposure to the companies within the S&P 500, but not all of those options will track the index closely.

Source: Shutterstock

On April 10th, I published an article on Seeking Alpha about the S&P 500 and how both EPS growth estimates and multiple expansion had to play out in order for the index to reach its consensus target of 3,096. The article was also tagged with tickers like DMRL, EPS, IVV, RSP, RVRS, RYARX, SDS, SFLA, SH, SPDN, and SPLX, among others.

I am familiar with quite a few of those tickers, but for the most part, only IVV invests in the S&P 500 index in the same proportion as the index. My previous article had nothing to do with the methodologies being used by some of the other ETFs, and it's important for readers to know how these ETFs differ.

My thesis in that article was that an investment in the S&P 500 via a vehicle like the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) could generate 20% returns for investors over the next two years. However, investing in any other ETF with a different methodology would likely lead to completely different results - maybe better, maybe worse.

The following are brief descriptions of some of the other ETFs that invest in the S&P 500:

DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (DMRL) - this ETF tracks an index that isn't even 100% S&P 500. The index it tracks is dynamically adjusted across the S&P 500, the S&P US Treasury Bond Current 5-Year Index, and the S&P US Treasury Bill 0-3 month index.

WisdomTree Earnings 500 ETF (EPS) - this ETF is designed to track an earnings-weighted version of the S&P 500, so that companies with greater earnings will have larger weights. And, it's not reported earnings, its Core Earnings - a metric computed by Standard & Poor's.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - this ETF invests in the stocks within the S&P 500, but instead of market-cap weighting the allocations, they are equal weighted. So, this ETF will overweight those companies with lower market capitalizations and underweight companies with higher market capitalizations.

The Reverse Cap Weighted U.S. Large Cap ETF (RVRS) - this one is really interesting. Think of this one as the opposite of the actual S&P 500 Index. That is, the company with the highest market capitalization will have the highest allocation within the S&P 500 Index, but will have the lowest allocation within this ETF, which follows the Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap Index. So, this ETF is heavily weighted towards the smaller companies within the largest 500.

The problem with the nomenclature of these ETFs is that it might give investors a false sense that the returns they should expect would be similar to those they would get by investing in SPY. They are not.

Let's take a look at some of the reasons why.

Fund Overviews

As the table below indicates, there are stark differences between the ETFs at a structural level. For starters, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF has $271 billion in AUM. Its daily trading volume alone is higher than the Invesco ETF, which has just $15.7 billion in AUM. For most investors, liquidity isn't an issue, but the Reverse Cap Weighted U.S. Large Cap ETF has just $9 million in AUM.

The expense ratios are also quite varied even though all of the ETFs shown have relatively low expense ratios. At just 9bps, SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF has the second lowest expense ratio after the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF.

Dividend yields are also quite comparable, with the exception that The Reverse Cap Weighted U.S. Large Cap ETF has a dividend yield of just 0.96%. This makes intuitive sense since it heavily weights the smaller companies that pay lower dividends.

Lastly, the turnover ratio of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF is just 3. The DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF has a turnover ratio of 430, highlighting the stark differences between the dynamic allocation changes of the DeltaShares ETF versus the quarterly rebalancing of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF.

Source: Fund Filings, YCharts

Trailing Returns

Naturally, with such stark differences in how each ETF allocates to the underlying subset of the S&P 500, we would expect considerable variation in their performance. The table below shows how closely the performance of SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF correlates with the S&P 500. But notice the differences in performance of all of the other ETFs. Over the last year, the DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF generated just 8.45%, almost 4% below the S&P 500, while the Reverse Cap Weighted U.S. Large Cap ETF generated just 9.42%. The other two ETFs were barely above 10%, a solid 2% below the S&P 500.

Source: Fund Filings, YCharts

Risk Analysis

From a risk/return perspective, the differences persist. We don't have three years' worth of data for all of the ETFs listed, but for those that have at least a three-year history, none have a favorable risk/return comparison to SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF. The adjusted Sharpe ratio for the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF over the last three years is 0.98, based on an annualized return of 11.14% and a standard deviation of 11.46%. The WisdomTree Earnings 500 ETF had a Sharpe ratio of 0.87 due to both a lower return and higher standard deviation than the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF. And, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF had a Sharpe ratio of just 0.79, again due to both lower returns and higher standard deviation. In other words, both the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and the WisdomTree Earnings 500 ETF underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF on both return and risk measures.

The one metric that stood out as indicating the other ETFs were superior was in the drawdown percentage. While the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF had a maximum drawdown of 19.34%, both the DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF and the WisdomTree Earnings 500 ETF had lower drawdowns. The DeltaShares ETF dynamically allocates to two fixed income indexes, so this shouldn't be surprising that it protects better to the downside, but whether an investor is willing to forego upside for downside protection is worth considering for each investor's situation.

Source: Fund Filings, YCharts

Fees

The fancier the index, the more expensive it is likely to be to manage an ETF that tracks that index. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF's methodology is fairly simple and cheap to implement, so its management fee of just 5bps is not surprising. All of the other ETFs listed had higher management fees, with the DeltaShares ETF S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF showing the highest management fee at 35bps.

Source: Fund Filings, YCharts

Equity Holdings

By now, I'm probably sounding like I'm beating a dead horse, but the importance that investors are aware of these ETF strategies and approaches is critical if they are to implement the correct portfolio strategies for their goals and objectives. While all of these ETFs have roughly 500 stock positions, the composition varies considerably. This shouldn't be surprising based on the descriptions mentioned earlier. SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF had 505 holdings as of the last quarter's filings, of which 36% make up the Top 25 positions. Meanwhile, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has just 5.6% within the Top 25 holdings, a reflection of its equal weight across all 500 stocks. The number of holdings and top 25% of the other ETFs are shown below. Also note that because of The Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap ETF's focus on overweighting the smaller cap companies, it is actually categorized as more of a Mid Cap strategy.

Source: Fund Filings, YCharts

Sector Exposure

Last but not least, and this should come as no surprise by now - if the methodology for allocation is different for each ETF, it would lead to a different sector allocation than that of the S&P 500. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF has the same sector allocation as the S&P 500 Index, but none of the other ETFs even comes close to resembling that allocation.

The DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF has higher exposure to Financial Services but otherwise closely resembles SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF directionally. The same is true for the WisdomTree Earnings 500 ETF, which has an even higher allocation to Financial Services.

The two charts on the bottom, however, are quite different from the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF sector allocations. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF doesn't have more than 15% exposure to any one sector and has 5 sectors with at least a 10% exposure. It also has a much lower exposure to Technology. As for the Reverse Cap Weighted ETF - we could assume that the sector allocations are in somewhat of a reverse order relative to the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF although a perfectly inverse relationship wouldn't be expected to be exact because the allocations are made at the company level, not the sector level. Consumer Cyclical has the highest allocation within The Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap ETF, followed by Industrials.

Source: Fund Filings, YCharts

Our Take

The point of this analysis is to highlight to readers that not all ETFs are what they seem. Make sure you understand the underlying methodology and strategy of each ETF you invest in even if it has a name that coincides with what you are looking to invest in. The names S&P 500 Managed Risk, US Earnings 500, S&P 500 Equal Weight, Reverse Cap Weighted US Large Cap all mention either the S&P 500 or Large Cap stocks, and yet none of them gives you the exposure you would expect from investing directly in the S&P 500. If you're looking for exposure to the S&P 500, don't get distracted and just invest in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF.

We are changing the name of our service to reflect member feedback and strong influence from prospective subscribers. Our new service will include all of the features in our current service, plus: Tactical allocation strategies across all income-producing securities.

Investment ideas in REITs, Preferreds, Baby Bonds, Dividend Growth Stocks, High Dividend Stocks, and MLPs, ETFs and Closed-End Funds.

Fixed Income Strategies

Municipal Income ETFs and CEFs

Income Ideas by Equity Sector

High Yield Bond Funds

Four Portfolios Stable Monthly Income High Income Municipal Income Income Growth

Google Sheet Dashboards (Portfolios, Focus Lists) Start a FREE trial NOW

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.