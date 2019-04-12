Are investment grade convertibles on the rise?

Aside from M&A, we've also seen investment grade issuance from companies seeking to refinance existing debt, including other convertibles.

One major reason for the increased participation among investment grade companies, especially in the absence of higher interest rates, is that companies are using proceeds from recent convert offerings to help finance mergers and acquisitions.

Equally as important for our market is the significant representation of investment grade-rated converts this year.

Since the beginning of 2019, we've seen robust new issuance in the US convertible market.

After declining for a decade, these issues have been popular in 2019. What could this mean for the asset class?

Since the beginning of 2019, we've seen robust new issuance in the US convertible market. Year to date, total proceeds are above the $11 billion mark1, roughly equivalent to the same period in 2018, a year that ended with approximately $51 billion2 of new paper, setting a decade-high mark. Equally as important for our market is the significant representation of investment grade-rated converts this year. Almost $5 billion, or nearly half of dollars raised by convertible bonds and preferred offerings this year, are rated investment grade.3

Those types of issues have been scarce in the US convertible universe over the past several years, due partly to the low interest rate environment, which has made convertibles less advantageous for top-tier credit companies to issue. (When rates are very low, the lower coupon cost savings realized by investment grade companies issuing convertibles tends to shrink, making the asset class less of a cost-advantaged means by which to raise capital.) In fact, according to data from Barclays, investment grade convertibles, as a percentage of the total US market, have declined from 41% at the end of 2008 to approximately 15% at the end of last year.4

Convert market breakup by market credit quality

(Source: Barclays Research, Bloomberg L.P.)

Mergers, refinancings have helped fuel investment grade issuance

Why are we seeing this increased participation among investment grade companies, especially in the absence of higher interest rates? One major reason is that companies are using proceeds from recent convert offerings to help finance mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Large acquisitions are often funded through multiple markets (equity, non-convertible and convertible debt, etc.) in order to tap into different investor pools, and convertibles are sometimes part of the package. Convertibles, especially mandatory convertible preferred shares, tend to be viewed favorably by rating agencies, which often assign a high percentage of equity credit to them. This may help the company maintain strong credit metrics. Aside from M&A, we've also seen investment grade issuance from companies seeking to refinance existing debt, including other convertibles.

Additionally, investment grade converts can generate more demand for the product. Certain convertible investors, including insurance companies and pension funds, often need to maintain minimum credit ratings within their investment portfolios, and a pick-up in investment grade convertible issuance could provide those investors with more opportunities to put money into the asset class.

The potential benefits of investment grade issuance

The rise in investment grade issuance also provides the Invesco Convertible Securities team with a more diverse set of investment opportunities. We are using these new investment grade issues to replace older issues that are reaching their price targets. While we do not specifically target investment grade issuers, when possible we will utilize them to help lift the portfolio's credit quality.

Another potential benefit to the increase in investment grade-rated issuance is more diversification to the convertible universe's sector mix. Traditionally, convertible issuance in the US has mostly come from the technology and health care sectors given their more speculative business models and financial conditions. In fact, those two sectors comprised more than half of the issues in the ICE BAML U.S. Convertibles Index as of the end of 2018.2 However, that mix is different among investment grade convertibles, and the recent flurry of companies issuing them has included electric utilities, financials and industrial companies. That sector diversification, in addition to the welcomed addition of some highly rated credits to the convert market, has given us a broader range of investments to consider.

