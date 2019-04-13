Acerinox: Dividend Hike Pushes Yield To 5.4%

2019 may be a bit weaker as especially Q1 will probably be substantially worse than last year.

Introduction

It has been almost a year since I discussed Acerinox (OTC:ANIOF) (OTCPK:ANIOY), the Spanish stainless steel producer, here on Seeking Alpha. Despite the tensions on the trade front in 2018, Acerinox was able to generate a record net profit, beating a very successful 2017 on almost every front. This, combined with a 5%+ dividend yield, makes Acerinox an interesting play on the stainless steel market in Europe.

Acerinox does have an OTC listing, but as always, I would strongly recommend to go to the most liquid stock exchange to trade in the company’s shares. Acerinox is part of the IBEX 35 index in Madrid, where it’s trading with ACX as its ticker symbol. Considering the average daily volume in Madrid is approximately 1M shares, there’s absolutely no reason why you wouldn’t want to buy on the most liquid exchange.

As Acerinox is a European company reporting its financial results in euro, I will use that currency as base currency throughout this article.

A record profit, beating 2017

The bar was set very high in 2017 when Acerinox reported a net income of 234M EUR, but the company was able to surprise itself by beating the 2017 record year by approximately 1% as Acerinox reported a net income of 237M EUR in FY 2018.

The total revenue increased by approximately 8% to 5.01B EUR and Acerinox was able to nip cost escalation issues in the bud as, for instance, personnel expenses increased by just 1%. Investors may be disappointed at first sight to see the operating income come in lower than in 2017, but this is entirely caused by a 110M EUR shift in ‘changes in inventories of finished goods’ which had a positive impact in 2017, but a negative impact last year.

Source: financial statements

Despite this setback, the pre-tax income did increase by roughly 4% to 310M EUR and despite a higher average tax rate, the net income attributable to Acerinox effectively came in at 237M EUR or 86 cents per share.

That by itself is already great news and although you may not be very impressed by a stainless steel producer trading at 11 times its net income, I would like to highlight the cash flow results as well as Acerinox is a champion in converting paper profit into real euros.

Acerinox reported an operating cash flow of 327M EUR, but this included an 87M EUR investment in the working capital position (mainly caused by paying down payables) but also underestimated the tax bill by 8M EUR. After making these two adjustments, the adjusted operating cash flow on a normalized basis would have been roughly 406M EUR.

Source: financial statements, annual report

A great result, and on top of that, the capex fell from 185M EUR to just 146M EUR, which also is more than 10% lower than the depreciation charges in the income statement. Acerinox did a great job to explain what the capex was spent on, and it doesn’t look like there were any substantial growth investments; so for simplicity sake, I will assume the 146M EUR is the sustaining capex.

This would result in a free cash flow result of 260M EUR, and that’s indeed approximately 10% higher than the net income. Considering there are 276M shares outstanding, the free cash flow result per share of Acerinox is approximately 94 cents, confirming the company is trading at a 10% free cash flow yield.

The dividend remains generous and safe

Thanks to the excellent results in 2018 and the incredibly strong cash flows, the company’s board of directors thought it was a good move to increase the dividend by 11% to 0.50 EUR per share. Considering the previous dividend of 45 cents per share had remained unchanged since 2006, I hope this means the new level of 0.50 EUR is the new ‘base’ level for Acerinox's dividends going forward as well. Of course, a company should never pay a dividend when it can’t afford to do so, but with a dividend yield of in excess of 5%, Acerinox should be able to attract some income-focused investors.

Source: annual report

The increased dividend also appears to be sustainable. The payout ratio based on the net income is just 58% which leaves room to hike the dividend or to absorb economic shocks that could push the payout ratio to in excess of 100%.

Things look even better on the free cash flow front. The dividend will cost Acerinox just 138M EUR, which means the coverage ratio of the dividend based on the adjusted free cash flows is a stunning 188%.

Source: annual report 2018

And with a debt ratio of just 1.15 and 850M EUR in cash on the balance sheet, there also is no reason why Acerinox shouldn’t pay the fat dividend. In fact, the current cash position could take care of all upcoming maturities of debt until 2023. And that’s something I would like Acerinox to consider as the lower interest expenses could also boost the free cash flow even further.

Source: company presentation

Investment thesis

The stainless steel markets are and will always be quite volatile. Acerinox has now had two good years but this doesn’t mean we can assume the situation to be the ‘new normal.’ For 2019, Acerinox remains cautious and appears to warn for a weak first quarter before the situation normalizes in Q2.

Acerinox tried to be coy by saying the Q1 2019 EBITDA will be higher than the Q4 2018 EBITDA but that’s not really an achievement considering the Q4 EBITDA was just half of the Q1 EBITDA. So even if the Q1 2019 EBITDA increases by 20% over the Q4 2018 EBITDA, it would still be 40% lower than the corresponding quarter last year. Perhaps this will spook the market once Acerinox publishes its Q1 update, and maybe this could provide an opportunity to get in even cheaper.

Perhaps Acerinox isn’t the safest company if you’re a nervous investor, but its attractive dividend yield, payout ratios and balance sheet strength make this company an appealing candidate for a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANIOF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.