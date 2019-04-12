Grains Mostly Lower Thursday After Disappointing Export Sales Report; Wheat Supported By Weather Up Slightly

Grain prices remain under pressure from oversupply and lack of shortage domestically and globally.

Investment Thesis

Downside risk largely in favor for the grain markets as sufficient supply of old crops and a lack of demand globally (increased competition), and trade talks with China weigh. Dismal export data on Thursday adds to the downside. Weather continues to show support but these other factors ultimately weigh down this market.

Export data and weather amongst factors impacting the agriculture market on Thursday

The USDA released its weekly net export sales on Thursday. Corn reported a net export sale of 0.548 million tonnes. This fell short of market expectations of 0.6-0.95 million tonnes, though slightly higher than last week's number of 0.537 million tonnes.

Soybeans reported a net export sale of 0.270 million tonnes. This came well short of trade expectations of 0.8-1.15 million tonnes, and last week's 1.972 million tonnes.

Finally, wheat reported 0.273 million tonnes, which also came short of expectations of 0.3-0.5 million tonnes, and last week's 0.705 million tonnes.

U.S. May corn futures were down this afternoon 0.86% to $3.5888. U.S. May soybean futures were down 0.90% to $8.9412, while U.S. wheat was up 0.63% to 4.6088. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) was down 0.71% ($0.11) to $15.29, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 0.83% ($0.13) to $15.95 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) up 0.38% ($0.02) to $5.32. Figure 1 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for corn price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for soybeans price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for wheat price trend over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

May Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were up 3.2 cents to $4.612, with May Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 5 cents to $4.376, resulting in a 23-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. The CBOT-KCBT spread is still bearish but has become more bullish recently. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) May contract was up $0.32 to $5.334.

Figure 4 below is a chart of the front-month May futures contract for spring wheat's price trend.

Source: Barchart

Weather is giving the upside to wheat today (Thursday) as a potent storm system is bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions to the winter wheat and to a greater extent spring wheat. This includes northern Nebraska and the Dakotas. Up to 2 feet of snow is expected Friday evening.

Figure 5 is a radar shot of snow in blue over parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota.

Source: Intellicast

This will undoubtedly create disruptions to spring wheat as the planting season has just begun. Spring wheat planting, though early, is already off to a slow start per Monday's USDA Crop Progress Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.